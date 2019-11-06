Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Terentiev meets CEO of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development

On 6 November 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Egypt and Permanent Representative of Belarus to the League of Arab States Sergei Terentiev met with Secretary General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development affiliated with the League of Arab States, Prof. Ibrahim Adam Ahmed El-Dukheri.

During the meeting, the Sides discussed prospects for practical cooperation of Belarus with the Arab countries in the agricultural field including launching and implementing joint projects in the sphere of crops production, livestock, irrigation, dairy production, supplies of Belarusian agricultural products and equipment to the countries of the region, participating of Belarus in projects for food security in the Arab states, exchange of the advanced experience and high-performance technologies, education and training of highly qualified specialists from Arab countries in Belarusian educational establishments.

During the meeting the Sides reached an agreement on sending a delegation of experts from the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development to Belarus to get acquainted with the agricultural potential of our country with a view to developing a strategy for agricultural cooperation between Belarus and the member states of LAS and preparing for the possible participation of the LAS leadership in the international agricultural exhibition “BELAGRO" in 2020.



