MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced third quarter 2019 results.



Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. MicroVision's net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $6.1 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per share for the third quarter of 2018.

”We made considerable progress in the third quarter with OEMs across multiple segments in our product portfolio that could have a significant positive impact on our 2020 results,” said Perry Mulligan, MicroVision’s Chief Executive Officer. “Production unit shipments for our April 2017 contract customer began in the third quarter and continue to proceed smoothly, meeting our customer’s production schedule,” Mulligan noted. “Our activities related to our interactive display solutions resulted in a major step forward during the past few months as customer due diligence work has now led to negotiations for a component purchase agreement that we aim to complete this quarter for a targeted launch of our interactive display module in 2020,” Mulligan added.

Financial Results Conference Call

The company will host a conference call today to discuss its third quarter 2019 results and current business operations at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today by accessing the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s web site on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page at https://microvision.gcs-web.com/investor-event-calendar or dialing 1-877-883-0383 (for U.S. participants) or 1-412-902-6506 (for participants outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the start of the call using pass code number 8896540.

The conference call will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s web site on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page .

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision’s platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

MicroVision has a substantial portfolio of patents relating to laser beam scanning projection and sensing. MicroVision’s industry leading technology is a result of its extensive research and development. The company is based in Redmond, Washington.

MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to product shipment, potential product sales, adoption of technology, contract negotiations, the company’s future products, product applications and solutions and statements containing words such as “aim,” “could,” and “targeted” are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements include our ability to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of our technologies and products; and for products incorporating our technologies; the failure of our commercial partners to perform as expected under our agreements; our ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; our or our customers’ failure to perform under open purchase orders, our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; our ability to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company's SEC reports, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect us. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect us to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

MicroVision, Inc. Balance Sheet (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,642 $ 13,766 Accounts receivable, net 505 476 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts - 987 Inventory 241 1,109 Other current assets 574 1,311 Total current assets 7,962 17,649 Property and equipment, net 2,111 2,993 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,394 - Restricted cash 435 435 Intangible assets, net 306 486 Other assets 186 1,470 Total assets $ 12,394 $ 23,033 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,091 $ 2,411 Accrued liabilities 4,064 5,602 Deferred revenue 28 - Contract liabilities 10,000 - Other current liabilities 8 10,154 Current portion of operating lease liability 651 - Current portion of finance lease obligations 24 21 Total current liabilities 15,866 18,188 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,482 - Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 15 33 Deferred rent, net of current portion - 695 Total liabilities 17,363 18,916 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Common stock at par value 119 100 Additional paid-in capital 564,227 550,133 Accumulated deficit (569,315) (546,116) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (4,969) 4,117 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 12,394 $ 23,033







MicroVision, Inc. Statement of Operations (In thousands, except earnings per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Product revenue $ 999 $ - $ 1,198 $ - License and royalty revenue 17 10,000 17 10,011 Contract revenue 174 1,572 3,066 5,763 Total revenue 1,190 11,572 4,281 15,774 Cost of product revenue 2,039 1,434 3,352 1,998 Cost of contract revenue 33 1,211 1,786 4,201 Total cost of revenue 2,072 2,645 5,138 6,199 Gross margin (882) 8,927 (857) 9,575 Research and development expense 3,566 6,386 15,484 17,905 Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense 1,697 2,253 6,851 6,953 Total operating expenses 5,263 8,639 22,335 24,858 Income (loss) from operations (6,145) 288 (23,192) (15,283) Other expense, net 4 1 (7) (19) Net income (loss) $ (6,141) $ 289 $ (23,199) $ (15,302) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.05) $ 0.00 $ (0.21) $ (0.18) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.05) $ 0.00 $ (0.21) $ (0.18) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 114,874 93,073 107,953 84,388 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 114,874 93,204 107,953 84,388

