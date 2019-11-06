HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Highlights



Net income of $17.4 million; Return on average assets (ROAA) of 2.18%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 20.00%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (1) of 21.76%





C Corp equivalent net income of $13.1 million; C Corp equivalent ROAA of 1.64%; C Corp equivalent ROAE of 15.05%; and C Corp equivalent ROATCE (1) of 16.37%





Adjusted C Corp equivalent net income (1) of $14.3 million; adjusted C Corp equivalent ROAA (1) of 1.79%; adjusted C Corp equivalent ROAE (1) of 16.45%; and adjusted C Corp equivalent ROATCE (1) of 17.90%





Initial public offering priced on October 10, 2019







(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today reported net income of $17.4 million, or $0.97 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019. This compares to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019, and net income of $17.6 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “Our third quarter results reflect continued execution on our strategy of prudent growth, disciplined expense management, and strong asset quality. This formula continues to produce a superior level of profitability. We are very pleased to have completed our initial public offering. Becoming a public company is an important next chapter in our history, but our focus remains squarely on understanding our clients’ needs and delivering the products and services that help them achieve their financial goals. By remaining consistent with our core values, we believe that we will continue to enhance the value of our franchise over the long term.”

C Corp Equivalent Net Income and Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Net Income

The Company has historically operated as an S Corporation for U.S. federal and state income tax purposes. Following the completion of the initial public offering, the Company will be treated as a C Corporation (“C Corp”) for federal and state income tax purposes. For comparison, the Company reports its C Corp equivalent financial results, which does not reflect the additional shares issued in the initial public offering (the “IPO”) for periods prior to the IPO.

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported C Corp equivalent net income of $13.1 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share. This compares to C Corp equivalent net income of $11.1 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019, and C Corp equivalent net income of $13.2 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018.

In addition to reporting C Corp equivalent results, the Company believes adjusted C Corp equivalent results, which adjust for mortgage servicing right fair value adjustments, gains (losses) on sales of securities, and certain non-recurring items, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted C Corp equivalent net income of $14.3 million, or $0.80 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019. This compares to adjusted C Corp equivalent net income of $14.3 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019, and adjusted C Corp equivalent net income of $13.1 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018 (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $33.1 million, a decrease of 2.3% from $33.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in net interest margin.

Relative to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income increased $0.5 million, or 1.7%. The increase was primarily attributable to a higher net interest margin.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 4.31%, compared to 4.36% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in average loan yields.

Relative to the third quarter of 2018, net interest margin increased from 4.22%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher loan and securities yields.

The Federal Open Market Committee lowered Federal Funds Target rates for the first time in 11 years on July 31, 2019 and then again in September 2019 and October 2019, for a combined decrease of 75 basis points which we expect to continue to put downward pressure on our net interest margin.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $7.6 million, an increase of 3.2% from $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The growth was primarily attributable to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, wealth management fees, and gain on sale of mortgage loans. Partially offsetting these increases were lower gains on foreclosed and other assets and modest securities losses.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a fair value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights that negatively impacted noninterest income by $860,000, compared to a fair value adjustment that negatively impacted noninterest income by $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Relative to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest income decreased 9.8% from $8.4 million. The decline was attributable to a larger negative fair value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights in the third quarter of 2019, the loss of revenue from title insurance activities, and unfavorable market value adjustments on equity securities between the two quarters.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $22.3 million, compared with $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefits expense, as second quarter of 2019 results included a $3.3 million charge associated with the termination of the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) compared to the third quarter of 2019 which included a charge of $0.8 million associated with the termination of the SERP.

Relative to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest expense increased 1.7% from $21.9 million. The increase was primarily due to a $0.8 million charge during the third quarter of 2019 associated with the termination of the SERP which was not present during the third quarter of 2018.

Loan Portfolio

Total gross loans outstanding were $2.17 billion at September 30, 2019, compared with $2.20 billion at June 30, 2019 and $2.14 billion at September 30, 2018. The $32.1 million decline in loans from June 30, 2019 was primarily due to the following items:

A $26.0 million decrease in construction and land development balances resulting from the payoff of a number of large construction loans following the completion and sale of the projects by borrowers. Total outstanding commitments for construction and land development loans were approximately the same at both period ends.

