FE Announces Approximately $8M for Projects under the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2019 Grid Modernization Lab Call

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) announced approximately $8 million in federal funding for three projects through DOE’s 2019 Grid Modernization Lab Call. These three projects are part of a larger Department-wide funding announcement totaling approximately $80 million. The projects aim to strengthen, transform, and improve the resilience of energy infrastructure to ensure the Nation’s access to reliable and secure sources of energy now and in the future.

The 2019 Grid Modernization Lab Call is the latest solicitation released by the Grid Modernization Initiative (GMI), a crosscutting effort that focuses public and private partnerships to develop a portfolio of new tools and technologies that measure, analyze, predict, protect, and control the grid of the future. The U.S. grid system must adapt to changing conditions and recover rapidly from disruptions. This solicitation was focused on developing projects in resilience modeling, energy storage and system flexibility, advanced sensors and data analytics, institutional support and analysis, cyber-physical security, and generation.

The 2019 Grid Modernization Lab Call is unique in that it includes participation by all five of DOE’s applied energy offices—FE; the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response; the Office of Electricity; the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy; and the Office of Nuclear Energy—with each project sponsored by at least two offices.

The descriptions of the awarded projects, projected funding amounts, and National Laboratories and partners can be found here.

FE funds research and development projects to reduce the risk of advanced fossil energy technologies and further the sustainable use of the Nation’s fossil resources. To learn more about the research projects within FE, visit our website.