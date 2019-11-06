ZAGG Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq: ZAGG), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 Review (Comparisons versus Third Quarter 2018)

Net sales of $146.5 million, an increase of 4% compared to $141.1 million

Gross profit of 37% compared to 37%

Net income of $8.7 million compared to $14.6 million

Diluted earnings per share of $0.30 compared to of $0.51

Adjusted EBITDA of $20.8 million compared to $23.8 million

Year-to-Date 2019 Review (Comparisons versus Year-to-Date 2018)

Net sales of $332.0 million compared to $371.7 million

Gross profit of 35% compared to 34%

Net loss of $11.1 million compared to net income of $24.9 million

Diluted loss per share of $0.38 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.87

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.2 million compared to $48.3 million

Chris Ahern, chief executive officer, commented, “While the first half of 2019 was challenging, we are pleased with the performance in the third quarter of 2019, which was in line with our expectations. Specifically, we began to experience the benefits of our recent acquisitions in a much more meaningful way during the third quarter of 2019. Sales of Gear4 protective cases and HALO power products helped to more than offset the headwinds we have faced in our core business. Although sales of InvisibleShield screen protection were down year-over-year, the decline was lessened in part by the launch of several innovative new products, including Glass Elite VisionGuard + with anti-microbial technology. The introduction of our new family of mophie wireless charging products has received a strong reception and we look forward to getting these products across our partner base during the fourth quarter. More recently in late October, we introduced mophie juice pack access battery cases compatible with the newest iPhones, which is the fastest we’ve ever brought to market the next iteration of this industry leading product line. I am very proud of how our global team is executing as we continue to focus on driving innovative products and growing our distribution footprint. The team is focused on ensuring a strong finish to 2019 while our management team and Board of Directors also continues to work closely with BofA Merrill Lynch on our continuing strategic alternatives process.”

Third Quarter Results

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net sales $ 146.5 $ 141.1 Gross profit $ 54.3 $ 52.2 Gross profit margin 37% 37% Net income $ 8.7 $ 14.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.51 Diluted operating earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.51 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20.8 $ 23.8

Net sales increased 4% to $146.5 million, compared to $141.1 million. The increase in net sales was primarily attributable to (1) increased sales of protective cases under our Gear4 brand and (2) increased power management sales driven primarily by HALO product sales and new mophie product launches during the quarter. This was partially offset by lower sales of screen protection products.

Gross profit was $54.3 million (37% of net sales) compared to $52.2 million (37% of net sales). Gross profit margin has not changed significantly due to decreases in our screen protection sales offset by an increase in sales of Gear4 brand cases, HALO branded power products, and InvisibleShield VisionGuard products.

Operating expenses increased 26% to $42.7 million (29% of net sales) compared to $33.9 million (24% of net sales). The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to (1) additional selling, general and administrative expense associated with the newly acquired BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands, (2) severance charges of $1.8 million associated with a corporate restructuring during the third quarter of 2019, (3) increased marketing investments to support our growing portfolio of brands and products, and (4) higher amortization of long-lived intangibles related to the BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO acquisitions.

Net income was $8.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.30, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.51.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20.8 million compared to $23.8 million.

Year-to-Date Results

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net sales $ 332.0 $ 371.7 Gross profit $ 115.9 $ 127.4 Gross profit margin 35% 34% Net (loss) income $ (11.1 ) $ 24.9 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.38 ) $ 0.87 Diluted operating (loss) earnings per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.87 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14.2 $ 48.3

Net sales decreased 11% to $332.0 million, compared to $371.7 million. The decrease in net sales was primarily attributable to (1) a decrease in sales of screen protection products due to a pull forward of shipments into the fourth quarter of 2018 ahead of a then-expected tariff increase and (2) decreased sales of mophie power management due to challenging sell-in comparisons during the first half of 2019. These decreases were partially offset by increased sales of Gear4 cases and HALO products.

Gross profit was 115.9 million (35% of net sales) compared to 127.4 million (34% of net sales). Gross profit margin has not changed significantly due to decreases in our screen protection sales offset by an increase in sales of Gear4 brand cases, HALO branded power products, and InvisibleShield VisionGuard products.

Operating expenses increased 33% to $127.5 million (38% of net sales) compared to $96.1 million (26% of net sales). The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to (1) additional selling, general and administrative expense associated with the newly acquired BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands, (2) severance charges of $2.2 million associated with corporate restructurings during the second and third quarter of 2019, (3) increased marketing investments to support our growing portfolio of brands and products, and (4) higher amortization of long-lived intangibles related to the BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO acquisitions.