A $11.7 million decrease in balances on lines of credit to grain elevator customers, which is a typical seasonal decline in the third quarter.

$8.3 million in payoffs and paydowns of non-performing loans during the quarter.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.70 billion at September 30, 2019, compared with $2.77 billion at June 30, 2019, and $2.74 billion at September 30, 2018. The $69.7 million decrease in total deposits from June 30, 2019 was primarily due to the following items:

A $30.3 million decrease in time deposits, as the Company continues to deemphasize higher cost deposit categories.

A planned decrease of $22.6 million in one higher priced interest-bearing demand account.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $19.1 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, compared with $25.1 million, or 1.14% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, and $21.4 million, or 1.00% of total loans, at September 30, 2018.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.5 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, which was primarily driven by the level of net charge-offs in the quarter. The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.05% of total loans and 119.34% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019, compared with 1.02% of total loans and 89.98% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019.

Capital

At September 30, 2019, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be ‘‘well-capitalized’’, as summarized in the following table:

September 30, Well Capitalized 2019 Regulatory Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.88 % 10.00% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.97 % 8.00% Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.02 % 5.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 12.51 % 6.50% Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.02 % NA Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 10.23 % NA



(1) see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables

Completion of Initial Public Offering

On October 10, 2019, the Company priced its initial public offering (the “IPO”), and issued 8,300,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share on October 16, 2019. On October 29, 2019, the underwriters purchased an additional 1,129,794 shares pursuant to the exercise of their option to purchase additional shares from HBT Financial at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In total, HBT sold 9,429,794 shares of common stock in the initial public offering, raising total net proceeds, after deducting estimated underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company, of approximately $138 million.

On October 22, 2019, the Company paid a $170 million distribution to its pre-IPO stockholders, using the net proceeds of the initial public offering and the proceeds of dividends from Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 64 branches. As of September 30, 2019, HBT had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $2.7 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back nearly 100 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, adjusted C Corp equivalent net income, adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average assets, adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 29,308 $ 29,886 $ 30,063 $ 28,625 $ 28,226 Federally tax exempt 684 736 710 704 749 Securities: Taxable 3,572 3,801 3,922 3,655 3,619 Federally tax exempt 1,395 1,512 1,552 1,670 1,758 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 662 599 687 580 362 Other interest and dividend income 15 16 15 14 18 Total interest and dividend income 35,636 36,550 36,949 35,248 34,732 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,000 2,111 1,983 1,672 1,619 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 17 17 14 16 13 Borrowings — 4 3 8 29 Subordinated debentures 478 487 497 476 470 Total interest expense 2,495 2,619 2,497 2,172 2,131 Net interest income 33,141 33,931 34,452 33,076 32,601 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 684 1,806 776 3,906 1,238 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,457 32,125 33,676 29,170 31,363 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 1,985 1,996 1,832 1,954 1,848 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,111 1,931 1,763 2,078 2,157 Wealth management fees 1,676 1,493 2,047 2,087 1,695 Mortgage servicing 795 818 729 861 755 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (860 ) (1,120 ) (1,002 ) 355 (93 ) Gains on sale of mortgage loans 992 660 525 666 855 Gains (losses) on securities (73 ) 36 79 (2,813 ) 180 Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets (20 ) 169 (17 ) (479 ) (251 ) Gains (losses) on sales of other assets (29 ) 368 605 580 (13 ) Title insurance activity — 38 129 276 335 Other noninterest income 1,005 957 797 864 939 Total noninterest income 7,582 7,346 7,487 6,429 8,407 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 12,335 11,597 12,407 13,091 12,264 Employee benefits 2,224 4,731 1,359 1,522 1,492 Occupancy of bank premises 1,785 1,638 1,837 1,776 1,822 Furniture and equipment 545 716 789 693 695 Data processing 1,471 1,390 1,162 1,299 1,265 Marketing and customer relations 801 1,103 933 1,125 974 Amortization of intangible assets 335 376 376 390 389 FDIC insurance 8 208 219 214 241 Loan collection and servicing 547 612 742 720 625 Foreclosed assets 196 165 164 100 247 Other noninterest expense 2,056 2,025 2,224 2,510 1,923 Total noninterest expense 22,303 24,561 22,212 23,440 21,937 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 17,736 14,910 18,951 12,159 17,833 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 299 305 215 239 241 NET INCOME $ 17,437 $ 14,605 $ 18,736 $ 11,920 $ 17,592 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.97 $ 0.81 $ 1.04 $ 0.66 $ 0.98 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.97 $ 0.81 $ 1.04 $ 0.66 $ 0.98 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 C CORP EQUIVALENT INFORMATION Historical income before income tax expense $ 17,736 $ 14,910 $ 18,951 $ 12,159 $ 17,833 C Corp equivalent income tax expense 4,614 3,784 4,915 2,965 4,605 C Corp equivalent net income $ 13,122 $ 11,126 $ 14,036 $ 9,194 $ 13,228 C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.73 $ 0.62 $ 0.78 $ 0.51 $ 0.73 C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.73 $ 0.62 $ 0.78 $ 0.51 $ 0.73





