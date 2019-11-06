Benefitfocus Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Driven by its leading AI-powered platform, Benefitfocus grew total revenue 17% year-over-year

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 06, 2019 -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced its third quarter 2019 financial results. Recent highlights include:



Grew net benefit eligible lives to 16.8 million at the end of the third quarter, up from 16.5 million at the end of the prior quarter and 13.2 million at the end of the prior year period.



Extended platform to support growing gig economy and signed first customer exclusively serving independent contractors.



Added over 250 premier brokers, bringing our total premier broker count to over 700.



Announced MarketPlace for Carriers that provides end-to-end business rating, quoting, billing and payments.

“Benefitfocus delivered strong third quarter results and continues to make solid progress towards achieving our long-term goals,” said Ray August, President and Chief Executive Officer of Benefitfocus.

August added, “The benefits industry is undergoing a fundamental change and Benefitfocus is at the forefront helping to transform its future. For more than 25 million Americans, our platform delivers a rich experience as a result of providing enhanced consumer education and engagement with their benefits. With our considerable data assets we are transforming how benefits are bought, sold and used in the United States.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $71.7 million, an increase of 17% compared to the third quarter of 2018.





Software services revenue was $54.2 million, an increase of 16% compared to the third quarter of 2018.





Professional services revenue was $17.5 million, an increase of 23% compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Net Loss

GAAP net loss was ($12.6) million, compared to ($11.6) million in the third quarter of 2018. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.38), based on 32.7 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.36) for the third quarter of 2018, based on 31.9 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA

Non-GAAP net loss was ($7.5) million, compared to ($7.2) million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($0.23), based on 32.7 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.23) for the third quarter of 2018, based on 31.9 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.





Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million, compared to ($0.0) million in the third quarter of 2018.

See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2019 totaled $130.7 million, compared to $138.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Updated Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 6, 2019, Benefitfocus is providing guidance for the fourth quarter and updated its full year 2019 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2019:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $83.5 million to $91.5 million.





Non-GAAP net (loss)/income is expected to be in the range of ($4.8) million to $0.2 million, or ($0.15) to $0.01 per share, based on 32.8 million basic (for net loss) and 33.2 million diluted (for net income) weighted average common shares outstanding.





Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $5.4 million to $10.4 million.

Full Year 2019:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $292.0 million to $300.0 million.





Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of ($29.0) million to ($24.0) million, or ($0.89) to ($0.74) per share, based on 32.5 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.





Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $12.0 million to $17.0 million.

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP net loss/income and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP measure of GAAP net loss. This is because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the various necessary GAAP components of such reconciliations, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, or others that may arise during the year, without unreasonable effort. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Details:

In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call today, November 6, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast, as well as the replay, of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/ . After the conference call, a replay will be available until November 13, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13695735.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, and adjusted EBITDA. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit, operating loss, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, if any, and costs not core to our business, if any. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, expense related to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, and costs not core to our business. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; the immature and volatile market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; risks associated with acquisitions; our ability to maintain our culture, recruit and retain qualified personnel and effectively expand our sales force; cyber-security risks; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Benefitfocus, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 71,665 $ 61,006 $ 208,543 $ 183,950 Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3) 35,588 31,740 101,242 93,864 Gross profit 36,077 29,266 107,301 90,086 Operating expenses:(1)(2)(3) Sales and marketing 18,527 17,661 57,464 55,978 Research and development 14,088 10,676 41,639 34,827 General and administrative 10,772 9,263 34,353 29,343 Total operating expenses 43,387 37,600 133,456 120,148 Loss from operations (7,310 ) (8,334 ) (26,155 ) (30,062 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 673 73 2,095 199 Interest expense (5,926 ) (1,458 ) (17,577 ) (4,190 ) Interest expense on building lease financing obligations – (1,868 ) – (5,601 ) Other (expense) income 3 2 (61 ) 15 Total other expense, net (5,250 ) (3,251 ) (15,543 ) (9,577 ) Loss before income taxes (12,560 ) (11,585 ) (41,698 ) (39,639 ) Income tax expense 17 13 26 22 Net loss $ (12,577 ) $ (11,598 ) $ (41,724 ) $ (39,661 ) Comprehensive loss $ (12,577 ) $ (11,598 ) $ (41,724 ) $ (39,661 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (1.25 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 32,703,723 31,883,029 32,460,494 31,678,360 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 798 $ 542 $ 2,388 $ 2,153 Sales and marketing 923 759 2,597 2,970 Research and development 690 494 2,600 2,103 General and administrative 2,004 1,552 6,916 5,120 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 305 $ 12 $ 712 $ 81 Sales and marketing 97 4 246 31 Research and development 118 4 289 27 General and administrative 49 2 117 11 (3) Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed included in above line items: General and administrative $ 3 $ – $ 1,005 $ 257





