MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
/EIN News/ -- REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced third quarter 2019 results.
Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. MicroVision's net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $6.1 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per share for the third quarter of 2018.
”We made considerable progress in the third quarter with OEMs across multiple segments in our product portfolio that could have a significant positive impact on our 2020 results,” said Perry Mulligan, MicroVision’s Chief Executive Officer. “Production unit shipments for our April 2017 contract customer began in the third quarter and continue to proceed smoothly, meeting our customer’s production schedule,” Mulligan noted. “Our activities related to our interactive display solutions resulted in a major step forward during the past few months as customer due diligence work has now led to negotiations for a component purchase agreement that we aim to complete this quarter for a targeted launch of our interactive display module in 2020,” Mulligan added.
Financial Results Conference Call
The company will host a conference call today to discuss its third quarter 2019 results and current business operations at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today by accessing the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s web site on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page at https://microvision.gcs-web.com/investor-event-calendar or dialing 1-877-883-0383 (for U.S. participants) or 1-412-902-6506 (for participants outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the start of the call using pass code number 8896540.
The conference call will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s web site on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page.
About MicroVision
MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision’s platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.
MicroVision has a substantial portfolio of patents relating to laser beam scanning projection and sensing. MicroVision’s industry leading technology is a result of its extensive research and development. The company is based in Redmond, Washington.
MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to product shipment, potential product sales, adoption of technology, contract negotiations, the company’s future products, product applications and solutions and statements containing words such as “aim,” “could,” and “targeted” are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements include our ability to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of our technologies and products; and for products incorporating our technologies; the failure of our commercial partners to perform as expected under our agreements; our ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; our or our customers’ failure to perform under open purchase orders, our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; our ability to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company's SEC reports, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect us. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect us to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.
|MicroVision, Inc.
|Balance Sheet
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,642
|$
|13,766
|Accounts receivable, net
|505
|476
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
|-
|987
|Inventory
|241
|1,109
|Other current assets
|574
|1,311
|Total current assets
|7,962
|17,649
|Property and equipment, net
|2,111
|2,993
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|1,394
|-
|Restricted cash
|435
|435
|Intangible assets, net
|306
|486
|Other assets
|186
|1,470
|Total assets
|$
|12,394
|$
|23,033
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,091
|$
|2,411
|Accrued liabilities
|4,064
|5,602
|Deferred revenue
|28
|-
|Contract liabilities
|10,000
|-
|Other current liabilities
|8
|10,154
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|651
|-
|Current portion of finance lease obligations
|24
|21
|Total current liabilities
|15,866
|18,188
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|1,482
|-
|Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|15
|33
|Deferred rent, net of current portion
|-
|695
|Total liabilities
|17,363
|18,916
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Common stock at par value
|119
|100
|Additional paid-in capital
|564,227
|550,133
|Accumulated deficit
|(569,315)
|(546,116)
|Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
|(4,969)
|4,117
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|12,394
|$
|23,033
|MicroVision, Inc.
|Statement of Operations
|(In thousands, except earnings per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Product revenue
|$
|999
|$
|-
|$
|1,198
|$
|-
|License and royalty revenue
|17
|10,000
|17
|10,011
|Contract revenue
|174
|1,572
|3,066
|5,763
|Total revenue
|1,190
|11,572
|4,281
|15,774
|Cost of product revenue
|2,039
|1,434
|3,352
|1,998
|Cost of contract revenue
|33
|1,211
|1,786
|4,201
|Total cost of revenue
|2,072
|2,645
|5,138
|6,199
|Gross margin
|(882)
|8,927
|(857)
|9,575
|Research and development expense
|3,566
|6,386
|15,484
|17,905
|Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense
|1,697
|2,253
|6,851
|6,953
|Total operating expenses
|5,263
|8,639
|22,335
|24,858
|Income (loss) from operations
|(6,145)
|288
|(23,192)
|(15,283)
|Other expense, net
|4
|1
|(7)
|(19)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(6,141)
|$
|289
|$
|(23,199)
|$
|(15,302)
|Net income (loss) per share - basic
|$
|(0.05)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.21)
|$
|(0.18)
|Net income (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|(0.05)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.21)
|$
|(0.18)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
|114,874
|93,073
|107,953
|84,388
|Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
|114,874
|93,204
|107,953
|84,388
Investor Relations Contact
David H. Allen
Darrow Associates, Inc.
408.427.4463
dallen@darrowir.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.