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands, except share data) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 19,969 $ 17,151 $ 17,984 $ 21,343 $ 19,567 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 134,972 124,575 142,518 165,536 73,543 Cash and cash equivalents 154,941 141,726 160,502 186,879 93,110 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks 248 248 248 248 248 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 618,120 651,967 681,233 679,526 704,346 Securities held-to-maturity 99,861 108,829 116,745 121,715 124,786 Equity securities 4,436 4,030 3,994 3,261 3,271 Restricted stock, at cost 2,425 2,425 2,719 2,719 2,719 Loans held for sale 7,608 5,303 2,496 2,800 4,508 Gross loans 2,171,014 2,203,096 2,183,322 2,144,257 2,139,139 Allowance for loan losses (22,761 ) (22,542 ) (21,013 ) (20,509 ) (21,171 ) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,148,253 2,180,554 2,162,309 2,123,748 2,117,968 Bank premises and equipment, net 54,105 53,993 54,185 54,736 54,283 Bank premises held for sale 121 149 208 749 804 Foreclosed assets 6,574 9,707 10,151 9,559 10,176 Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 Core deposit intangible assets, net 4,366 4,701 5,077 5,453 5,843 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 7,936 8,796 9,916 10,918 10,563 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165 1,165 1,165 1,165 1,165 Accrued interest receivable 14,816 14,609 15,256 15,300 16,176 Other assets 18,018 12,338 7,843 7,173 7,027 Total assets $ 3,166,613 $ 3,224,160 $ 3,257,667 $ 3,249,569 $ 3,180,613 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 649,316 $ 662,405 $ 661,527 $ 664,876 $ 625,332 Interest-bearing 2,054,742 2,111,363 2,159,916 2,131,094 2,114,322 Total deposits 2,704,058 2,773,768 2,821,443 2,795,970 2,739,654 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 32,267 35,646 40,528 46,195 45,900 Subordinated debentures 37,566 37,550 37,533 37,517 37,501 Other liabilities 43,786 37,326 29,570 29,491 27,701 Total liabilities 2,817,677 2,884,290 2,929,074 2,909,173 2,850,756 Stockholders' Equity Common stock: Voting 3 3 3 3 3 Series A nonvoting 178 178 178 178 178 Surplus 32,288 32,288 32,288 32,288 32,288 Retained earnings 311,055 302,984 298,131 315,234 314,166 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,431 7,436 1,012 (4,288 ) (13,759 ) Less cost of treasury stock held: Voting (1,667 ) (1,667 ) (1,667 ) (1,667 ) (1,667 ) Series A nonvoting (1,352 ) (1,352 ) (1,352 ) (1,352 ) (1,352 ) Total stockholders’ equity 348,936 339,870 328,593 340,396 329,857 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,166,613 $ 3,224,160 $ 3,257,667 $ 3,249,569 $ 3,180,613 Share Data Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 (Dollars in thousands) LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 340,650 $ 352,326 $ 363,918 $ 360,501 $ 353,105 Agricultural and farmland 205,041 208,923 207,817 209,875 206,117 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 239,805 244,954 250,274 255,074 265,409 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 552,262 543,444 556,386 533,910 518,919 Multi-family 191,646 191,734 146,374 135,925 122,558 Construction and land development 210,939 236,902 223,489 237,275 242,666 One-to-four family residential 321,947 323,135 321,224 313,108 322,459 Municipal, consumer, and other 108,724 101,678 113,840 98,589 107,906 Total loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,171,014 $ 2,203,096 $ 2,183,322 $ 2,144,257 $ 2,139,139





