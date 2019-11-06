James River Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

Third Quarter 2019 Net Loss of $25.2 million -- $0.83 per diluted share and Adjusted Net Operating Loss of $22.2 million -- $0.73 per diluted share

72% growth in Core (Non-Commercial Auto) Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S") Gross Written Premium versus the prior year quarter

Tangible Equity per Share of $18.09, an increase of 16% from year-end 2018, inclusive of dividends

Net Investment Income of $17.9 million, an increase of 9%, or $1.5 million, over the prior year quarter

As previously disclosed, during the quarter, there was $50 million of unfavorable development in the Excess and Surplus Lines segment, driven by one large account (Rasier LLC) in two prior underwriting years and $8 million of unfavorable development in the Casualty Reinsurance segment

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share payable on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 to all shareholders of record on December 16, 2019

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) today reported third quarter 2019 net loss of $25.2 million ($0.83 per diluted share), compared to net income of $19.6 million ($0.64 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $22.2 million ($0.73 per diluted share), compared to adjusted net operating income of $19.4 million ($0.64 per diluted share) for the same period in 2018.

Earnings Per Diluted Share Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019 2018

Net (Loss) Income $ (0.83 ) $ 0.64 Adjusted Net Operating (Loss) Income 1 $ (0.73 ) $ 0.64 1 See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below.

J. Adam Abram, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “At the beginning of October, we announced the early termination, effective December 31, 2019, of all insurance policies issued to our largest client. The results from this account were not consistent with our focus on underwriting profit. Our core Excess and Surplus Lines business, where we have earned compelling returns for many years, and our fronting business within our Specialty Admitted segment present us with superior opportunities to put capital to work. The most recent quarter was the 10th consecutive quarter in which we enjoyed renewal rate increases in the core E&S book (up 3.2%). New business pricing has also been strong.



We also have attractive opportunities to grow our fronting business within our Specialty Admitted segment.”

Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results

Gross written premium of $388.2 million, consisting of the following:

Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2019 2018 % Change

Excess and Surplus Lines $ 241,045 $ 157,237 53 % Specialty Admitted Insurance 100,459 98,607 2 % Casualty Reinsurance 46,724 24,125 94 % $ 388,228 $ 279,969 39 %

Net written premium of $223.9 million, consisting of the following:

Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2019 2018 % Change

Excess and Surplus Lines $ 171,715 $ 135,141 27 % Specialty Admitted Insurance 14,570 14,022 4 % Casualty Reinsurance 37,584 24,278 55 % $ 223,869 $ 173,441 29 %

Net earned premium of $213.4 million, consisting of the following:

Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2019 2018 % Change

Excess and Surplus Lines $ 164,759 $ 141,529 16 % Specialty Admitted Insurance 14,242 13,898 2 % Casualty Reinsurance 34,373 49,263 (30 )% $ 213,374 $ 204,690 4 %

The Excess and Surplus Lines segment gross written premium and net written premium increased principally due to 72% growth in core (non-commercial auto) lines gross written premium and 61% growth in core lines net written premium, as all twelve core underwriting divisions grew. The Commercial Auto division also contributed to the segment's increase in gross written premium, growing 35% over the prior year quarter, although this division's net written premium only increased 3% over the prior year quarter given the impact of reinsurance on the Commercial Auto book, incepting March 1, 2019;

The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment gross written premium and net written premium increased as a result of increased individual risk Workers' Compensation premium. Premium from the fronting business was essentially flat versus the prior year quarter due to previously discussed rate declines in the Company's largest fronted arrangement. Year to date, the segment has added four new fronting transactions, representing expected annual gross written premium of over $50 million. The Company generally retains about 10% of its fronted gross written premium;

Net earned premium in our Casualty Reinsurance segment decreased from the prior year quarter, which was in line with our expectations and is consistent with our planned reductions for the segment that commenced last year. Gross written premium and net written premium increased significantly from the prior year quarter in the Casualty Reinsurance segment due to selected growth in some of the Company's renewed treaties and the inception of a fronted treaty (a 100% cession with no retained underwriting risk);

