Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) Announces a New Office Location at The Gather in Richmond, Virginia

CIT expands physical presence to the heart of Richmond’s business hub and historic arts district

Herndon, VA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), is pleased to announce they now have a local presence in Richmond, Virginia. The new offices located at The Gather, a coworking space at 313 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219, is in the center of the Arts District downtown. This new locale is now home to CIT employees who live in the Richmond area and serves as a worksite and community engagement base for all of CIT’s highly mobile employees around the Commonwealth.

“Opening our presence in Richmond is the next step in our strategy to increase our community engagement all across the Commonwealth and provide greater access to the funding and support programs we provide to innovators and entrepreneurs on behalf of the Commonwealth. Last year we held over 300 community events for innovators and entrepreneurs spanning every corner of Virginia.” said Ed Albrigo, CEO of CIT, “Richmond provides an outstanding central point to expand our outreach, to interact with policy makers and to support the rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Richmond. In addition, The Gather’s co-working offerings allow CIT to test a flexible, cost-efficient model for locations throughout Virginia. For instance, CIT employees have access to Gather sites in other areas of Virginia to engage innovators, entrepreneurs and policy makers.”

"We are responsible for making sure that our services and support are accessible to the entire state of Virginia, the Richmond office is key, signaling that we intend to be everywhere we need to be,” said Bob Stolle, Senior Vice President at the Center for Innovative Technology. “Our new Richmond location is a wonderful place to ensure that we are accessible to both the legislature and talent located in Richmond and the surrounding areas.”

To celebrate the opening of this new, strategically important workplace, CIT will hold an open house to be announced by the end of the year. Staff members are available at The Gather Monday through Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.orgYou can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