9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 (Dollars in thousands) DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 649,316 $ 662,405 $ 661,527 $ 664,876 $ 625,332 Interest-bearing demand 800,471 815,770 819,313 856,919 820,488 Money market 463,444 472,738 453,117 427,730 425,909 Savings 426,707 428,439 435,353 421,698 424,927 Time 364,120 394,416 452,133 424,747 442,998 Total deposits $ 2,704,058 $ 2,773,768 $ 2,821,443 $ 2,795,970 $ 2,739,654







HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest (2)

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest (2)

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest (2)

Yield/Cost ASSETS (dollars in thousand) Gross loans $ 2,191,230 $ 29,992 5.47 % $ 2,196,934 $ 30,622 5.58 % $ 2,143,577 $ 28,975 5.41 % Securities 745,532 4,967 2.67 % 786,759 5,313 2.70 % 851,324 5,377 2.53 % Deposits with banks 136,635 662 1.94 % 125,263 599 1.91 % 91,474 362 1.58 % Other 2,425 15 2.37 % 2,439 16 2.64 % 2,719 18 2.56 % Total interest-earning assets 3,075,822 $ 35,636 4.63 % 3,111,395 $ 36,550 4.70 % 3,089,094 $ 34,732 4.50 % Allowance for loan losses (22,326 ) (21,250 ) (20,263 ) Noninterest-earning assets 149,146 146,208 151,753 Total assets $ 3,202,642 $ 3,236,353 $ 3,220,584 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 812,526 $ 347 0.17 % $ 826,715 $ 411 0.20 % $ 820,619 $ 377 0.18 % Money market 468,139 497 0.42 % 455,454 489 0.43 % 438,784 165 0.15 % Savings 428,447 70 0.07 % 433,125 69 0.06 % 428,725 70 0.07 % Time 383,070 1,086 1.13 % 411,514 1,142 1.11 % 453,543 1,007 0.89 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,092,182 2,000 0.38 % 2,126,808 2,111 0.40 % 2,141,671 1,619 0.30 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 35,757 17 0.19 % 40,851 17 0.17 % 42,034 13 0.12 % Borrowings 33 — 2.42 % 549 4 2.62 % 5,880 29 1.97 % Subordinated debentures 37,561 478 5.09 % 37,544 487 5.19 % 37,495 470 5.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,165,533 $ 2,495 0.46 % 2,205,752 $ 2,619 0.47 % 2,227,080 $ 2,131 0.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 651,085 662,731 634,960 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 37,274 29,257 26,393 Total liabilities 2,853,892 2,897,740 2,888,433 Stockholders' Equity 348,750 338,613 332,151 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,202,642 $ 3,236,353 $ 3,220,584 Net interest income/Net interest margin (4) $ 33,141 4.31 % $ 33,931 4.36 % $ 32,601 4.22 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (3) 559 0.07 % 606 0.08 % 677 0.09 % Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (3) $ 33,700 4.38 % $ 34,537 4.44 % $ 33,278 4.31 % Net interest rate spread (5) 4.17 % 4.23 % 4.12 % Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 910,289 $ 905,643 $ 862,014 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.42 1.41 1.39 Cost of deposits 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.23 %



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP measure to their most comparable GAAP measures.

(2) Annualized measure.

(3) On a C Corp tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

(6) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest (2)

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest (2)

