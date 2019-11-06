AgJunction Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction" or the "Company"), the Autosteering Company™, is reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. All currency amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.



Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary vs. Third Quarter 2018

Revenue was $8.6 million versus $17.9 million

Gross margin at 32.3% compared to 35.4%

Operating expenses decreased to $5.3 million from $5.7 million

Net loss was $2.5 million or $(0.02) per share, versus net income of $1.7 million or $0.01 per share

EBITDA was $(1.9) million versus $2.1 million

Management Commentary

“The third quarter was highlighted by continued progress in our two core strategies, as well as enhancements to our extensive IP portfolio and notable additions and promotions to our senior leadership team,” said Dave Vaughn, CEO of AgJunction. “This includes important hires to our C-suite with the appointment of Scott Steinman as CFO and promotion of M. Brett McMickell to COO. With our operations consolidated in Scottsdale and our executive team now fully built out, we are confident in the foundation we have laid and our team’s ability to capitalize on the opportunities to grow our business.

“However, in the near-term, we continue to experience softness in the agriculture market with farmers beginning to harvest crops planted during one of the most difficult growing seasons in recent history. Despite what we believe to be short-term headwinds, we will continue aggressively marketing our easy-to-use, low-cost autosteering products that drive efficiencies in the field directly to consumers, along with remaining committed to providing best-in-class components to our OEM and VAR partners. Looking beyond 2019, we are well-positioned for the future given our portfolio of innovative autosteering solutions and intellectual property needed for the next generation of farming equipment.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $8.6 million compared to $17.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decline was primarily driven by the prior year period including a higher portion of revenue generated from the bulk purchase order (BPO). The Company completed the final shipments of the BPO in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2019 was $2.8 million compared to $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 32.3% compared to 35.4% in the third quarter of 2018. The margin decline was primarily related to the reduction in revenue and the final shipments of the BPO carrying lower margins.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 declined to $5.3 million compared to $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily driven by the elimination of costs related to the divesture of Outback and Satloc, along with the continued focus on cost reductions corporate-wide. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 61.6% compared to 31.7% in the third quarter of 2018, reflecting a higher revenue base in the prior year period.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million or $(0.02) per share, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.01 per share in the third quarter of 2018. The decline was primarily driven by the aforementioned decrease in revenue related to the BPO.

EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 was $(1.9) million compared to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of 2019 totaled $21.3 million compared to $21.4 million at the end of 2018. Working capital was $22.8 million compared to $26.7 million at the end of 2018. The Company continues to operate debt free and has access to an unutilized $3.0 million line of credit.

Conference Call

AgJunction will hold a conference call tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2019 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-573-5992

International dial-in number: 1-270-215-9903

Conference ID: 4066529

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor center section of the company’s website at https://agjunction.com/ .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 21, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 4066529

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc., the Autosteering Company™ is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds approximately 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman®, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm® and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses EBITDA, which is a financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that this non-IFRS measure provides useful information to both management and investors in measuring financial performance. As this measure, does not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS, it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. This non-IFRS measure is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures should never be considered in isolation nor as a substitute to using net income as a measure of profitability or as an alternative to the IFRS consolidated statements of income or other IFRS statements. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Reconciliation" herein for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s vision with respect to autosteering for farmers and the expectation that regular updates will be pushed out to the app ensuring farmers can always operate their Wheelman products with the most up-to-date technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

In respect of the forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided such information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; that AgJunction's future results of operations will be consistent with management expectations in relation thereto; availability of key supplies, components, services, networks and developments; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; demand for the Company's products; and the continuity of existing business relationships.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates; competition; inability to introduce new technology and new products in a timely manner; legal claims for the infringement of intellectual property and other claims; negative conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; and reduced demand for the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results, are included in reports of AgJunction on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, AgJunction's Annual Information Form which may be accessed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Media

