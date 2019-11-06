Angola plans to assemble tractors at ZEE

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 6 - A tractor assembly line starts operating this month in the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE), the result of an agreement initialed in December 2018 between the governments of Angola and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).,

This information was given today (Wednesday) to the press in Luanda, by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmoor Al Maktoum, at the end of an audience granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Sheikh from the United Arab Emirates stressed that tractor assembly will be aimed at the domestic market (Angola), Southern and Central Africa.

For this plant, the United Arab Emirates has proposed to invest around US $ 2 billion, which will also be used for electricity, gas and agriculture.

With regard to other projects in the country, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmoor Al Maktoum confirmed the construction, within two years, of a warehouse for petroleum products, in a bet that he considered strategic for Angola.

Also in the oil and gas sector, he said that the implementation of projects in the small and medium fields was discussed.

With the Angolan Head of State, Ahmed Dalmoor Al Maktoum also analyzed the expansion and modernization of the New Luanda International Airport (NAIL), under construction in the Bom Jesus area of Luanda.

NAIL construction work faces engineering, functionality and designer corrections.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.