Benefitfocus, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of As of September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,699 $ 190,928 Accounts receivable, net 34,672 21,077 Contract, prepaid and other current assets 15,312 16,667 Total current assets 180,683 228,672 Property and equipment, net 28,689 69,965 Financing lease right-of-use assets 80,665 – Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,868 – Intangible assets, net 13,236 – Goodwill 12,857 1,634 Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets 10,150 13,668 Total assets $ 328,148 $ 313,939 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,552 $ 8,687 Accrued expenses 10,333 11,461 Accrued compensation and benefits 13,561 17,269 Deferred revenue, current portion 33,911 36,540 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion 7,022 4,486 Total current liabilities 73,379 78,443 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 7,216 9,323 Convertible senior notes 185,069 176,692 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net current portion 89,438 57,116 Other non-current liabilities 115 2,575 Total liabilities 355,217 324,149 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 – – Common stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 32,710,032 and 32,017,773 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 33 32 Additional paid-in capital 420,808 403,631 Accumulated deficit (447,910 ) (413,873 ) Total stockholders' deficit (27,069 ) (10,210 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 328,148 $ 313,939





Benefitfocus, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (41,724 ) $ (39,661 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,629 11,912 Stock-based compensation expense 14,501 12,346 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 8,377 – Interest accrual on finance lease liabilities 25 – Interest accrual on financing obligations (prior to adoption of ASC 842) – 5,639 Rent payments in excess of expense (6 ) – Provision for doubtful accounts 108 364 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (12,791 ) 2,103 Contract, prepaid and other current assets 1,282 5,179 Deferred costs and other non-current assets 3,746 2,590 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (642 ) 4,385 Accrued compensation and benefits (1,524 ) (1,068 ) Deferred revenue (11,427 ) (7,443 ) Other non-current liabilities (69 ) (328 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities (23,515 ) (3,982 ) Cash flows from investing activities Business combination, net of cash acquired (20,914 ) – Purchases of property and equipment (10,604 ) (5,855 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (31,518 ) (5,855 ) Cash flows from financing activities Draws on revolving line of credit – 97,000 Payments on revolving line of credit – (84,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (357 ) – Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP 305 462 Payments on capital lease and financing obligations (1,032 ) (7,895 ) Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities (4,112 ) – Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing activities (5,196 ) 5,567 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (60,229 ) (4,270 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 190,928 55,335 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 130,699 $ 51,065 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ — $ 83 Property and equipment purchased with financing and capital lease obligations (prior to adoption of ASC 842) $ — $ 3,739 Post contract support purchased with financing obligations $ — $ 275





Benefitfocus, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 36,077 $ 29,266 $ 107,301 $ 90,086 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 305 12 712 81 Stock-based compensation expense 798 542 2,388 2,153 Total net adjustments 1,103 554 3,100 2,234 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 37,180 $ 29,820 $ 110,401 $ 92,320 Reconciliation from Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss: Operating loss $ (7,310 ) $ (8,334 ) $ (26,155 ) $ (30,062 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 569 22 1,364 150 Stock-based compensation expense 4,415 3,347 14,501 12,346 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 3 — 1,005 257 Costs not core to our business 63 1,027 649 3,922 Total net adjustments 5,050 4,396 17,519 16,675 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (2,260 ) $ (3,938 ) $ (8,636 ) $ (13,387 ) Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (12,577 ) $ (11,598 ) $ (41,724 ) $ (39,661 ) Depreciation 3,848 2,888 11,505 8,864 Amortization of software development costs 1,263 1,045 3,760 2,898 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 569 22 1,364 150 Interest income (673 ) (73 ) (2,095 ) (199 ) Interest expense 5,926 1,458 17,577 4,190 Interest expense on building lease financing obligations (prior to adoption of ASC 842) — 1,868 — 5,601 Income tax expense 17 13 26 22 Stock-based compensation expense 4,415 3,347 14,501 12,346 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 3 — 1,005 257 Costs not core to our business 63 1,027 649 3,922 Total net adjustments 15,431 11,595 48,292 38,051 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,854 $ (3 ) $ 6,568 $ (1,610 ) Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss: Net loss $ (12,577 ) $ (11,598 ) $ (41,724 ) $ (39,661 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 569 22 1,364 150 Stock-based compensation expense 4,415 3,347 14,501 12,346 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 3 — 1,005 257 Costs not core to our business 63 1,027 649 3,922 Total net adjustments 5,050 4,396 17,519 16,675 Non-GAAP net loss $ (7,527 ) $ (7,202 ) $ (24,205 ) $ (22,986 ) Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Non-GAAP net loss $ (7,527 ) $ (7,202 ) $ (24,205 ) $ (22,986 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 32,703,723 31,883,029 32,460,494 31,678,360 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted 32,703,723 31,883,029 32,460,494 31,678,360 Non-GAAP net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.73 )