Yield/Cost ASSETS (dollars in thousand) Gross loans $ 2,184,263 $ 91,387 5.58 % $ 2,129,043 $ 84,705 5.30 % Securities 779,375 15,754 2.70 % 877,086 16,288 2.48 % Deposits with banks 131,209 1,948 1.98 % 107,997 1,137 1.40 % Other 2,527 46 2.41 % 2,789 54 2.56 % Total interest-earning assets 3,097,374 $ 109,135 4.70 % 3,116,915 $ 102,184 4.37 % Allowance for loan losses (21,346 ) (19,771 ) Noninterest-earning assets 147,972 160,676 Total assets $ 3,224,000 $ 3,257,820 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 821,848 $ 1,175 0.19 % $ 826,311 $ 964 0.16 % Money market 455,469 1,356 0.40 % 448,266 491 0.15 % Savings 428,865 207 0.06 % 436,913 213 0.07 % Time 408,972 3,356 1.09 % 445,826 2,547 0.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,115,154 6,094 0.38 % 2,157,316 4,215 0.26 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 39,542 48 0.16 % 37,631 32 0.11 % Borrowings 378 7 2.60 % 19,535 252 1.72 % Subordinated debentures 37,544 1,462 5.19 % 37,479 1,319 4.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,192,618 $ 7,611 0.46 % 2,251,961 $ 5,818 0.34 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 654,818 652,149 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 31,720 25,712 Total liabilities 2,879,156 2,929,822 Stockholders' Equity 344,844 327,998 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,224,000 $ 3,257,820 Net interest income/Net interest margin (4) $ 101,524 4.37 % $ 96,366 4.12 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (3) 1,775 0.08 % 2,020 0.09 % Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (3) $ 103,299 4.45 % $ 98,386 4.21 % Net interest rate spread (5) 4.24 % 4.03 % Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 904,756 $ 864,954 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.41 1.38 Cost of deposits 0.29 % 0.20 %



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP measure to their most comparable GAAP measures.

(2) Annualized measure.

(3) On a C Corp tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

(6) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 (Dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 18,977 $ 25,051 13,877 15,876 20,783 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) 95 2 53 37 629 Total nonperforming loans 19,072 25,053 13,930 15,913 21,412 Foreclosed assets 6,574 9,707 10,151 9,559 10,176 Total nonperforming assets $ 25,646 $ 34,760 $ 24,081 $ 25,472 $ 31,588 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2) Nonaccrual $ 11,268 $ 15,985 8,619 10,329 13,683 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 95 2 53 37 629 Total nonperforming loans 11,363 15,987 8,672 10,366 14,312 Foreclosed assets 1,048 1,510 1,439 1,395 1,975 Total nonperforming (originated) $ 12,411 $ 17,497 $ 10,111 $ 11,761 $ 16,287 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2) Nonaccrual $ 7,709 $ 9,066 $ 5,258 $ 5,547 $ 7,100 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 7,709 9,066 5,258 5,547 7,100 Foreclosed assets 5,526 8,197 8,712 8,164 8,201 Total nonperforming assets (acquired) $ 13,235 $ 17,263 $ 13,970 $ 13,711 $ 15,301 Allowance for loan losses $ 22,761 $ 22,542 $ 21,013 $ 20,509 $ 21,172 Gross loans $ 2,171,014 $ 2,203,096 $ 2,183,322 $ 2,144,257 $ 2,139,139 Gross loans (originated) (2) 1,987,265 2,005,250 1,974,840 1,923,859 1,904,600 Gross loans (acquired) (2) 183,749 197,846 208,482 220,398 234,539 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.05 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.99 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 119.34 % 89.98 % 150.85 % 128.88 % 98.88 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.88 % 1.14 % 0.64 % 0.74 % 1.00 % Nonperforming assets to gross assets 0.81 % 1.08 % 0.74 % 0.78 % 0.99 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and foreclosed assets 1.18 % 1.57 % 1.10 % 1.18 % 1.47 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.57 % 0.80 % 0.44 % 0.54 % 0.75 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and foreclosed assets 0.62 % 0.87 % 0.51 % 0.61 % 0.85 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 4.20 % 4.58 % 2.52 % 2.52 % 3.03 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and foreclosed assets 6.99 % 8.38 % 6.43 % 6.00 % 6.30 %



(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days totaling $0.7 million, $0.5 million, $2.5 million, $2.7 million, and $2.9 million as of September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 30, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, respectively.

