Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, November 14, 2019

/EIN News/ -- DEER PARK, Ill., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products, today announced that it will report third quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Eton’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-795-8473 (domestic) or 1-470-495-9161 (international) and refer to conference ID 1416459. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.



About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products utilizing the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Eton is primarily focused on liquid dosage forms including injectables, oral liquids and ophthalmics. Eton has a diversified pipeline of high-value product candidates in various stages of development and therapeutic areas, including multiple product candidates currently pending regulatory approval with the FDA.



Investor Contact:

David Krempa

dkrempa@etonpharma.com

847-805-1077



