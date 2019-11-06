TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – Net Sales up 50% and Adjusted EBITDA up 57%

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Highlights

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019:

Net sales of $383.8 million

Total billings of $385.6 million

Net loss of $4.6 million or $0.13 per share

EBITDA of $26.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.6 million

KPIs Q3'19 Q3'18 Sets¹ 858 589 Estimated megawatts² 2,491 1,625 Utilization3 88 % 69 % Dedicated manufacturing lines4 52 51 Manufacturing lines installed5 48 39 Manufacturing lines in operation6 30 28 Manufacturing lines in startup7 10 5 Manufacturing lines in transition8 8 6

Number of wind blade sets (which consist of three wind blades) invoiced worldwide during the period. Estimated megawatts of energy capacity to be generated by wind blade sets invoiced during the period. Utilization represents the percentage of wind blades invoiced during the period compared to the total potential capacity of wind blade manufacturing lines installed during the period. Number of wind blade manufacturing lines that are dedicated to our customers under long-term supply agreements at the end of the period. Number of wind blade manufacturing lines installed and either in operation, startup or transition at the end of the period. Number of wind blade manufacturing lines in operation represents the number of wind blade manufacturing lines installed less the number of manufacturing lines in startup and in transition. Number of wind blade manufacturing lines in a startup phase during the pre-production and production ramp-up period. Number of wind blade manufacturing lines that were being transitioned to a new wind blade model during the period.







“TPI generated solid financial results for the third quarter delivering 50% top line and 57% adjusted EBITDA growth,” said Steve Lockard, CEO of TPI Composites. “We remain encouraged by the longer-term outlook for the wind industry and the important role TPI plays in the wind supply chain as a trusted, outsourced manufacturer of wind blades. We are confident and committed to our business model and strategy, and we continue to focus on execution as we navigate this dynamic wind market environment.”

“The fundamentals of our business remain strong as we continue to partner with our customers to support their global production needs. We are making excellent progress in our diversification efforts, and we continue to deploy resources to accelerate existing and new development programs. In our core wind business, we are investing alongside our customers through cost sharing and collaborative teamwork to keep pace with the rapid expansion and development anticipated over the next few years. Our mature operations are performing at or above our expectations, even those going through line transitions this year. So despite the near-term volatility that startups in new geographies and increased transitions have had on our results of operations for 2019 and are expected to have on our projected results of operations for 2020, our team remains focused on driving out costs, improving operational efficiency and utilization at our facilities, and remaining focused on the long-term,” concluded Mr. Lockard.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $128.9 million or 50.5% to $383.8 million compared to $255.0 million in the same period in 2018. Net sales of wind blades increased by 49.9% to $352.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $234.9 million in the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily driven by a 44% increase in the number of wind blades produced year over year largely as a result of increased production at our China, Mexico and Turkey facilities. Total billings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $144.9 million or 60.2% to $385.6 million compared to $240.7 million in the 2018 period. The impact of the currency movement on consolidated net sales and total billings for the quarter was a net decrease of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively, as compared to 2018.

Total cost of goods sold for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $357.9 million and included $13.1 million related to ten lines in startup in our plants in China and Mexico and the startup of new wind blade models for a customer in Turkey and $9.0 million of transition costs related to eight lines in transition during the quarter. This compares to total cost of goods sold for the three months ended September 30, 2018 of $238.0 million and included $19.0 million related to startup costs in our new plants in Turkey, Mexico and Iowa, the startup costs related to a new customer in Taicang, China and $2.4 million of transition costs related to the six lines in transition during the quarter. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of net sales remained consistent during the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018, driven primarily by the extended startup of our Newton, Iowa transportation facility, offset by the impact of savings in raw material costs and foreign currency fluctuations.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $10.6 million, or 2.8% of net sales, compared to $9.8 million, or 3.8% of net sales, for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by lower incentive compensation.

Income taxes reflected a provision of $18.8 million for the quarter as compared to a benefit of $10.3 million for the same period in 2018. The change was primarily due to the jurisdictional earnings mix in the quarter as compared to the same period in 2018 and from the reversal of the U.S. valuation allowance in the 2018 quarter.