There was overall unfavorable reserve development of $57.0 million compared to unfavorable reserve development of $12.2 million in the prior year quarter (representing a 26.7 and 6.0 percentage point increase to the Company’s loss ratio in the periods, respectively);

Pre-tax (unfavorable) favorable reserve development by segment was as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

($ in thousands) 2019 2018

Excess and Surplus Lines $ (50,030 ) $ (10,401 ) Specialty Admitted Insurance 1,000 833 Casualty Reinsurance (7,941 ) (2,651 ) $ (56,971 ) $ (12,219 )

The reserve development in the quarter included $50.0 million of adverse development in the Excess and Surplus Lines segment, driven by the 2016 and 2017 accident years of its commercial auto line. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment experienced $1.0 million of favorable development in its workers' compensation business. The Company also experienced $7.9 million of adverse development in the Casualty Reinsurance segment, offset partially by commission slide adjustments;

Group combined ratio of 118.8% versus 96.0% in the prior year quarter;

Group expense ratio of 18.5% improved from 22.5% in the prior year quarter, driven by a larger portion of our consolidated net earned premium coming from the Excess and Surplus Lines segment, which has significant scale and a lower expense ratio than our other segments, and a reduction to sliding scale commissions in the Casualty Reinsurance segment;

Gross fee income by segment was as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2019 2018 % Change

Excess and Surplus Lines $ 2,169 $ 2,998 (28 )% Specialty Admitted Insurance 3,958 3,815 4 % $ 6,127 $ 6,813 (10 )%

Fee income in the Excess and Surplus Lines segment decreased from its level in the prior year quarter as revenue from certain contracts that were previously fee for services revenue is now recognized as gross written premium due to insurance now being a component of these contracts. Fee income in the Specialty Admitted Insurance segment increased as a result of the continued growth of its fronting business during the previous twelve months;

Net investment income was $17.9 million, an increase of 9% from the prior year quarter. Further details can be found in the "Investment Results" section below.

Investment Results

Net investment income for the third quarter of 2019 was $17.9 million, which compares to $16.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was due to a larger fixed maturity portfolio size.

The Company’s net investment income consisted of the following:

Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2019 2018 % Change

Renewable Energy Investments $ 1,602 $ 329 387 % Other Private Investments (217 ) 1,402 - All Other Net Investment Income 16,493 14,679 12 % Total Net Investment Income $ 17,878 $ 16,410 9 %

The Company’s annualized gross investment yield on average fixed maturity, bank loan and equity securities for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.9% (versus 4.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2018) and the average duration of the fixed maturity and bank loan portfolio was 3.5 years at September 30, 2019 (versus 3.4 years at December 31, 2018 and 3.6 years at September 30, 2018). Renewable energy and other private investments produced an annualized return of 8.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 (9.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2018). The portfolios are concentrated and the renewable energy portion in particular can be heavily influenced by portfolio sales and valuation factors, among other attributes. Collectively they represent less than 4% of invested assets as of September 30, 2019.

On October 8, 2019, the Company announced that it delivered a notice of early cancellation, effective December 31, 2019, of all insurance policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC and its affiliates. Subsequent to delivering the notice of early cancellation, and as permitted under the indemnity agreements with this group of insured parties (non-insurance entities), the Company withdrew $1,170.7 million from the collateral trust arrangement that was established in favor of the Company by a captive insurance company affiliate of the insured group. The collateral funds may be used to reimburse the Company for a significant portion of the losses and loss adjustment expenses paid on behalf of the insured parties and other expenses incurred by the Company. These funds have been invested in short term U.S. Government securities.

Taxes

Generally the Company's effective tax rate fluctuates from period to period based on the relative mix of income reported by country and the respective tax rates imposed by each tax jurisdiction. The Company had a tax benefit for the three months ended September 30, 2019, driven by the pre-tax loss for the quarter. The tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 was 22.4% and 9.6%, respectively. The tax rate is elevated for the nine month year to date period due to changes in reserve estimates in prior accident years which did not generate significant tax benefits. The Company expects that its full year 2019 tax rate will likely approximate the year to date rate.

