Prevail Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November Conferences
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL) (“Prevail” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming conferences in November:
Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, fireside chat at 1:45 p.m. ET in New York, NY
Guggenheim Healthcare Talks – Neuro/Immunology Day on Monday, November 18, 2019 in New York, NY.
- Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, fireside chat at 1:15 p.m. ET in New York, NY
The live webcast of both fireside chats will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the company's website, www.prevailtherapeutics.com. The webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.
About Prevail Therapeutics
Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Media Contact: Katie Engleman 1AB katie@1ABmedia.com Investor Contact: investors@prevailtherapeutics.com
