Benzoic Acid Markets to 2025: Projected to Grow by $409.7M During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benzoic Acid - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Benzoic Acid market worldwide is projected to grow by US$409.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%.



Benzoates, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$600.9 Million by the year 2025, Benzoates will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.



In Japan, Benzoates will reach a market size of US$29.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$120.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Avantor Performance Materials, Inc.

Choice Organochem LLP

Eastman Chemical Company

Emerald Performance Materials LLC

FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited

Hemadri Chemicals

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Krishna Chemicals

Navyug Pharmachem (P) Ltd.

Nimbasia

Pat Impex

Premier Group of Industries

Primechem Enterprises

Reliance Industries Ltd.

San Fu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sinteza (Romania)

Swastik Industries

The Chemical Company

Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

triveni interchem private limited

Velsicol Chemical, LLC

Wuhan YouJi Industries Company Limited

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude into Benzoic Acid Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Benzoic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increase in Demand for Benzoic Acid from Food Industry Sector Spurs Market Growth

Increase in Preference for Processed Beverages and Food Items to Support Benzoic Acid Market Growth

Asia-Pacific: The Key Region in the Global Market

The Pharmaceutical Sector is anticipated to Register Fastest Growth during Analysis Period

Change in Consumer Habits and Shift towards Urbanization to Drive Market Demand, Especially in the Asia-Pacific Region

Percentage Breakdown of Urban Population in Overall Population by Continents (2018)

Application of Benzoic Acid in Benzoate Plasticizers to Drive Market Growth

Innovations and Related Updates

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otbiuq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.