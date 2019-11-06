Prevail Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL) (“Prevail” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming conferences in November:



Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, fireside chat at 1:45 p.m. ET in New York, NY



on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, fireside chat at 1:45 p.m. ET in New York, NY Guggenheim Healthcare Talks – Neuro/Immunology Day on Monday, November 18, 2019 in New York, NY.



on Monday, November 18, 2019 in New York, NY. Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, fireside chat at 1:15 p.m. ET in New York, NY

The live webcast of both fireside chats will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the company's website, www.prevailtherapeutics.com. The webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Media Contact: Katie Engleman 1AB katie@1ABmedia.com Investor Contact: investors@prevailtherapeutics.com



