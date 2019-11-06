KULR Technology CEO Interviewed on CNN First Move with Julia Chatterley

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading provider of battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced that the Company CEO, Michael Mo, was interviewed on CNN First Move with Julia Chatterley at the NYSE.



The interview covered a wide range of topics including: the scale and growth of the global lithium-ion battery market; building an eco-system and partnerships to lower the cost to customers; scalable business models to stay competitive in the global market; patent protection in a fast-moving technology landscape; KULR’s latest battery safety containment solution for the NASA Internal Space Station. The full CNN interview is available on CNN at the following link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1190275818704003072

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA deep space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

