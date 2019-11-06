Cape Fox Corporation Partners with MSEP To Support and Employ more Military Spouses

/EIN News/ -- MANASSAS, VA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Corporation has always supported the US military community. A subsidiary of CFC, Cape Fox Federal Contracting Group (CFCG), works on several contracts supporting military installations and makes an effort to hire veterans and military spouses. This year, in an effort to do even more to support military families, CFC joined the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP). MSEP is a program under the Department of Defense that works to find and increase employment opportunities in the private sector for military spouses. This year, CFC signed on as a new partner to work together in recruiting and finding positions for military spouses. The 42 new partners inducted in2019 take the total number of partners to over 400 participating companies.

MSEP held an official ceremony on October 22, 2019, to honor all its new partnerships as each company signed the official Statement of Support. The event was held in Arlington, VA, and included panel discussions, a presentation of inductees, a networking session, and a final inductee ceremony. Opening remarks were made by A. T. Johnston, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy. The guest speaker was Mrs. Barbara Ashley, a military spouse. Remarks were made by Second Lady of the United States, Mrs. Karen Pence. A special mid-ceremony event included the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

The CFC partnership with MSEP affirms our objective to do more to hire military spouses. During the monthly meetings, MSEP and the other partner participants will provide fresh ideas, recruitment sharing opportunities, status updates, and helpful tools and resources in recruiting military spouses to the Cape Fox Team. CFC looks forward to a partnership with MSEP for many years to come.

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.



About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in information technology and cybersecurity, professional services, health care services, marketing, training services, and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Federal Contracting Group to learn more.

Heather Kaiser Cape Fox Corporation 703.686.2340 hkaiser@capefoxss.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.