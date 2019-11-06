Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis”) announced today that it will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019 as well as provide an update on business developments and activities. The company’s press release concerning its third quarter 2019 financial results will be available after 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on November 12, 2019, on its website at www.adamispharmaceuticals.com , and the company also expects to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on that date.



Event: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-800-458-4121

TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-323-794-2093

Conference ID: 1103072

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and CEO of Adamis, will host the call along with other members of the management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, events that have taken place during this quarter and certain target milestones and goals for future periods. Forward-looking statements concerning expectations regarding future company performance may be made during the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link – http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136653 . Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 pm PT on November 12, 2019. To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay PIN number 1103072.

About Adamis

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, allergy and opioid overdose. The company’s SYMJEPITM (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPITM (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products were approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In July, Sandoz, a division of Novartis Group, announced it had fully launched both SYMJEPI products in the U.S. Adamis is developing additional products, including a naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHITM, for the treatment of opioid overdose, and a dry powder inhaler product candidate for the treatment of asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs for humans and animals, and certain nonsterile drugs for use by hospitals, clinics and surgery centers throughout most of the United States.

Contacts:

Mark Flather

Senior Director, Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

(858) 412-7951

mflather@adamispharma.com



