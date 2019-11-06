e-Cigarette Market Analysis Report 2019-2025 Featuring Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Japan Tobacco & NJOY

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-cigarette - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The E-cigarette market worldwide is projected to grow by US$37.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.4%.



Modular E-Cigarette, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.7 Billion by the year 2025, Modular E-Cigarette will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.



In Japan, Modular E-Cigarette will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



E-Cigarette - Global Market Overview

E-cigarette Market Growth

North America Dominates the E-Cigarette Market

Vaping - One of the Fastest Growing Industry

E-Cigarettes and Vaping Go Mainstream

E-Cigarettes Gain Traction Globally

Marketing Plays Bigger Role

E-Cigarette - Trends

Electronic Cigarettes: Key Issues

Teen e-Cigarette Use - A Boon or Bane

Safety of e-Cigarettes Still Questionable

Heated Tobacco Device Cause Damage to Lung Cells

E-Cigarette Regulation - Pros and Cons

Latest Technological Advancements in Vaping

Vaping Technology Advancements

Next-Gen Nicotine Delivery Systems

Bluetooth Technology Limits Youth Usage of e-Cigarettes

E-cigarettes - Are Technology Advancements Sufficient?

E-Cigarettes - Potential Risks and Benefits