The net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.6 million as compared to net income of $9.5 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the reasons set forth above. The net loss per share was $0.13 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to diluted income per share of $0.26 for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

EBITDA for the quarter increased to $26.3 million, compared to $7.4 million during the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $27.6 million compared to $17.6 million during the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased slightly to 7.2% compared to 6.9% during the same period in 2018.

Capital expenditures were $21.4 million for the quarter compared to $8.3 million during the same period in 2018. Our capital expenditures have been primarily related to machinery and equipment for new facilities and expansion or improvements at existing facilities.

We ended the quarter with $92.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and net debt was $51.3 million as compared to net debt of $53.2 million at December 31, 2018, and we had free cash flow during the quarter of $42.9 million.

2019 Guidance Previous Updated Total billings $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion $1.38 billion to $1.4 billion Net sales $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA $80 million to $85 million Unchanged Loss per share $0.18 to $0.23 Unchanged Sets invoiced 3,180 to 3,220 3,180 to 3,205 Average sales price per blade $135,000 to $140,000 Unchanged Non-blade billings $100 million to $105 million Unchanged G&A costs as a % of billings (incl. SBC and loss on sale of receivables) 4.0% to 4.25% 3.5% to 4.0% Estimated megawatts of sets invoiced 9,300 to 9,400 Unchanged Dedicated manufacturing lines at year end 52 to 55 Unchanged Manufacturing lines installed at year end 48 Unchanged Manufacturing lines in operation at year end 24 to 26 Unchanged Manufacturing lines in startup during the year approximately 14 Unchanged Manufacturing lines in transition during the year approximately 10 Unchanged Line utilization (based on 50 lines in Q1 & Q2 and 48 lines in Q3 & Q4) approximately 80% Unchanged Startup costs $47 million to $49 million Unchanged Transition costs $19 million to $21 million Unchanged Capital expenditures $95 million to $100 million

(approx. 85% growth related) Unchanged Depreciation and amortization $37 million to $38 million Unchanged Interest expense $8 million to $8.5 million Unchanged Share-based compensation expense $7 million to $8 million Unchanged

Postponement of Investor Day

Considering the significant changes in our industry and increased uncertainty around the number and timing of wind blade model startups and transitions with certain of our customers, and the corresponding impact that these factors will have on our 2020 outlook, TPI Composites has postponed its Investor Day originally scheduled for November 15 in New York and will reschedule it as soon as its 2020 plans are finalized.

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements, among other things, concerning: effects on our financial statements and our financial outlook; our business strategy, including anticipated trends and developments in and management plans for our business and the wind industry and other markets in which we operate; our projected annual revenue growth; competition; future financial results, operating results, revenues, gross margin, operating expenses, profitability, products, projected costs, warranties, our ability to improve our operating margins, and capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “believe,” “forecast,” “foresee,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “goal,” “target,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “predict,” “continue” and the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports that we will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Definitions

This press release includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures, including total billings, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash/debt and free cash flow. We define total billings as total amounts billed from products and services that we are entitled to payment and have billed under the terms of our long-term supply agreements or other contractual arrangements. We define EBITDA as net income/loss plus interest expense (including losses on extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus share-based compensation expense plus or minus any gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement, plus or minus any gains or losses from the sale of assets. We define net cash/debt as the total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow generated from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See below for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures as well as our Investor Presentation which can be found in the Investors section at www.tpicomposites.com.