Tangible Equity

Tangible equity before dividends increased 17.9% from $489.9 million at December 31, 2018 to $577.6 million at September 30, 2019, principally due to $17.9 million of net income, $50.4 million of after tax unrealized gains in the Company's fixed income investment portfolio, $8.3 million for derecognition of a build-to-suit lease and $10.7 million of option exercise activity and stock compensation.

September 30, 2019 tangible equity of $550.0 million after dividends increased 12.3% from $489.9 million at December 31, 2018. Tangible equity per common share was $18.09 at September 30, 2019, net of $0.90 of dividends per share the Company paid during the first nine months of 2019. The year-to-date annualized adjusted net operating income return on average tangible equity was 4.9%, which compares to 14.8% for the same period in 2018.

Capital Management

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. This dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 to all shareholders of record on Monday, December 16, 2019.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)





September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ($ in thousands, except for share data) ASSETS Invested assets: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale $ 1,377,323 $ 1,184,202 Equity securities, at fair value 88,840 78,385 Bank loan participations, held-for-investment 249,907 260,972 Short-term investments 49,884 81,966 Other invested assets 65,864 72,321 Total invested assets 1,831,818 1,677,846 Cash and cash equivalents 256,302 172,457 Accrued investment income 13,603 11,110 Premiums receivable and agents’ balances 360,587 307,899 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses 614,827 467,371 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses 40,822 18,344 Deferred policy acquisition costs 60,970 54,450 Goodwill and intangible assets 218,921 219,368 Other assets 263,066 207,931 Total assets $ 3,660,916 $ 3,136,776 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,941,307 $ 1,661,459 Unearned premiums 510,109 386,473 Senior debt 98,300 118,300 Junior subordinated debt 104,055 104,055 Accrued expenses 57,637 51,792 Other liabilities 180,539 105,456 Total liabilities 2,891,947 2,427,535 Total shareholders’ equity 768,969 709,241 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,660,916 $ 3,136,776 Tangible equity (a) $ 550,048 $ 489,873 Tangible equity per common share outstanding (a) $ 18.09 $ 16.34 Total shareholders’ equity per common share

outstanding $ 25.29 $ 23.65 Common shares outstanding 30,401,270 29,988,460 (a) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures”.





James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 ($ in thousands, except for share data) REVENUES Gross written premiums $ 388,228 $ 279,969 $ 1,095,565 $ 871,463 Net written premiums 223,869 173,441 671,520 573,025 Net earned premiums 213,374 204,690 602,640 613,842 Net investment income 17,878 16,410 54,844 45,801 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (a) (2,357 ) 467 331 (407 ) Other income 2,579 3,125 8,160 11,841 Total revenues 231,474 224,692 665,975 671,077 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses 214,084 150,387 501,064 448,754 Other operating expenses 41,692 49,180 132,287 155,714 Other expenses 372 (131 ) 1,055 (34 ) Interest expense 2,594 2,991 8,086 8,459 Amortization of intangible assets 149 149 447 447 Total expenses 258,891 202,576 642,939 613,340 (Loss) income before taxes (27,417 ) 22,116 23,036 57,737 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,250 ) 2,535 5,168 5,539 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (25,167 ) $ 19,581 $ 17,868 $ 52,198 ADJUSTED NET OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (b) $ (22,208 ) $ 19,402 $ 19,682 $ 53,540 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.83 ) $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 1.75 Diluted $ (0.83 ) $ 0.64 $ 0.58 $ 1.72 ADJUSTED NET OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ (0.73 ) $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 1.79 Diluted $ (0.73 ) $ 0.64 $ 0.64 $ 1.77 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,382,105 29,935,216 30,230,490 29,861,467 Diluted 30,382,105 30,380,145 30,659,389 30,290,183 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.90 $ 0.90 Ratios: Loss ratio 100.3 % 73.5 % 83.1 % 73.1 % Expense ratio (c) 18.5 % 22.5 % 20.8 % 23.5 % Combined ratio 118.8 % 96.0 % 103.9 % 96.6 % Accident year loss ratio 73.6 % 67.5 % 73.1 % 71.2 % (a) Includes gains of $3.3 million and $8.7 million for the change in net unrealized gains/losses on equity securities in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, in accordance with ASU 2016-01 (gains of $494,000 and losses of $695,000 for the respective prior year periods). (b) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".

