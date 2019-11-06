MRI Interventions, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 12

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE American: MRIC), a platform neurosurgery company with products designed to deliver navigation, ablation, deep brain stimulation, biopsy and gene therapy, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2019 third quarter, which ended September 30, 2019, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after the market close. The company will subsequently conduct a conference call and webcast to review its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific).



Investors and analysts who would like to participate in the conference call may do so via telephone at (877) 407-9034, or at (201) 493-6737 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada. Callers should dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time.

A live and archived webcast may be accessed by visiting the company's website at www.mriinterventions.com , by selecting “Investors” / “News” / “IR Calendar.”

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the call until November 26, 2019 by calling (877) 660-6853, or (201) 612-7415 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada, and then entering conference ID number 413671.

About MRI Interventions, Inc.

MRI Interventions is a leading platform company for MRI-guided neurosurgery procedures, including deep-brain stimulation, ablation, aspiration, biopsy, and gene therapy delivery. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System is FDA cleared and CE marked, and is installed in more than 55 surgical centers in the U.S. To date, more than 3,000 procedures have been performed leveraging the sub-millimetric accuracy of the ClearPoint platform. For more information, please visit www.mriinterventions.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning MRI Interventions, Inc.’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: future revenues from sales of the company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; the company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and estimates regarding the sufficiency of the company’s cash resources. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019, which the company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before November 14, 2019.

Contact Information:

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com



