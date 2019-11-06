ACM Research Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.



ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang commented, "We delivered record revenue and shipments, demonstrating our ability to scale production to major customers. We had several important deliveries in the quarter, including a “first tool” to our newest customer, an emerging China-based DRAM manufacturer, and several ECP AP tools to a major packaging customer. With a successful U.S. capital raise, we now have $47 million in cash, which puts us in a good position to support our growth plans.”

Dr. Wang continued, “Our lead customer for Tahoe has confirmed good cleaning performance and significant sulfuric acid savings in a production environment. Development work continues on TEBO, and significant technical progress has been made to meet customer requirements for the combined removal of big and small particles for 3D-patterned structures without damage. Finally, we expanded our global sales team, with key hires in North America and Southeast Asia, and we are in advanced negotiations to acquire new land in Shanghai to support our longer term production plans.”

Recent Operating Highlights

Total shipments in the third quarter of 2019 were $43 million, compared to $33 million last quarter and $32 million in the third quarter of 2018. Shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters. SAPS-V "First Tool" delivered to new DRAM customer . ACM delivered a SAPS-V single wafer cleaning tool to an emerging manufacturer of DRAM memory chips in China in the third quarter of 2019, with revenue recognition upon qualification and acceptance.





. ACM delivered a SAPS-V single wafer cleaning tool to an emerging manufacturer of DRAM memory chips in China in the third quarter of 2019, with revenue recognition upon qualification and acceptance. Equity Raise. In August 2019, ACM completed a successful US capital raise, raising approximately $23 million in net proceeds. This transaction provides an important capital infusion, enabling ACM to further execute its growth strategy, support customer development efforts, and strengthen its balance sheet.

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended September 30, GAAP Non-GAAP(1) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 33,427 $ 23,179 $ 33,427 $ 23,179 Gross margin 48.6 % 44.4 % 49.1 % 44.5 % Income from operations $ 7,030 $ 3,404 $ 8,587 $ 3,815 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 8,782 $ 3,853 $ 10,339 $ 4,264 Basic EPS $ 0.52 $ 0.24 $ 0.61 $ 0.27 Diluted EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.21 $ 0.53 $ 0.23





Nine Months Ended September 30, GAAP Non-GAAP(1) 2019

2018

2019

2018

(dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 82,916 $ 53,795 $ 82,916 $ 53,795 Gross margin 46.1 % 44.9 % 46.3 % 44.9 % Income from operations $ 13,942 $ 3,831 $ 16,861 $ 6,602 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 14,950 $ 4,288 $ 17,869 $ 7,059 Basic EPS $ 0.91 $ 0.27 $ 1.09 $ 0.45 Diluted EPS $ 0.80 $ 0.24 $ 0.96 $ 0.40

(1) Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures from non-GAAP financial measures are presented below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures (excluding revenue) exclude stock-based compensation.

The following figures refer to the third quarter of 2019 compared with the third quarter of 2018, unless otherwise noted.

Revenue increased 44.2% to $33.4 million, due to an increased volume of tools shipped for revenue and higher prices associated with these tools. Revenue for the quarter was entirely driven by repeat shipments, with no acceptances contributing to revenue for the period. Gross margin was 48.6%, compared to 44.4% in the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin was above the high-end of the range of 40.0% to 45.0% set forth in the Company's long-term business model. The strong gross margin performance was due to a higher mix of higher-margin products. The Company expects gross margin to continue to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as sales volume and product mix.





Operating expenses were $9.2 million, an increase of 34%. GAAP operating expenses as a percent of revenue decreased to 27.6%, compared to 29.7% in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which remove stock-based compensation, were $7.8 million, an increase of 20.4%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percent of revenue decreased to 23.4%, compared to 28.0% in the third quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $8.8 million, compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $10.3 million, compared to $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc included currency fluctuations, which contributed approximately $1.7 million (adjusted for a 10% normalized tax rate), and a one-time tax benefit from a reduced tax valuation, which contributed approximately $1.4 million.





Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. per diluted share was $0.45, compared to $0.21 in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. per diluted share was $0.53, compared to $0.23 in the third quarter of 2018.





was $0.45, compared to $0.21 in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. per diluted share was $0.53, compared to $0.23 in the third quarter of 2018. Cash and equivalents at quarter-end were $47.3 million, up from $27.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019 and $18.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2019, the Company continues to expect revenue to be approximately $105 million.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss results will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time). Dial-in details for the call are as follows. Please reference conference ID 9483075.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004 Hong Kong +852 3018 6771 +852 8009 06601 Mainland China +86 (800) 819 0121 +86 (400) 620 8038 Other International +65 6713 5090

A recording of the webcast will be available on the investor page of the ACM website at www.acmrcsh.com for one week following the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures regarding ACM’s operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, which ACM does not believe is indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures.”

ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing its operating performance. ACM uses these financial measures internally to evaluate its operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. Financial analysts may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on the non-GAAP financial measures. ACM also believes it is in the best interests of investors for ACM to provide this non-GAAP information.

While ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with ACM’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information presented in the second and third paragraphs of this press release and under the heading “Outlook” above contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may vary significantly from ACM’s expectations based on a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: anticipated customer orders or identified market opportunities may not grow or develop as anticipated; customer orders already received may be postponed or canceled; suppliers may not be able to meet ACM’s demands on a timely basis; volatile global economic, market, industry, regulatory and other conditions could result in sharply lower demand for products containing semiconductors and for the Company's products and in disruption of capital and credit markets; ACM’s failure to successfully manage its operations; and trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war may materially adversely affect ACM due to its substantial non-U.S. customer and supplier base and its substantial non-U.S. manufacturing operations. ACM cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. ACM expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM logo, SAPS, and TEBO are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks. This press release also contains other companies’ trademarks, registered marks and trade names, which are the property of those companies.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States : The Blueshirt Group Ralph Fong +1 (415) 489-2195 ralph@blueshirtgroup.com In China : The Blueshirt Group Asia Gary Dvorchak, CFA +86 (138) 1079-1480 gary@blueshirtgroup.com





ACM Research, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,264 $ 27,124 Restricted cash 26,582 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of September 30, 2019 and $0 as of December 31, 2018 43,144 24,608 Other receivables 2,152 3,547 Inventories 43,506 38,764 Prepaid expenses 1,006 1,985 Total current assets 163,654 96,028 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,573 3,708 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,205 - Intangible assets, net 285 274 Deferred tax assets 2,309 1,637 Long-term investments 5,968 1,360 Other long-term assets 222 40 Total assets 180,216 103,047 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 15,665 9,447 Accounts payable 15,440 16,673 Advances from customers 8,397 8,417 Income taxes payable 1,326 1,193 Other payables and accrued expenses 13,970 10,410 Current portion of operating lease liability 1,350 - Total current liabilities 56,148 46,140 Long-term operating lease liability 2,855 - Other long-term liabilities 2,980 4,583 Total liabilities 61,983 50,723 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Non-controlling interests 26,888 - Stockholders’ equity: Common stock – Class A, par value $0.0001: 50,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 16,179,058 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and 14,110,315 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 2 1 Common stock–Class B, par value $0.0001: 2,409,738 shares authorized as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 1,862,608 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and 1,898,423 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 - - Additional paid in capital 82,857 56,567 Accumulated surplus (deficit) 11,563 (3,387 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,077 ) (857 ) Total stockholders’ equity 91,345 52,324 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, and stockholders' equity $ 180,216 $ 103,047





ACM RESEARCH, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ( In thousands, except share and per share data) ( In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $ 33,427 $ 23,179 $ 82,916 $ 53,795 Cost of revenue 17,173 12,892 44,705 29,662 Gross profit 16,254 10,287 38,211 24,133 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 3,886 3,229 8,679 7,766 Research and development 3,492 2,264 9,598 6,224 General and administrative 1,846 1,390 5,992 6,312 Total operating expenses, net 9,224 6,883 24,269 20,302 Income from operations 7,030 3,404 13,942 3,831 Interest income 95 3 128 20 Interest expense (205 ) (112 ) (538 ) (364 ) Other income, net 1,850 902 2,132 1,213 Equity income (loss) in net income of affiliates (9 ) 117 260 235 Income before income taxes 8,761 4,314 15,924 4,935 Income tax (expense) benefit 328 (461 ) (667 ) (647 ) Net income 9,089 3,853 15,257 4,288 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 307 - 307 - Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 8,782 $ 3,853 $ 14,950 $ 4,288 Comprehensive income: Net income 9,089 3,853 15,257 4,288 Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,591 ) (746 ) (2,902 ) (1,077 ) Total comprehensive income 6,498 3,107 12,355 3,211 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 307 - 307 - Total comprehensive income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 6,191 $ 3,107 $ 12,048 $ 3,211 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. per common share : Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.24 $ 0.91 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.21 $ 0.80 $ 0.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts: Basic 16,999,746 15,915,864 16,381,944 15,714,310 Diluted 19,354,214 18,169,807 18,699,010 17,816,101

ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As described under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above, ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating income and net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures, each of which excludes stock-based compensation (“SBC”) from the equivalent GAAP financial line items. The following table reconciles gross margin, operating income and net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

2018

Actual Adjusted Actual Adjusted (GAAP) (Non-GAAP) (GAAP) (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) Revenue $ 33,427 $ - $ 33,427 $ 23,179 $ - $ 23,179 Cost of revenue (17,173 ) (154 ) (17,019 ) (12,892 ) (25 ) (12,867 ) Gross profit 16,254 (154 ) 16,408 10,287 (25 ) 10,312 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (3,886 ) (172 ) (3,714 ) (3,229 ) (42 ) (3,187 ) Research and development (3,492 ) (759 ) (2,733 ) (2,264 ) (64 ) (2,200 ) General and administrative (1,846 ) (472 ) (1,374 ) (1,390 ) (280 ) (1,110 ) Income from operations $ 7,030 $ (1,557 ) $ 8,587 $ 3,404 $ (411 ) $ 3,815 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 8,782 $ (1,557 ) $ 10,339 $ 3,853 $ (411 ) $ 4,264 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

2018

Actual Adjusted Actual Adjusted (GAAP) (Non-GAAP) (GAAP) (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) Revenue $ 82,916 $ - $ 82,916 $ 53,795 $ 53,795 Cost of revenue (44,705 ) (213 ) (44,492 ) (29,662 ) (44 ) (29,618 ) Gross profit 38,211 (213 ) 38,424 24,133 (44 ) 24,177 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (8,679 ) (252 ) (8,427 ) (7,766 ) (115 ) (7,651 ) Research and development (9,598 ) (939 ) (8,659 ) (6,224 ) (131 ) (6,093 ) General and administrative (5,992 ) (1,515 ) (4,477 ) (6,312 ) (2,481 ) (3,831 ) Income from operations $ 13,942 $ (2,919 ) $ 16,861 $ 3,831 $ (2,771 ) $ 6,602 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 14,950 $ (2,919 ) $ 17,869 $ 4,288 $ (2,771 ) $ 7,059







