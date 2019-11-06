46 Genesis HealthCare Facilities Identified By U.S. News & World Report as Best Nursing Homes For 2019-2020
/EIN News/ -- KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, today announced that 46 Genesis skilled nursing facilities were identified as Best Nursing Homes for 2019-2020 by U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News). U.S. News evaluated more than 15,000 homes nationwide with 2,969 nursing homes earning the designation of a U.S. News Best Nursing Home.
U.S. News & World Report offers comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for almost all nursing homes in the country. Individuals can easily conduct a customized search for a highly rated nursing home by location, Medicare and Medicaid coverage, Alzheimer's care and size.
U.S. News’ rating is based on numerous quality measures focusing on staffing, outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care. The publication used scientific literature review, expert consultation and statistical modeling to select the appropriate measures in each category. This rating designates nursing homes as high-performing, average or below average in the care they provided to patients. Short-term focused on patients who spent 100 days or less at a skilled nursing facility and long-term focused on residents who spent more than 100 days at a nursing home.
“We are proud of the 46 Genesis Centers that have been identified as one of the best nursing homes in the country,” said George V. Hager, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Genesis HealthCare. “Congratulations to the interdisciplinary teams at each of these centers for their commitment and dedication to quality and positive outcomes.”
Genesis HealthCare Centers
Best Nursing Homes Short-Stay Rehabilitation & Long-Term Care
Sandy River Center, Farmington, Maine
Prescott House, North Andover, Massachusetts
Best Nursing Home Short-Stay Rehabilitation
Barn Hill Care Center, Newton, New Jersey
Brakeley Park Center, Phillipsburg, New Jersey
Doctors Community Rehab Center, Lanham, Maryland
Glen Hill Center, Danbury, Connecticut
Glendale Center, Naugtuck, Connecticut
Governor's House, Simsbury, Connecticut
Grand Islander Center, Middletown, Rhode Island
Grandview Center, Cumberland, Rhode Island
Harbor Hill Center, Belfast, Maine
Hathorne Hill, Danvers, Massachusetts
Inglemoor Center, Englewood, New Jersey
Jersey Shore Center, Eatontown, New Jersey
Kent Regency, Warwick, Rhode Island
Langdon Place of Dover, Dover, New Hampshire
Langdon Place of Keene, Keene, New Hampshire
Lasell House at Lasell Village, Newton, MA
Lehigh Center, Macungie, Pennsylvania
Lofland Park Center, Seaford, Delaware
Morris Hills Center, Morristown, New Jersey
Naamans Creek Country Manor, Boothwyn, Pennsylvania
Pine Point Center, Scarborough, Maine
PowerBack Rehabilitation, Lutherville, Maryland
PowerBack Rehabilitation, Lafayette, Colorado
PowerBack Rehabilitation, Lakewood, Colorado
PowerBack Rehabilitation, Moorestown, New Jersey
PowerBack Rehabilitation, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
PowerBack Rehabilitation, Piscataway, New Jersey
PowerBack Rehabilitation, Voorhees , New Jersey
PowerBack Rehabilitation, Hatboro, Pennsylvania
River Ridge Center, Kennebunk, Maine
Southern Ocean Center, Manahawkin, New Jersey
Spa Creek Center, Annapolis, Maryland
The Village at Northrise, Las Cruces, New Mexico
The Willows, Woodbridge, Connecticut
Troy Hills Center, Parsippany , New Jersey
Warren Center, Warren, Rhode Island
Waugh Chapel Center, Gambrills, Maryland
Best Nursing Home Long-Term Care
Berkshire Center, Reading, Pennsylvania
Brackenville Center, Hockessin, Delaware
Chesapeake Woods Center, Cambridge, Maryland
Keystone Center, Leominster, Massachusetts
Mifflin Center, Shillington, Pennsylvania
Orchard Ridge, New Port Richey, Florida
Sunny Ridge, Nampa, Idaho
To learn more about these facilities or to find a Genesis location near you, visit us at www.genesishcc.com.
Genesis HealthCare is dedicated to improving the lives we touch through the delivery of high-quality healthcare and everyday compassion.
About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with nearly 400 skilled nursing centers and assisted/senior living communities in 26 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to more than 1,200 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.
Contact:
Lori Mayer
610-925-4138