(c) Calculated with a numerator comprising other operating expenses less gross fee income of the Excess and Surplus Lines segment and a denominator of net earned premiums.





James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Segment Results

EXCESS AND SURPLUS LINES

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 %

Change 2019 2018 %

Change ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 241,045 $ 157,237 53.3 % $ 687,871 $ 490,121 40.3 % Net written premiums $ 171,715 $ 135,141 27.1 % $ 522,200 $ 432,307 20.8 % Net earned premiums $ 164,759 $ 141,529 16.4 % $ 457,352 $ 410,627 11.4 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses (176,154 ) (111,292 ) 58.3 % (399,996 ) (321,518 ) 24.4 % Underwriting expenses (17,956 ) (18,935 ) (5.2 )% (57,795 ) (56,391 ) 2.5 % Underwriting (loss) profit (a), (b) $ (29,351 ) $ 11,302 $ (439 ) $ 32,718 Ratios: Loss ratio 106.9 % 78.6 % 87.5 % 78.3 % Expense ratio 10.9 % 13.4 % 12.6 % 13.7 % Combined ratio 117.8 % 92.0 % 100.1 % 92.0 % Accident year loss ratio 76.6 % 71.3 % 76.3 % 76.1 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (b) Underwriting results include fee income of $2.2 million and $7.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively ($3.0 million and $11.5 million for the respective prior year periods). These amounts are included in “Other income” in our Condensed Consolidated Income Statements.

SPECIALTY ADMITTED INSURANCE

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 100,459 $ 98,607 1.9 % $ 292,884 $ 283,108 3.5 % Net written premiums $ 14,570 $ 14,022 3.9 % $ 43,625 $ 42,327 3.1 % Net earned premiums $ 14,242 $ 13,898 2.5 % $ 39,688 $ 41,504 (4.4 )% Losses and loss adjustment expenses (9,481 ) (8,246 ) 15.0 % (25,085 ) (25,283 ) (0.8 )% Underwriting expenses (3,924 ) (3,883 ) 1.1 % (10,845 ) (11,841 ) (8.4 )% Underwriting profit (a), (b) $ 837 $ 1,769 (52.7 )% $ 3,758 $ 4,380 (14.2 )% Ratios: Loss ratio 66.6 % 59.3 % 63.2 % 60.9 % Expense ratio 27.5 % 28.0 % 27.3 % 28.5 % Combined ratio 94.1 % 87.3 % 90.5 % 89.4 % Accident year loss ratio 73.6 % 65.3 % 73.9 % 66.5 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (b) Underwriting results include fee income of $4.0 million and $11.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively ($3.8 million and $10.9 million for the respective prior year periods).

CASUALTY REINSURANCE

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 46,724 $ 24,125 93.7 % $ 114,810 $ 98,234 16.9 % Net written premiums $ 37,584 $ 24,278 54.8 % $ 105,695 $ 98,391 7.4 % Net earned premiums $ 34,373 $ 49,263 (30.2 )% $ 105,600 $ 161,711 (34.7 )% Losses and loss adjustment expenses (28,449 ) (30,849 ) (7.8 )% (75,983 ) (101,953 ) (25.5 )% Underwriting expenses (10,212 ) (16,838 ) (39.4 )% (33,678 ) (54,709 ) (38.4 )% Underwriting (loss) profit (a) $ (4,288 ) $ 1,576 $ (4,061 ) $ 5,049 Ratios: Loss ratio 82.8 % 62.6 % 72.0 % 63.0 % Expense ratio 29.7 % 34.2 % 31.8 % 33.9 % Combined ratio 112.5 % 96.8 % 103.8 % 96.9 % Accident year loss ratio 59.7 % 57.2 % 59.4 % 60.0 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES



