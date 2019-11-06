Applied Optoelectronics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“We are pleased to report a quarter-to-quarter improvement in both revenue and bottom line results,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We secured seven new datacenter design wins this quarter and we believe that the datacenter market continues to show early signs of a recovery. We also made good progress on further diversifying our customer base and reducing our revenue concentration with a total of eleven design wins in the quarter, including four from new customers.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Total revenue was $46.1 million, compared with $56.4 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $43.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.



GAAP gross margin was 26.0%, compared with 31.1% in the third quarter of 2018 and 24.3% in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 28.8%, compared with 34.0% in the third quarter of 2018 and 27.2% in the second quarter of 2019.



GAAP net loss was $8.8 million, or $0.44 per basic share, compared with net loss of $3.7 million, or $0.19 per basic share in the third quarter of 2018, and a net loss of $11.4 million, or $0.57 per basic share in the second quarter of 2019.



Non-GAAP net loss was $2.9 million, or $0.15 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018, and a non-GAAP net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.26 per basic share in the second quarter of 2019.

A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Business Outlook (+)

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the company currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $46 million to $49 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 26.5% to 29.0%.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $4.3 million to $5.9 million, and non-GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.21 to $0.30 using approximately 20.1 million shares.

(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on November 6, 2019 to discuss its third quarter 2019 results and outlook for its fourth quarter 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 3:30 p.m. Central time. Open to the public, investors may access the call by dialing (412) 717-9586. A live audio webcast of the conference call along with supplemental financial information will also be accessible on the company's website at investors.ao-inc.com . Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10135362.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "plan" "project," "permit" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the fourth quarter of 2019. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings per share to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss), losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, non-recurring tax expenses (benefits), and expenses associated with discontinued products, if any, from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q3 2019 and Q3 2018 are certain one-time legal (if any) and consulting fees (if any) and employee severance expenses (if any). Also included in our non-recurring expenses in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, but not included in our results in Q3 2019 or in the corresponding periods during the prior year, was the unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of certain debt. Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products in Q3 2019 and Q3 2018 include depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration. Other expenses associated with discontinued products in Q3 2019 and Q3 2018 include inventory obsolescence charges associated with materials used in the manufacture of these discontinued products.

Our non-GAAP earnings per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net income by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative). We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of debt, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;

We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;

We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and

We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.

A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q3 2019 to our non-GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, and loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com .

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 72,376 $ 58,004 Accounts Receivable, Net 29,709 30,534 Inventories 82,118 93,256 Prepaid Income Tax 759 1,188 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5,685 11,293 Total Current Assets 190,647 194,275 Property, Plant And Equipment, Net 245,535 234,211 Land Use Rights, Net 5,551 5,814 Right of Use Asset 7,738 - Intangible Assets, Net 4,072 3,977 Deferred Income Tax Assets 29,362 21,714 Other Assets 973 6,849 TOTAL ASSETS $ 483,878 $ 466,840 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts Payable $ 28,074 $ 29,910 Accrued Expenses 15,542 19,291 Current Lease Liability 924 - Bank Acceptance Payable 4,080 4,628 Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 15,803 23,589 Total Current Liabilities 64,423 77,418 Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 32,373 60,328 Convertible Senior Notes 76,835 - Other Long-Term Liabilities 7,962 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 181,593 137,746 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 302,285 329,094 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 483,878 $ 466,840





Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Revenue 2019 2018 2019 2018 Datacenter $ 34,006 $ 38,954 $ 104,311 $ 158,577 CATV 8,797 14,295 30,577 39,047 Telecom 2,868 2,656 6,236 10,399 FTTH 39 221 149 498 Other 374 260 941 926 Total Revenue 46,084 56,386 142,214 209,447 Total Cost of Goods Sold 34,108 38,849 107,349 132,211 Total Gross Profit 11,976 17,537 34,865 77,236 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 10,466 14,180 32,802 38,561 Sales and Marketing 2,518 2,370 7,444 7,221 General and Administrative 9,988 10,591 31,312 29,945 Total Operating Expenses 22,972 27,141 71,558 75,727 Operating Income (Loss) (10,996 ) (9,604 ) (36,693 ) 1,509 Other Income (Expense): Interest Income 347 86 729 223 Interest Expense (1,517 ) (274 ) (4,003 ) (624 ) Other Income 1,124 217 1,437 522 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss) 322 549 305 798 Total Other Income (Expense): 276 578 (1,532 ) 919 Net Income (loss) before Income Taxes (10,720 ) (9,026 ) (38,225 ) 2,428 Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 1,940 5,294 7,605 3,994 Net Income (loss) (8,780 ) (3,732 ) (30,620 ) 6,422 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders basic $ (0.44 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.54 ) $ 0.33 diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.54 ) $ 0.32 Weighted-average shares used to compute

net income (loss) per share attributable to

common stockholders basic 20,023 19,707 19,940 19,597 diluted 20,023 19,707 19,940 20,039





Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Reconciliation of Statements of Operations under GAAP and Non-GAAP (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP total gross profit (a) $ 11,976 $ 17,537 $ 34,865 $ 77,236 Share-based compensation expense 197 205 585 593 Non-recurring expense - - - 7 Expenses associated with discontinued products 1,117 1,412 3,109 2,915 Non-GAAP total gross profit (a) 13,290 19,154 38,559 80,751 GAAP net income (loss) (8,780 ) (3,732 ) (30,620 ) 6,422 Amortization of intangible assets 137 125 400 378 Share-based compensation expense 2,978 2,894 8,941 8,363 Non-recurring charges 568 685 1,622 1,305 Expenses associated with discontinued products 1,117 1,412 3,109 2,915 Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 1,114 859 3,247 2,614 Unrealized exchange loss (gain) (65 ) 506 (236 ) (608 ) Non-recurring tax benefit - 0 - (162 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) (2,931 ) 2,749 (13,537 ) 21,227 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.44 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.54 ) $ 0.32 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Share-based compensation expense 0.15 0.14 0.45 0.42 Non-recurring charges 0.03 0.03 0.08 0.07 Expenses associated with discontinued products 0.06 0.07 0.16 0.15 Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 0.05 0.04 0.16 0.13 Loss from disposal of idle assets - - - - Unrealized exchange loss (gain) (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Non-recurring tax benefit - - - (0.01 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.15 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.68 ) $ 1.06 Shares used to compute diluted loss per share 20,023 19,707 19,940 19,597 Shares used to compute diluted earnings per share 20,023 20,185 19,940 20,039 (a) Provided for the purpose of calculating gross profit as a percentage of revenue (gross margin).







