46 Genesis HealthCare Facilities Identified By U.S. News & World Report as Best Nursing Homes For 2019-2020

/EIN News/ -- KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, today announced that 46 Genesis skilled nursing facilities were identified as Best Nursing Homes for 2019-2020 by U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News). U.S. News evaluated more than 15,000 homes nationwide with 2,969 nursing homes earning the designation of a U.S. News Best Nursing Home.



U.S. News & World Report offers comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for almost all nursing homes in the country. Individuals can easily conduct a customized search for a highly rated nursing home by location, Medicare and Medicaid coverage, Alzheimer's care and size.

U.S. News’ rating is based on numerous quality measures focusing on staffing, outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care. The publication used scientific literature review, expert consultation and statistical modeling to select the appropriate measures in each category. This rating designates nursing homes as high-performing, average or below average in the care they provided to patients. Short-term focused on patients who spent 100 days or less at a skilled nursing facility and long-term focused on residents who spent more than 100 days at a nursing home.

“We are proud of the 46 Genesis Centers that have been identified as one of the best nursing homes in the country,” said George V. Hager, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Genesis HealthCare. “Congratulations to the interdisciplinary teams at each of these centers for their commitment and dedication to quality and positive outcomes.”

Genesis HealthCare Centers

Best Nursing Homes Short-Stay Rehabilitation & Long-Term Care

Sandy River Center, Farmington, Maine

Prescott House, North Andover, Massachusetts



Best Nursing Home Short-Stay Rehabilitation

Barn Hill Care Center, Newton, New Jersey

Brakeley Park Center, Phillipsburg, New Jersey

Doctors Community Rehab Center, Lanham, Maryland

Glen Hill Center, Danbury, Connecticut

Glendale Center, Naugtuck, Connecticut

Governor's House, Simsbury, Connecticut

Grand Islander Center, Middletown, Rhode Island

Grandview Center, Cumberland, Rhode Island

Harbor Hill Center, Belfast, Maine

Hathorne Hill, Danvers, Massachusetts

Inglemoor Center, Englewood, New Jersey

Jersey Shore Center, Eatontown, New Jersey

Kent Regency, Warwick, Rhode Island

Langdon Place of Dover, Dover, New Hampshire

Langdon Place of Keene, Keene, New Hampshire

Lasell House at Lasell Village, Newton, MA

Lehigh Center, Macungie, Pennsylvania

Lofland Park Center, Seaford, Delaware

Morris Hills Center, Morristown, New Jersey

Naamans Creek Country Manor, Boothwyn, Pennsylvania

Pine Point Center, Scarborough, Maine

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Lutherville, Maryland

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Lafayette, Colorado

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Lakewood, Colorado

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Moorestown, New Jersey

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Piscataway, New Jersey

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Voorhees , New Jersey

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Hatboro, Pennsylvania

River Ridge Center, Kennebunk, Maine

Southern Ocean Center, Manahawkin, New Jersey

Spa Creek Center, Annapolis, Maryland

The Village at Northrise, Las Cruces, New Mexico

The Willows, Woodbridge, Connecticut

Troy Hills Center, Parsippany , New Jersey

Warren Center, Warren, Rhode Island

Waugh Chapel Center, Gambrills, Maryland

Best Nursing Home Long-Term Care

Berkshire Center, Reading, Pennsylvania

Brackenville Center, Hockessin, Delaware

Chesapeake Woods Center, Cambridge, Maryland

Keystone Center, Leominster, Massachusetts

Mifflin Center, Shillington, Pennsylvania

Orchard Ridge, New Port Richey, Florida

Sunny Ridge, Nampa, Idaho



To learn more about these facilities or to find a Genesis location near you, visit us at www.genesishcc.com.

___________________________________________________________________________

Genesis HealthCare is dedicated to improving the lives we touch through the delivery of high-quality healthcare and everyday compassion.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with nearly 400 skilled nursing centers and assisted/senior living communities in 26 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to more than 1,200 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

Contact:

Lori Mayer

610-925-4138



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.