Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Worldwide sales were $196.2 million, an increase of 15.9% as reported
  • Third quarter net income was $38.3 million
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.38 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.43, an increase of 9.9%
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 33.4% of sales

“Globus Medical had an outstanding third quarter, once again delivering above market growth and industry leading profitability," said Dave Demski, President and CEO. "Enabling Technologies produced back-to-back strong quarters, generating $13.9 million in revenue, more than double our performance in the third quarter of last year. Musculoskeletal Solutions grew by 11.8% in the quarter, well in excess of the market across all sectors and significant geographies, driven by competitive recruiting, new product introductions and implant pull through from ExcelsiusGPS® installations.  Non-GAAP EPS grew by 9.9% over third quarter of 2018 and our Adjusted EBITDA improved to 33.4% in the third quarter, compared to 31.5% for the first half of this year."

Worldwide sales for the third quarter were $196.2 million, an increase of 15.9% over the third quarter of 2018 on an as-reported basis and 16.0% on a constant currency basis. Third quarter sales in the U.S., including robotics, increased by 17.0% compared to the third quarter of 2018. International sales increased by 11.2% over the third quarter of 2018 on an as-reported basis and 11.3% on a constant currency basis.

Third quarter GAAP net income was $38.3 million, an increase of 8.8% over the same period last year. Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.38, as compared to $0.35 for the third quarter 2018. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.43, compared to $0.39 in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 9.9%.

The Company generated net cash provided by operating activities of $55.9 million and non-GAAP free cash flow of $43.8 million in the third quarter, and ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $660.7 million. The Company remains debt free.

2019 Annual Guidance

The Company today increased guidance for full year 2019 sales from $775 million to $783 million and reiterated guidance for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.72.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures.  For example, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, provisions for litigation, and acquisition related costs/licensing, and net gain from the sale of assets, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense.  Our management also uses non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections.  Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized.  Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business acquisition related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Net gain from sale of assets represents the gain on sale of assets and the offsetting impact of costs incurred through the sale.

In addition, for the period ended September 30, 2019 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, net gain from the sale of assets and the tax effects of such adjustments.  We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, net gain from the sale of assets and the tax effects of such adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends.  Additionally, for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment.  We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions.  Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency sales growth is calculated by translating current year sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period.  We believe constant currency sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results.  Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.  Additionally, we have recast prior periods for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms.  These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends.  Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to successfully integrate the international operations acquired from Alphatec, both in general and on our anticipated timeline, our ability to transition Alphatec’s international customers to Globus products, our ability to realize the expected benefits to our results from the Alphatec acquisition, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks.  For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  These documents are available at www.sec.gov.  Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment.  New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.  Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release.  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.


GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)   2019   2018     2019   2018
Sales   $  196,215   $  169,236     $  573,701   $  517,031
Cost of goods sold      45,387      37,849        131,214      113,456
Gross profit      150,828      131,387        442,487      403,575
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development      14,508      15,527        44,577      41,738
Selling, general and administrative      88,455      75,131        262,618      227,949
Provision for litigation      1,625      —        1,625      —
Amortization of intangibles      3,620      2,160        10,412      6,525
Acquisition related costs      559      268        1,245      1,289
Total operating expenses      108,767      93,086        320,477      277,501
                         
Operating income      42,061      38,301        122,010      126,074
                         
Other income, net                        
Interest income/(expense), net      4,377      3,852        12,954      9,114
Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)      145      (26 )      123      312
Other income/(expense)      169      470        410      5,478
Total other income/(expense), net      4,691      4,296        13,487      14,904
                         
Income before income taxes      46,752      42,597        135,497      140,978
Income tax provision      8,445      7,389        25,816      21,254
                         
Net income   $  38,307   $  35,208     $  109,681   $  119,724
                         
Earnings per share:                        
Basic   $  0.39   $  0.36     $  1.11   $  1.23
Diluted   $  0.38   $  0.35     $  1.08   $  1.18
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic      99,238      98,328        98,998      97,671
Dilutive stock options      2,862      3,476        2,687      3,604
Diluted      102,100      101,804        101,685      101,275
                         
Anti-dilutive stock options excluded from weighted average calculation      5,108      1,950        4,939      1,892



GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

             
             
    September 30,   December 31,
(In thousands, except par value)   2019   2018
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   $  166,190     $  139,747  
Short-term marketable securities      111,402        199,937  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $6,559 and $4,226, respectively      141,545        137,067  
Inventories      187,060        131,254  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets      14,835        15,387  
Income taxes receivable      16,031        7,289  
Total current assets      637,063        630,681  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $237,516 and $216,809, respectively      197,098        171,873  
Long-term marketable securities      383,099        263,117  
Intangible assets, net      81,969        87,323  
Goodwill      129,004        123,734  
Other assets      15,212        10,364  
Deferred income taxes      8,737        13,578  
Total assets   $  1,452,182     $  1,300,670  
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $  24,137     $  25,895  
Accrued expenses      60,695        59,878  
Income taxes payable      357        917  
Business acquisition liabilities      5,603        6,830  
Deferred revenue      4,129        2,598  
Total current liabilities      94,921        96,118  
Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion      3,288        3,288  
Deferred income taxes      7,023        8,114  
Other liabilities      8,155        7,634  
Total liabilities      113,387        115,154  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)            
Equity:            
Class A common stock; $0.001 par value.  Authorized 500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 76,973 and 76,143 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively      77        76  
Class B common stock; $0.001 par value.  Authorized 275,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430 and 22,430 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively      22        22  
Additional paid-in capital      339,120        299,869  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss      (2,826 )      (7,172 )
Retained earnings      1,002,402        892,721  
Total equity      1,338,795        1,185,516  
Total liabilities and equity   $  1,452,182     $  1,300,670  



GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

             
             
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
(In thousands)   2019   2018
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $  109,681     $  119,724  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization      38,688        29,694  
Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities      (1,008 )      1,808  
Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories      1,939        8,326  
Stock-based compensation expense      19,647        17,078  
Allowance for doubtful accounts      2,732        388  
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities      579        592  
Change in deferred income taxes      2,434        1,606  
(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net      518        (3,694 )
(Increase)/decrease in:            
Accounts receivable      (5,367 )      (2,900 )
Inventories      (40,869 )      (23,042 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets      (3,044 )      (81 )
Increase/(decrease) in:            
Accounts payable      (158 )      (4,858 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities      1,225        (1,965 )
Income taxes payable/receivable      (9,331 )      (5,324 )
Net cash provided by operating activities      117,666        137,352  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of marketable securities      (277,446 )      (382,347 )
Maturities of marketable securities      205,818        210,066  
Sales of marketable securities      46,474        85,234  
Purchases of property and equipment      (54,957 )      (42,538 )
Proceeds from sale of assets      —        4,000  
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets      (24,135 )      (14,825 )
Net cash used in investing activities      (104,246 )      (140,410 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Payment of business acquisition liabilities      (6,096 )      (6,513 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options      19,350        36,245  
Net cash provided by financing activities      13,254        29,732  
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash      (231 )      (196 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash      26,443        26,478  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period      139,747        118,817  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period   $  166,190     $  145,295  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:            
Interest paid      57        —  
Income taxes paid   $  34,056     $  24,894  


Supplemental Financial Information

Sales by Geographic Area:

                         
                   
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2019   2018   2019   2018
United States   $  162,697   $  139,097   $  470,224   $  429,823
International      33,518      30,139      103,477      87,208
Total Sales   $  196,215   $  169,236   $  573,701   $  517,031

Sales by Revenue Stream:

                         
                   
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2019   2018   2019   2018
Musculoskeletal Solutions products   $  182,324   $  163,068   $  540,620   $  484,400
Enabling Technologies products      13,891      6,168      33,081      32,631
Total Sales   $  196,215   $  169,236   $  573,701   $  517,031

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

             
             
    September 30,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2019   2018
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   $  166,190   $  139,747
Short-term marketable securities      111,402      199,937
Long-term marketable securities      383,099      263,117
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities   $  660,691   $  602,801

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands, except percentages)   2019     2018     2019     2018  
Net income   $  38,307     $  35,208     $  109,681     $  119,724  
Interest income, net      (4,377 )      (3,852 )      (12,954 )      (9,114 )
Provision for income taxes      8,445        7,389        25,816        21,254  
Depreciation and amortization      13,575        10,461        38,688        29,694  
EBITDA      55,950        49,206        161,231        161,558  
Stock-based compensation expense      6,898        5,545        19,647        17,078  
Provision for litigation      1,625        —        1,625        —  
Acquisition related costs/licensing      1,040        2,169        2,011        3,847  
Net (gain) loss from sale of assets      —        764        —        (3,593 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $  65,513     $  57,684     $  184,514     $  178,890  
                         
Net income as a percentage of sales     19.5 %     20.8 %     19.1 %     23.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales     33.4 %     34.1 %     32.2 %     34.6 %


Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2019     2018     2019     2018  
Net income   $  38,307     $  35,208     $  109,681     $  119,724  
Provision for litigation      1,625        —        1,625        —  
Amortization of intangibles      3,620        2,160        10,412        6,525  
Acquisition related costs/licensing      1,040        2,169        2,011        3,847  
Net (gain) loss from sale of assets      —        764        —        (3,593 )
Tax effect of adjusting items      (1,135 )      (884 )      (2,659 )      (1,248 )
Non-GAAP net income   $  43,457     $  39,417     $  121,070     $  125,255  

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2019     2018     2019     2018  
Diluted earnings per share, as reported   $  0.38     $  0.35     $  1.08     $  1.18  
Provision for litigation      0.02        —        0.02        —  
Amortization of intangibles      0.04        0.02        0.10        0.06  
Acquisition related costs/licensing      0.01        0.02        0.02        0.04  
Net (gain) loss from sale of assets      —        0.01        —        (0.04 )
Tax effect of adjusting items      (0.01 )      (0.01 )      (0.03 )      (0.01 )
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share   $  0.43     $  0.39     $  1.19     $  1.24  

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

                         
                   
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2019     2018     2019     2018  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $  55,866     $  51,788     $  117,666     $  137,352  
Purchases of property and equipment      (12,062 )      (15,371 )      (54,957 )      (42,538 )
Free cash flow   $  43,804     $  36,417     $  62,709     $  94,814  

Non-GAAP Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

                           
                           
    Three Months Ended   Reported   Currency
Impact on 		   Constant
Currency
    September 30,   Sales   Current   Sales
(In thousands, except percentages)   2019   2018   Growth   Period Sales    Growth
United States   $  162,697   $  139,097   17.0%   $  —     17.0%
International      33,518      30,139   11.2%      (37 )   11.3%
Total Sales   $  196,215   $  169,236   15.9%   $  (37 )   16.0%


                           
                           
    Nine Months Ended   Reported   Currency
Impact on 		   Constant
Currency
    September 30,   Sales   Current   Sales
(In thousands, except percentages)   2019   2018   Growth   Period Sales    Growth
United States   $  470,224   $  429,823   9.3%   $  —     9.3%
International      103,477      87,208   19.0%      (2,408 )   21.8%
Total Sales   $  573,701   $  517,031   11.0%   $  (2,408 )   11.4%