Jeff Morris, Corporate Communications, AgJunction

1-510-933-4808

jmorris@agjunction.com

Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach, Managing Director

1-949-574-3860

AJX@gatewayir.com

AgJunction Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. dollars) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ($000s) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,300 $ 21,398 Accounts receivable, net 3,393 8,508 Current portion of notes receivable, net 320 320 Inventories 4,002 5,743 Contract assets, net - 58 Prepaid expenses and deposits 700 1,286 29,715 37,313 Contract assets, net - 185 Notes receivable, less current portion, net 890 1,083 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,359 1,434 Right-of-use assets 1,335 - Intangible assets, net 10,084 9,689 Goodwill 143 143 $ 43,526 $ 49,847 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,093 $ 8,500 Provisions 1,162 999 Contract liabilities, net 93 84 Current portion of lease liability 577 - Current portion of deferred revenue 978 1,048 6,903 10,631 Contract liabilities, net 92 96 Deferred revenue, less current portion 3,588 4,177 Lease liability, net of current portion 836 - Total liabilities 11,419 14,904 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital 148,495 148,475 Equity reserve 5,128 4,892 Accumulated deficit (121,516 ) (118,424 ) 32,107 34,943 $ 43,526 $ 49,847







AgJunction Inc. Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss Three and Nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, ($000s) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 8,641 $ 17,862 $ 35,955 $ 47,412 Cost of sales 5,854 11,539 22,781 28,889 Gross profit 2,787 6,323 13,174 18,523 Expenses: Research and development 1,901 1,343 5,637 7,331 Sales and marketing 1,186 1,857 3,828 6,006 General and administrative 2,233 2,471 6,940 7,907 5,320 5,671 16,405 21,244 Operating (loss) (2,533 ) 652 (3,231 ) (2,721 ) Foreign exchange gain, net 86 (35 ) 29 (56 ) Interest and other income (83 ) (20 ) (204 ) (30 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment (9 ) - 36 (13 ) (Gain) on sale of division - (943 ) - (943 ) (6 ) (998 ) (139 ) (1,042 ) Net (loss) before income tax (2,527 ) 1,650 (3,092 ) (1,679 ) Income tax benefit (2 ) - - - Net (loss) $ (2,525 ) $ 1,650 $ (3,092 ) $ (1,679 ) Earnings per share: Basic and diluted (loss) per share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 )





AgJunction Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) ($000s) 2019 2018 Cash flows used in operating activities: Net (loss) $ (3,092 ) $ (1,679 ) Items not involving cash: Depreciation 849 498 Amortization 1,131 946 Share-based payment transactions 236 605 Allowance loss on trade receivables - (193 ) Write down of inventory to net realizable value (375 ) (83 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 36 (13 ) (Gain) on sale of division - (943 ) Change in non-cash operating working capital: Accounts receivable 5,115 (3,174 ) Inventories 2,116 (1,222 ) Contract assets 243 (30 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits 586 (67 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,407 ) 4,016 Provisions 163 217 Contract liabilities 5 (183 ) Deferred revenue (659 ) 2,381 Cash flows used in operating activities 1,947 1,076 Cash flows used in financing activities: Issue of share capital 20 - Principal payments on lease liabilities (438 ) - Cash flows used in financing activities (418 ) - Cash flows used in investing activities: Principal payments on notes receivable 193 - Proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment - 107 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (294 ) (585 ) Intangible asset addition, net (1,526 ) (1,040 ) Proceeds from the sale of division - 6,000 Cash flows used in investing activities (1,627 ) 4,482 Decrease in cash position (98 ) 5,558 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,398 13,893 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 21,300 $ 19,451





AgJunction Inc. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Reconciliation Three and Nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, ($000s) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (2,525 ) $ 1,650 $ (3,092 ) $ (1,679 ) Interest income (83 ) (20 ) (204 ) (30 ) Income tax benefit, net (2 ) - - - Depreciation 319 151 849 498 Amortization 438 309 1,131 946 EBITDA $ (1,853 ) $ 2,090 $ (1,316 ) $ (265 )



