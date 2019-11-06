GL Enhances 5G Core Network Emulator Suite

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their 5G Core Network Emulator Suite, which is enhanced to support N4 interface simulation.



[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/maps-5g-n4-web-architecture.jpg]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/5G-N4-interface-simulation-newsletter.html]

“The 5G Emulator Suite comprises of the MAPS™ application, which is a multi-protocol, multi-interface simulation test tool. The N4 interface between SMF (Session Management Function) and UPF (User Plane Function) in the Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture simulation is as per 3GPP Release 15 standards,” said Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL communications.

He further added, “MAPS™ simulates the 5G N4 interface between the SMF and UPF, implements CUPS in 5G core networks, providing control plane tunnel management and user plane Protocol Data Unit (PDU) sessions. The CP function controls the packet processing in the UP function by establishing, modifying or deleting PFCP Session contexts and by provisioning rules in UPF regarding packet handling, forwarding, and usage reporting.”

In addition, “At the N4 node level procedures SMF and a UPF interfaces are used to manage and establish the items that are not related to specific N4 sessions.”

Supported Procedures:

Node Related Procedures:

PFCP Heartbeat

PFCP Association Setup

PFCP Association Update

PFCP Association Release

PFCP Version Not Supported

PFCP Node Report

PFCP Session related messages:

PFCP Session Establishment

PFCP Session Modification

PFCP Session Deletion

PFCP Session Report

Main Features

Simulates 5G Core network functions - SMF (Session Management Function) and UPF (User Plane Function)

Establishment, modification, and release of PDU sessions

Supports control plane signaling and user plane traffic

Generate and verify traffic over 5G, including FTP, HTTP, and more with additional licenses (Mobile traffic core – GTP) and Mobile Traffic Core – Gateway, and PacketLoad appliance.

Generate ten thousand of UE signaling (Load Testing)

Generate and process PFCP (valid and invalid) messages

Automate with scripting and command line interface with APIs support

Customize call flow and message templates using scripts and message editor

Ready-to-use scripts for quick testing

Automation, remote access, and schedulers to run tests 24/7

GL has already possessed N1 N2 interface in the 5G Core Network Emulator Suite, for more information please click MAPS™ 5G N1 N2 Interface Simulator.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.



Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: +1 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.