Underwriting Profit

The following table reconciles the underwriting profit (loss) by individual operating segment and for the entire Company to consolidated income before taxes. We believe that these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the performance of our Company and its operating segments because our objective is to consistently earn underwriting profits. We evaluate the performance of our operating segments and allocate resources based primarily on underwriting profit of operating segments. Our definition of underwriting profit of operating segments and underwriting profit may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Underwriting (loss) profit of the operating segments: Excess and Surplus Lines $ (29,351 ) $ 11,302 $ (439 ) $ 32,718 Specialty Admitted Insurance 837 1,769 3,758 4,380 Casualty Reinsurance (4,288 ) 1,576 (4,061 ) 5,049 Total underwriting (loss) profit of operating segments (32,802 ) 14,647 (742 ) 42,147 Other operating expenses of the Corporate and Other segment (7,302 ) (6,526 ) (22,641 ) (21,264 ) Underwriting (loss) profit (a) (40,104 ) 8,121 (23,383 ) 20,883 Net investment income 17,878 16,410 54,844 45,801 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (b) (2,357 ) 467 331 (407 ) Other (expenses) and income (91 ) 258 (223 ) 366 Interest expense (2,594 ) (2,991 ) (8,086 ) (8,459 ) Amortization of intangible assets (149 ) (149 ) (447 ) (447 ) Consolidated (loss) income before taxes $ (27,417 ) $ 22,116 $ 23,036 $ 57,737 (a) Included in underwriting results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 is fee income of $6.1 million and $18.7 million, respectively ($6.8 million and $22.4 million for the respective prior year periods). (b) Includes gains of $3.3 million and $8.7 million for the change in net unrealized gains/losses on equity securities in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, in accordance with ASU 2016-01 (gains of $494,000 and losses of $695,000 for the respective prior year periods).

Adjusted Net Operating Income

We define adjusted net operating income as net income excluding net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (net realized investment gains (losses) and the change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities per the adoption of ASU 2016-01), as well as non-operating expenses including those that relate to due diligence costs for various merger and acquisition activities, professional fees related to the filing of registration statements for the sale of our securities, costs associated with former employees and interest and other expenses on a leased building that we were previously deemed to own for accounting purposes. We use adjusted net operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted net operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and our definition of adjusted net operating income may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Our income before taxes and net income reconciles to our adjusted net operating income as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Income

Before Taxes

Net Loss Income

Before Taxes Net Income (in thousands)

(Loss) income as reported $ (27,417 ) $ (25,167 ) $ 22,116 $ 19,581 Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments (a) 2,357 2,665 (467 ) (397 ) Other expenses 372 294 (131 ) (101 ) Interest expense on leased building the Company is deemed to own for accounting purposes — — 404 319 Adjusted net operating (loss) income $ (24,688 ) $ (22,208 ) $ 21,922 $ 19,402 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

2018

Income

Before Taxes Net Income Income

Before Taxes Net Income (in thousands) Income as reported $ 23,036 $ 17,868 $ 57,737 $ 52,198 Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (a) (331 ) 980 407 366 Other expenses 1,055 834 (34 ) 45 Interest expense on leased building the Company was previously deemed to own for accounting purposes — — 1,179 931 Adjusted net operating income $ 23,760 $ 19,682 $ 59,289 $ 53,540 (a) Includes gains of $3.3 million and $8.7 million for the change in net unrealized gains/losses on equity securities in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, in accordance with ASU 2016-01 (gains of $494,000 and losses of $695,000 for the respective prior year periods).

Tangible Equity (per Share) and Pre-Dividend Tangible Equity (per Share)

We define tangible equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets (net of amortization). Our definition of tangible equity may not be comparable to that of other companies, and it should not be viewed as a substitute for shareholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure. The following table reconciles shareholders’ equity to tangible equity for September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018 and reconciles tangible equity to tangible equity before dividends for September 30, 2019.

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 ($ in thousands, except for share data) Equity Equity per

share Equity Equity per

share Equity Equity per

share Shareholders' equity $ 768,969 $ 25.29 $ 709,241 $ 23.65 $ 697,408 $ 23.29 Goodwill and intangible assets 218,921 7.2 219,368 7.31 219,718 7.34 Tangible equity $ 550,048 $ 18.09 $ 489,873 $ 16.34 $ 477,690 $ 15.95 Dividends to shareholders for the nine months ended

September 30, 2019 27,557 0.9 Pre-dividend tangible equity $ 577,605 $ 18.99

