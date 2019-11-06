GenMark Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Highlights

Recognized total revenue of $20.9 million and achieved total gross margin of 34%

◦ ePlex revenue of $13.4 million represented 64% of total revenue

◦ ePlex revenue grew 98% compared to the prior year period

◦ ePlex installed base grew 57% compared to the prior year period

“Our recently launched Blood Culture ID panels, which provide the broadest coverage of molecular targets for the detection of sepsis, are significantly bolstering our competitive position. With a highly differentiated menu and superior testing efficiency, ePlex is increasingly being recognized in the syndromic testing market as the best-in-class system for delivering high quality, patient-centered care,” said Hany Massarany, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m very encouraged by the momentum that our company continues to gain and I’m confident that our strong commercial team and consistent operational execution will continue to drive our performance and growth in this very attractive and rapidly growing market.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue was $20.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 32% versus $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit was $7.1 million, or 34% of revenue, compared with $5.6 million, or 36% of revenue in the same period of 2018.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $17.3 million compared to $16.2 million in the same period of 2018. The increase was largely due to the investment in the launch of the BCID panels.

Loss per share was $0.20 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a $0.20 loss per share in the third quarter of 2018.

Cash and investments were $33.2 million as of September 30, 2019.

Guidance for Full Year 2019

GenMark continues to expect total revenue for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $85 million to $90 million.

The Company expects global ePlex placements to range from 170 to 190 net new analyzers with an annuity per analyzer of $135,000 to $145,000.

Gross margin is expected to be in the 31% to 33% range. Operating expenses are expected to be approximately $65 million to $70 million. Cash usage is projected to be in the range of $25 million to $30 million.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding events, trends and business prospects, which may affect the Company’s future operating results and financial position. Such statements, including, but not limited to, those regarding its future financial performance, achievement of profitability targets, plans and objectives of management, and the timely and effective commercialization and clinical impact of the Company’s ePlex system, are all subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and financial position to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, GenMark’s ability to successfully commercialize our ePlex system and its related test menu in a timely manner, constraints or inefficiencies caused by unanticipated acceleration and deceleration of customer demand, the Company’s ability to successfully expand sales of its product offerings outside the United States, and third-party payor reimbursement to its customers, as well as other risks and uncertainties described under the “Risk Factors” in GenMark’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made.

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,308 $ 36,286 Short-term marketable securities 8,879 8,882 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $131 and $75, respectively 10,448 11,534 Inventories, net 12,570 10,244 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,071 1,483 Total current assets 58,276 68,429 Property and equipment, net 18,863 21,070 Intangible assets, net 1,580 2,023 Restricted cash 758 758 Noncurrent operating lease right-of-use assets 4,766 — Other long-term assets 809 701 Total assets $ 85,052 $ 92,981 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,007 $ 9,886 Accrued compensation 7,720 7,358 Current operating lease liability 1,828 — Other current liabilities 2,089 3,043 Total current liabilities 21,644 20,287 Deferred rent — 2,996 Long-term debt 48,720 36,042 Noncurrent operating lease liability 6,071 — Other noncurrent liabilities 55 109 Total liabilities 76,490 59,434 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 authorized; 58,044 and 56,240 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 512,451 500,344 Accumulated deficit (503,946 ) (466,883 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 51 80 Total stockholders’ equity 8,562 33,547 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 85,052 $ 92,981





GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product revenue $ 20,822 $ 15,713 $ 60,413 $ 51,156 License and other revenue 96 82 412 225 Total revenue 20,918 15,795 60,825 51,381 Cost of revenue 13,868 10,165 41,339 37,172 Gross profit 7,050 5,630 19,486 14,209 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,279 5,375 17,991 15,964 General and administrative 4,765 4,718 14,217 13,398 Research and development 6,294 6,105 20,386 22,007 Total operating expenses 17,338 16,198 52,594 51,369 Loss from operations (10,288 ) (10,568 ) (33,108 ) (37,160 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 126 188 438 577 Interest expense (1,527 ) (661 ) (4,331 ) (2,246 ) Other income (expense) (19 ) 53 (34 ) (49 ) Total other income (expense) (1,420 ) (420 ) (3,927 ) (1,718 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (11,708 ) (10,988 ) (37,035 ) (38,878 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (33 ) 5 28 59 Net loss $ (11,675 ) $ (10,993 ) $ (37,063 ) $ (38,937 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 57,718 55,847 57,161 55,535 Other comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (11,675 ) $ (10,993 ) $ (37,063 ) $ (38,937 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (46 ) (51 ) (37 ) (31 ) Net unrealized gains on marketable securities, net of tax — 4 8 27 Total other comprehensive income (46 ) (47 ) (29 ) (4 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (11,721 ) $ (11,040 ) $ (37,092 ) $ (38,941 )





GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net loss $ (37,063 ) $ (38,937 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,393 5,281 Net accretion of premiums/discounts on investments (134 ) (110 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,266 725 Stock-based compensation 8,840 8,895 Provision for bad debt 93 24 Non-cash inventory adjustments 1,653 1,061 Other non-cash adjustments 175 (62 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 993 797 Inventories (5,471 ) (3,847 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (857 ) 384 Accounts payable 345 (3,408 ) Accrued compensation (406 ) 1,053 Other current and non-current liabilities (398 ) (756 ) Net cash used in operating activities (25,571 ) (28,900 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,193 ) (1,060 ) Purchases of marketable securities (26,735 ) (28,785 ) Maturities of marketable securities 26,880 56,500 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,048 ) 26,655 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs 2,837 535 Principal repayment of borrowings (35,070 ) (68 ) Proceeds from borrowings 50,000 — Payments associated with debt issuance (3,588 ) (20 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 432 22 Net cash provided by financing activities 14,611 469 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 30 27 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (11,978 ) (1,749 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 37,044 27,512 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 25,066 $ 25,763 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfer of systems to property and equipment from inventory $ 1,492 $ 2,477 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 147 $ 746 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 85 $ 133 Cash paid for interest $ 2,890 $ 1,517



