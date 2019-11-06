New Contribution of $2.11 Million from the Federal Republic of Germany to the Trust Fund in Support of Peace and Security in Mali

The Federal Republic of Germany is officially strengthening its participation in the Trust Fund in support of peace and security in Mali with a new contribution of $2.11 million, more than CFAF 1.250 billion. This support was confirmed during a ceremony held on 6 December at MINUSMA’s Headquarters in Bamako, Mali. Funds will be used to carry on the rehabilitation work of Kidal town aerodrome runway.

As part of the German government's support for peace and security in Mali, the rehabilitation of the Kidal airstrip will play a major role in ensuring the sustainable use of this infrastructure, which is essential for the deployment of troops and the delivery of equipment to the North of Mali. Therefore, this contribution is essential for the implementation of MINUSMA’s mandate and the opening up of the region.

These funds will also be used to support two gendarmerie brigades in Mougna & Somadougou in the Mopti Cercle (Central Mali), the gendarmerie’s intervention and surveillance platoon in Gao, and a civic initiative for peacebuilding and women's political leadership in northern and central Mali.

This new contribution from Germany to the Trust Fund administered by MINUSMA will also strengthen the functional and operational capacities of the Gendarmerie nationale with a aim to promote the gradual redeployment of the Malian Security Forces (MSF), the restoration of State authority and the return of basic social services. It also provides an opportunity to restore the image of the MSF and strengthen the protection of civilians in the Commune of Mougna. At the same time, the operational capabilities of the Gao Gendarmerie Task Force, a special unit mainly dedicated to fighting terrorism, organized crime and trafficking throughout the Gao region as well as surveillance and intelligence in the region, will be strengthened.

Since 2013, the Federal Republic of Germany has provided a total of nearly $31.6 million in financial support. Previous contributions have provided considerable support in the field of security, including the operationalization of the Mécanisme Opérationnel de Coordination (OMC) in Gao, the rehabilitation of the runway at Gao airport and the planned MOC sites in Kidal and Timbuktu.

The United Nations Trust Fund in Support of Peace and Security in Mali was established at the request of the Security Council (Resolution 2085 (2012)) to support the Government of Mali's efforts to address the crisis and ensure the country's long-term development prospects, such as the return of state authority, constitutional order, promotion of national dialogue, security sector reform, regional cooperation, human rights, election support, the Disarmament-Demobilization-Reintegration process and socio-economic projects.

Australia, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom are the main contributors to the Trust Fund.