Net loss was $11.1 million, or diluted loss per share of $0.38, compared to net income of $24.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.87.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.2 million compared to $48.3 million.

Restructuring

In response to 2019 profitability headwinds and to position the Company for long-term profitable growth, the Company initiated a restructuring plan during the second quarter of 2019 and which extended into the third quarter of 2019. These initiatives included reductions of approximately 10% of our global headcount, acceleration of cost synergies from recent acquisitions into 2019, and the reduction of a number of discretionary operating expense categories.

As a result, 2019 results include one-time severance restructuring charges totaling approximately $2.2 million, of which $0.4 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2019 and the remaining was recorded in the third quarter of 2019. The headcount reductions are expected to provide gross annualized savings of approximately $8.0 million.

2019 Business Outlook

For the full year of 2019, the Company still expects:

Net sales of $520 to $550 million

Gross profit margin as a percentage of net sales in the mid 30's range

Adjusted EBITDA of $52 million to $62 million

Diluted operating earnings per share of $0.75 to $1.00.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today, November 6, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern to review these results. Interested parties may access via the Internet on the Company's website at investors.zagg.com

About Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted Operating Earnings Per Share, which are not financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). Readers are cautioned that (1) Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, other expense, net, transaction costs, BRAVEN employee retention bonus, former CFO retention bonus, inventory step-up in conjunction with 2018 and 2019 acquisitions, consulting fee to former CEO, restructuring expenses, adjustment to fair value of acquisition contingent consideration and income tax provision (benefit)) and (2) Diluted Operating Earnings (Loss) Per Share (diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding the impact of transaction costs, inventory step-up, amortization expense – all in conjunction with the BRAVEN, Gear4 and HALO acquisitions, BRAVEN employee retention bonus, restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation issued as retention, and adjustment to fair value of acquisition contingent consideration) are not financial measures under U.S. GAAP. In addition, this financial information should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, or as an indicator of operating performance, liquidity or cash flows generated by operating, investing and financing activities, as there may be significant factors or trends that it fails to address. As such, it should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted Operating Earnings Per Share because we believe that these measures are helpful to some investors as a measure of performance and to normalize the impact of acquisitions. We caution readers that non-U.S. GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from traditional accounting conventions. Accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the financial results of other companies. We have provided a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted Operating Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the supplemental financial information attached to this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains (and oral communications made by us may contain) “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “future,” “seek,” “likely,” “strategy,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our outlook for the Company and statements that estimate or project future results of operations or the performance of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

the ability to design, produce, and distribute the creative product solutions required to retain existing customers and to attract new customers; building and maintaining marketing and distribution functions sufficient to gain meaningful international market share for our products; the ability to respond quickly with appropriate products after the adoption and introduction of new mobile devices by major manufacturers like Apple®, Samsung®, and Google®; changes or delays in announced launch schedules for (or recalls or withdrawals of) new mobile devices by major manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, and Google; the ability to successfully integrate new operations or acquisitions; the impacts of inconsistent quality or reliability of new product offerings; the impacts of lower profit margins in certain new and existing product categories, including certain mophie products; the impacts of changes in economic conditions, including on customer demand; managing inventory in light of constantly shifting consumer demand; the failure of information systems or technology solutions or the failure to secure information system data, failure to comply with privacy laws, security breaches, or the effect on the Company from cyber-attacks, terrorist incidents or the threat of terrorist incidents; changes in U.S. and international trade policy and tariffs, including the effect of increases in U.S.-China tariffs on selected materials used in the manufacture of products sold by the Company which are sourced from China; adoption of or changes in accounting policies, principles, or estimates; and changes in the law, economic and financial conditions, including the effect of enactment of US tax reform or other tax law changes.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, nor can it assess the impact of any such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties listed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including (but not limited to) Item 1A - “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the risks described therein from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, mobile keyboards, power management solutions, social tech, and personal audio sold under the ZAGG®, mophie®, InvisibleShield®, IFROGZ®, BRAVEN®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide, and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.ZAGG.com and www.BestHALO.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

ICR Inc.