TPI COMPOSITES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE ONE - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 383,836 $ 254,976 $ 1,014,387 $ 739,567 Cost of sales 335,778 216,594 904,135 625,817 Startup and transition costs 22,127 21,415 63,206 53,474 Total cost of goods sold 357,905 238,009 967,341 679,291 Gross profit 25,931 16,967 47,046 60,276 General and administrative expenses 10,608 9,756 27,801 31,908 Realized loss on sale of assets 3,354 - 10,561 - Restructuring charges (reversals), net (149 ) - 3,725 - Income from operations 12,118 7,211 4,959 28,368 Other income (expense): Interest income 43 45 125 129 Interest expense (2,130 ) (2,323 ) (6,403 ) (8,376 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (3,397 ) Realized gain (loss) on foreign currency remeasurement 3,719 (8,181 ) (1,050 ) (12,957 ) Miscellaneous income 517 2,511 2,235 4,003 Total other income (expense) 2,149 (7,948 ) (5,093 ) (20,598 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 14,267 (737 ) (134 ) 7,770 Income tax benefit (provision) (18,838 ) 10,269 (14,713 ) 6,357 Net income (loss) $ (4,571 ) $ 9,532 $ (14,847 ) $ 14,127 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,131 34,419 35,024 34,212 Diluted 35,131 36,282 35,024 35,946 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.41 Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.39 Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited): Total billings $ 385,603 $ 240,699 $ 969,543 $ 701,755 EBITDA $ 26,302 $ 7,419 $ 33,876 $ 38,494 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,619 $ 17,572 $ 50,091 $ 58,422







TPI COMPOSITES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE TWO - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,085 $ 85,346 Restricted cash 1,600 3,555 Accounts receivable 152,725 176,815 Contract assets 164,568 116,708 Prepaid expenses 19,272 9,219 Other current assets 26,609 16,819 Inventories 11,559 5,735 Total current assets 468,418 414,197 Noncurrent assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net 193,988 159,423 Operating lease right of use assets 126,366 - Other noncurrent assets 32,200 31,235 Total assets $ 820,972 $ 604,855 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 286,545 $ 199,078 Accrued warranty 48,282 36,765 Current maturities of long-term debt 19,262 27,058 Current operating lease liabilities 16,730 - Contract liabilities 2,141 7,143 Total current liabilities 372,960 270,044 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs and current maturities 123,390 110,565 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 113,147 - Other noncurrent liabilities 5,310 3,289 Total liabilities 614,807 383,898 Total stockholders' equity 206,165 220,957 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 820,972 $ 604,855 Non-GAAP Measure (unaudited): Net debt $ (51,290 ) $ (53,155 )







TPI COMPOSITES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE THREE - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 64,253 $ 14,660 $ 62,735 $ 17,195 Net cash used in investing activities (22,455 ) (8,326 ) (60,194 ) (50,636 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8,088 ) (11,247 ) 2,358 (4,555 ) Impact of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (811 ) 170 (115 ) (283 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 61,261 118,901 89,376 152,437 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 94,160 $ 114,158 $ 94,160 $ 114,158 Non-GAAP Measure (unaudited): Free cash flow $

42,900 $

6,334 $

3,643 $

(33,441 )









TPI COMPOSITES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE FOUR - RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Total billings is reconciled as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 383,836 $ 254,976 $ 1,014,387 $ 739,567 (Increase) decrease in gross contract assets 2,303 (1,434 ) (41,444 ) (24,526 ) Foreign exchange impact (536 ) (12,843 ) (3,400 ) (13,286 ) Total billings $ 385,603 $ 240,699 $ 969,543 $ 701,755 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are reconciled as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (4,571 ) $ 9,532 $ (14,847 ) $ 14,127 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 9,948 5,878 27,732 19,080 Interest expense (net of interest income) 2,087 2,278 6,278 8,247 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 3,397 Income tax provision (benefit) 18,838 (10,269 ) 14,713 (6,357 ) EBITDA 26,302 7,419 33,876 38,494 Share-based compensation expense 1,682 1,972 4,604 6,971 Realized (gain) loss on foreign currency remeasurement (3,719 ) 8,181 1,050 12,957 Realized loss on sale of assets 3,354 - 10,561 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,619 $ 17,572 $ 50,091 $ 58,422 Free cash flow is reconciled as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ ﻿64,253

$ 14,660 $ 62,735 $ 17,195 Less capital expenditures (21,353 ) (8,326 ) (59,092 ) (50,636 ) Free cash flow $ 42,900 $ 6,334 $ 3,643 $ (33,441 ) Net debt is reconciled as follows: September 30,

December 31,

(in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,085 $ 85,346 Less total debt, net of debt issuance costs (142,652 ) (137,623 ) Less debt issuance costs (723 ) (878 ) Net debt $ (51,290 ) $ (53,155 )











