SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of First Horizon National Corporation with IBERIABANK Corporation is Fair to FHN Shareholders

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased First Horizon National Corporation (“First Horizon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FHN) stock prior to November 4, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of First Horizon with IBERIABANK Corporation (“IBERIABANK”) (NASDAQ: IBKC). Under the terms of the deal, IBERIABANK shareholders will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each IBERIABANK share they own. First Horizon shareholders will own 56% and IBERIABANK shareholders will own 44% of the combined company. Additionally, IBERIABANK shareholders will receive a 43% increase in their dividend after consummation of the transaction, based upon each company's current dividend per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/first-horizon-national-corporation





or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The First Horizon merger investigation concerns whether the Board of First Horizon breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether the merger with IBERIABANK undervalues First Horizon shares, thus unlawfully harming First Horizon shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