(2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs to average loans (originated and acquired), nonperforming loans to total loans (originated and acquired), and nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 2019 2018 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 22,542 $ 21,013 $ 20,509 $ 21,171 $ 20,345 $ 20,509 $ 19,765 Provision 684 1,806 776 3,906 1,238 3,266 1,791 Charge-offs (937 ) (966 ) (533 ) (4,953 ) (662 ) (2,436 ) (1,532 ) Recoveries 472 689 261 385 250 1,422 1,147 Ending balance $ 22,761 $ 22,542 $ 21,013 $ 20,509 $ 21,171 $ 22,761 $ 21,171 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 465 $ 277 $ 272 $ 4,568 $ 412 $ 1,014 $ 385 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1) 224 (238 ) 196 2,778 239 182 359 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1) 241 515 76 1,790 173 832 26 Net charge-offs to average gross loans 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.85 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.02 % Net charge-offs to average gross loans (originated) (1) 0.04 % -0.05 % 0.04 % 0.58 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Net charge-offs to average gross loans (acquired) (1) 0.51 % 1.00 % 0.14 % 3.10 % 0.28 % 0.54 % 0.01 % Average gross loans $ 2,191,230 $ 2,196,934 $ 2,164,330 $ 2,138,839 $ 2,143,577 $ 2,184,263 $ 2,129,043 Average gross loans (originated) (1) 2,001,803 1,990,015 1,946,035 1,907,503 1,895,859 1,979,383 1,862,206 Average gross loans (acquired) (1) 189,427 206,919 218,295 231,336 247,718 204,880 266,837



(1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs to average loans (originated and acquired), nonperforming loans to total loans (originated and acquired), and nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) EARNINGS AND PER SHARE DATA Net income $ 17,437 $ 14,605 $ 18,736 $ 11,920 $ 17,592 Earnings per share - Basic and diluted 0.97 0.81 1.04 0.66 0.98 C Corp equivalent net income (3) $ 13,122 $ 11,126 $ 14,036 $ 9,194 $ 13,228 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic and diluted (3) 0.73 0.62 0.78 0.51 0.73 Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (2) 2.18 % 1.81 % 2.32 % 1.48 % 2.18 % Return on average stockholders' equity (2) 20.00 % 17.25 % 21.59 % 14.14 % 21.19 % Net interest margin (2) 4.31 % 4.36 % 4.44 % 4.29 % 4.22 % Efficiency ratio 53.94 % 58.59 % 52.07 % 58.35 % 52.55 % C Corp equivalent return on average assets (2) (3) 1.64 % 1.38 % 1.74 % 1.14 % 1.64 % C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity (2) (3) 15.05 % 13.14 % 16.17 % 10.91 % 15.93 % NON-GAAP INFORMATION Adjusted C Corp equivalent net income (1) $ 14,343 $ 14,308 $ 14,359 $ 10,874 $ 13,132 Adjusted C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic and diluted (1) (4) 0.80 0.79 0.80 0.60 0.73 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (1) (2) 4.38 % 4.44 % 4.52 % 4.37 % 4.31 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 53.21 % 57.74 % 51.32 % 57.42 % 51.69 % Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average assets (1) (2) 1.79 % 1.77 % 1.78 % 1.35 % 1.63 % Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity (1) (2) 16.45 % 16.90 % 16.54 % 12.90 % 15.81 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 21.76 % 18.84 % 23.55 % 15.49 % 23.27 % C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) (3) 16.37 % 14.35 % 17.64 % 11.95 % 17.49 % Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 17.90 % 18.46 % 18.05 % 14.13 % 17.37 %



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP measure to their most comparable GAAP measures.

(2) Annualized measure.

(3) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Net Income and Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Return on Average Assets Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Net income $ 17,437 $ 14,605 $ 18,736 $ 11,920 $ 17,592 C Corp equivalent net income (3) $ 13,122 $ 11,126 $ 14,036 $ 9,194 $ 13,228 Adjustments: Net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, including gains on sale (1) (3 ) (14 ) 550 98 (35 ) Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans (845 ) (3,316 ) — — — Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities — — — (2,803 ) 262 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (860 ) (1,120 ) (1,002 ) 355 (93 ) Total adjustments (1,708 ) (4,450 ) (452 ) (2,350 ) 134 C Corp equivalent tax effect of adjustments 487 1,268 129 670 (38 ) Less adjustments after C Corp equivalent tax effect (1,221 ) (3,182 ) (323 ) (1,680 ) 96 Adjusted C Corp equivalent net income $ 14,343 $ 14,308 $ 14,359 $ 10,874 $ 13,132 Average assets $ 3,202,642 $ 3,236,353 $ 3,233,293 $ 3,217,545 $ 3,220,584 Return on average assets (2) 2.18 % 1.81 % 2.32 % 1.48 % 2.18 % C Corp equivalent return on average assets (2) (3) 1.64 % 1.38 % 1.74 % 1.14 % 1.64 % Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average assets (2) 1.79 % 1.77 % 1.78 % 1.35 % 1.63 % Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 Earnings per share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.81 $ 1.04 $ 0.66 $ 0.98 C Corp equivalent Earnings per share - Basic and Diluted (3) 0.73 0.62 0.78 0.51 0.73 Adjusted C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic and diluted 0.80 0.79 0.80 0.60 0.73



(1) Closed or sold operations include HB Credit Company, HBT Insurance, and First Community Title Services, Inc.

