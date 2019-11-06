Angola reiterates support for Great Lakes stability

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 6 - Angola continues to provide support at various levels for security and stability in the Great Lakes region, Defense Minister Salviano de Jesus Sequeira said Wednesday in Luanda.,

This support extends to other regions in which the country is inserted, in collaboration with the African Union and the United Nations, stressed the minister in his opening speech at the 32nd meeting of the Angola-Zambia Permanent Joint Defense and Security Commission, which took place this Wednesday in Luanda.

In this context, he stated that the prevailing situation in the Democratic Republics of Congo (DRC), Central African Republic (CAR), Burkina Faso, South Sudan and the fight against terrorism in Mali has deserved particular attention from Angola.

On the bilateral front, the official called for greater attention to the long common border, and suggested the adoption of a more efficient mechanism to better protect the population against groups that commit illegal acts.

“Acts that undermine the peace and prosperity of our countries and peoples require increased common control, especially along our borders, as well as the development of sophisticated and timely information exchange, security and other systems” , he stated.

Salviano Sequeira understands that the problems of defense and security, environmental protection, prevention and the fight against endemic and sexually transmitted diseases, which cause serious human security and development problems, require concrete solutions through multisectoral engagement, in both countries, Angola and Zambia.

He hoped that this 32nd meeting would be productive in seeking solutions for public security and order along the common border.