Brendon Frey

203-682-8216

brendon.frey@icrinc.com

Company:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com





ZAGG INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except par value amounts)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,669 $ 15,793 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $879 and $885 135,345 156,667 Income tax receivable 3,007 375 Inventories 138,452 82,919 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,871 5,473 Total current assets 296,344 261,227 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $14,801 and $11,844 18,644 16,118 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $91,640 and $78,627 67,102 52,054 Deferred income tax assets 13,994 19,403 Operating lease right of use assets 10,067 — Goodwill 43,569 27,638 Other assets 1,103 1,571 Total assets $ 450,823 $ 378,011 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 97,978 $ 80,908 Sales returns liability 41,244 54,432 Accrued wages and wage related expenses 6,934 6,624 Accrued liabilities 18,911 13,723 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,129 — Total current liabilities 167,196 155,687 Line of credit 111,363 58,363 Operating lease liabilities 11,135 — Other long-term liabilities — 5,470 Total liabilities 289,694 219,520 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 36,163 and 34,457 shares issued 36 34 Treasury stock, 7,055 and 6,983 common shares at cost (50,455 ) (49,733 ) Additional paid-in capital 111,917 96,486 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,366 ) (1,410 ) Retained earnings 101,997 113,114 Total stockholders’ equity 161,129 158,491 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 450,823 $ 378,011





ZAGG INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net sales $ 146,488 $ 141,087 $ 332,034 $ 371,718 Cost of sales 92,143 88,916 216,108 244,297 Gross profit 54,345 52,171 115,926 127,421 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 4,129 3,089 13,228 8,322 Selling, general and administrative 34,063 27,349 100,138 78,692 Transaction costs 547 618 1,168 635 Amortization of intangible assets 3,948 2,859 13,013 8,404 Total operating expenses 42,687 33,915 127,547 96,053 Income (loss) from operations 11,658 18,256 (11,621 ) 31,368 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,221 ) (286 ) (3,334 ) (1,132 ) Other (expense) income (462 ) (176 ) 214 (362 ) Total other expense (1,683 ) (462 ) (3,120 ) (1,494 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 9,975 17,794 (14,741 ) 29,874 Income tax (provision) benefit (1,293 ) (3,168 ) 3,663 (5,003 ) Net income (loss) $ 8,682 $ 14,626 $ (11,078 ) $ 24,871 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to stockholders: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.30 $ 0.52 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.88 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.30 $ 0.51 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.87





ZAGG INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO U.S. GAAP

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA The following information are not financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). In addition, they should not be construed as an alternative to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity, or cash flows generated by operating, investing, and financing activities as there may be significant factors or trends that it fails to address. We present this financial information because we believe that these measures are helpful to some investors as a measure of our operations. We caution investors that non-U.S. GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from traditional accounting conventions; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare our results with our results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP $ 8,682 $ 14,626 $ (11,078 ) $ 24,871 Adjustments: a. Stock-based compensation expense 632 757 3,291 2,165 b. Depreciation and amortization 5,751 4,099 18,007 13,330 c. Other expense, net 1,683 462 3,120 1,494 d. Transaction costs 547 618 1,168 635 e. BRAVEN employee retention bonus — — 93 — f. Former CFO retention bonus — — 110 — g. Inventory step-up amount in connection with acquisitions in 2018 and 2019 — 72 589 72 h. Consulting fee to former CEO — — — 700 i. Restructuring expenses 1,818 — 2,225 — j. Adjustment to fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 355 — 355 — k. Income tax provision (benefit) 1,293 3,168 (3,663 ) 5,003 Total Adjustments 12,079 9,176 25,295 23,399 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,761 $ 23,802 $ 14,217 $ 48,270





ZAGG INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO U.S. GAAP

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

DILUTED OPERATING (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP $ 8,682 $ 14,626 $ (11,078 ) $ 24,871 Adjustments: a. Amortization expense related to 2018 and 2019 acquisitions 1,975 — 5,926 — b. Transaction costs 547 — 1,168 — c. Inventory step-up amount in connection with acquisitions in 2018 and 2019 — — 589 — d. BRAVEN employee retention bonus — — 93 — e. Restructuring expenses 1,818 — 2,225 — f. Stock-based compensation issued as retention 341 — 1,031 — g. Adjustment to fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 355 — 355 — Total adjustments before tax 5,036 — 11,387 — Tax effect 1 (1,363 ) — (3,075 ) — Adjustments, net of tax 3,673 — 8,312 — Adjusted net income (loss) $ 12,355 $ 14,626 $ (2,766 ) $ 24,871 Diluted shares outstanding 29,127 28,563 29,009 28,640 Diluted operating earnings (loss) per share $ 0.42 $ 0.51 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.87

1 Income tax effect calculated using the estimated 2019 statutory rate of 27.04%



