GT Advanced Technologies Achieves ISO-9001:2015 Certification

Key Production and Quality Milestones in Less than a Year

/EIN News/ -- HUDSON, N.H., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTAT Corporation, d/b/a GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT), is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO-9001:2015 certification through auditors TÜV Rheinland of North America, a globally renowned third-party testing, inspection and certification company. GTAT produces silicon carbide materials at its primary facility in Hudson, New Hampshire.



“Obtaining ISO Certification is one of many milestones that we have been able to achieve very rapidly,” said GTAT’s CEO Greg Knight. “In less than a year, we equipped our facility, reached volume production, and achieved ISO certification. I cannot think of any other company in our industry that has been able to accomplish these milestones faster.”

Silicon carbide is the preferred substrate material for power electronics semiconductors used in applications such as electric vehicles and others. GTAT’s CrystX™ silicon carbide is sold to industry partners who produce sliced and polished wafers. Since silicon carbide outperforms silicon for these applications, demand for it is exceptionally high.

GTAT’s rapid growth as an ISO-certified producer of silicon carbide reflects accelerating demand coming from makers of power-electronics semiconductors. “Our focus has been to rapidly scale production and achieve the necessary quality certifications so that growing markets can take advantage of what we produce,” said Knight. In August, GTAT signed a long-term supply agreement with Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co. (GWC) for its CrystX™ silicon carbide.

ABOUT GTAT

GT Advanced Technologies is a diversified technology company with crystalline growth expertise in silicon carbide and sapphire. These important, high-demand materials deliver sustained performance and value across expanding global markets. The Company focuses on increasing supply of these materials while driving cost down, which helps accelerate the adoption of products such as electric vehicles, power electronics, aerospace optics, and the emerging 5G telecom infrastructure. For more information about the company, please visit www.gtat.com .

GTAT ISO Certification GTAT achieves ISO Certification for the design and manufacture of silicon carbide products.