(2) Annualized measure.

(3) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 33,141 $ 33,931 $ 34,452 $ 33,076 $ 32,601 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 559 606 610 641 677 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 33,700 $ 34,537 $ 35,062 $ 33,717 $ 33,278 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin (2) 4.31 % 4.36 % 4.44 % 4.29 % 4.22 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) (2) 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (1) (2) 4.38 % 4.44 % 4.52 % 4.37 % 4.31 % Average interest-earning assets $ 3,075,822 $ 3,111,395 $ 3,105,216 $ 3,086,641 $ 3,089,094 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 101,524 $ 96,366 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 1,775 2,020 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 103,299 $ 98,386 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin (2) 4.37 % 4.12 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) (2) 0.08 % 0.09 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (1) (2) 4.45 % 4.21 % Average interest-earning assets $ 3,097,374 $ 3,116,915



(1) On a C Corp tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

(2) Annualized measure.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (dollars in thousands) Total noninterest expense $ 22,303 $ 24,561 $ 22,212 $ 23,440 $ 21,937 Less: amortization of intangible assets 335 376 376 390 389 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 21,968 $ 24,185 $ 21,836 $ 23,050 $ 21,548 Net interest income $ 33,141 $ 33,931 $ 34,452 $ 33,076 $ 32,601 Total noninterest income 7,582 7,346 7,487 6,429 8,407 Operating revenue 40,723 41,277 41,939 39,505 41,008 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 559 606 610 641 677 Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $ 41,282 $ 41,883 $ 42,549 $ 40,146 $ 41,685 Efficiency ratio 53.94 % 58.59 % 52.07 % 58.35 % 52.55 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 53.21 % 57.74 % 51.32 % 57.42 % 51.69 %



(1) On a C Corp tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets , Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Return

on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Return on Tangible Common Equity As of September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Tangible Common Equity (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 348,936 $ 339,870 $ 328,593 $ 340,396 $ 329,857 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 4,366 4,701 5,077 5,453 5,843 Tangible common equity $ 320,950 $ 311,549 $ 299,896 $ 311,323 $ 300,394 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 3,166,613 $ 3,224,160 $ 3,257,667 $ 3,249,569 $ 3,180,613 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 4,366 4,701 5,077 5,453 5,843 Tangible assets $ 3,138,627 $ 3,195,839 $ 3,228,970 $ 3,220,496 $ 3,151,150 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.02 % 10.54 % 10.09 % 10.48 % 10.37 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.23 % 9.75 % 9.29 % 9.67 % 9.53 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Average Tangible Common Equity (dollars in thousands) Total stockholders' equity $ 348,750 $ 338,613 $ 347,157 $ 337,114 $ 332,151 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 4,561 4,919 5,301 5,663 6,070 Average tangible common equity $ 320,569 $ 310,074 $ 318,236 $ 307,831 $ 302,461 Net income $ 17,437 $ 14,605 $ 18,736 $ 11,920 $ 17,592 C Corp equivalent net income (2) 13,122 11,126 14,036 9,194 13,228 Adjusted C Corp equivalent net income 14,343 14,308 14,359 10,874 13,132 Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 20.00 % 17.25 % 21.59 % 14.14 % 21.19 % C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity (1) (2) 15.05 % 13.14 % 16.17 % 10.91 % 15.93 % Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity (1) 16.45 % 16.90 % 16.54 % 12.90 % 15.81 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 21.76 % 18.84 % 23.55 % 15.49 % 23.27 % C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 16.37 % 14.35 % 17.64 % 11.95 % 17.49 % Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity (1) 17.90 % 18.46 % 18.05 % 14.13 % 17.37 %



(1) Annualized measure.

(2) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period.







