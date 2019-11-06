North American mPOS Market: Sizing, Trends & Forecasts Through 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile First POS: How mPOS is Becoming Preferred POS Platform in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



For several years the Mobile POS (mPOS) market has taken off but in a somewhat bifurcated manner. While among smaller retailers, mPOS has truly been transforming, replacing traditional POS for new retailers at a rapid pace, the use of mPOS as a standard everyday product in enterprise retailers was delayed due to EMV and the drive to Unified Commerce.

But in mid-2018 the Mobile POS market among the largest of retailers has hit its growth strides and this has continued through 2019 as retailers update their customer experience due to declining foot traffic.



Further, with the increase of Click and Collect and BOPIS, along with the sunset of Windows 7 support, more retailers than ever are considering a Mobile First approach to their next POS installation. This is because they wish to have a single platform across their POS and mPOS systems.



Without question, the opportunity is staggering as some retailers have seen upwards of a 25% increase in sales per transaction when mobile is used.



The enterprise retailers who are deploying now have a much more mature view of the market than the early adopters. They have the systems in place to actually benefit from MPOS and are not as concerned with the WOW factor or cool factor of the technology but rather the functionality that increases sales.

Research Highlights

This research looks at the current state of Mobile POS in North America, the adoption rates of the various retail verticals, and the shipment and installed base details by type of device (Rugged Handheld, Non-Rugged Handheld, and Tablets). It includes market sizing, trends, and forecasts through 2023.



This study is designed for use by Private Equity Investors, Mobile POS Hardware and Software Providers, Service Providers, Maintenance Providers, Retailers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Mobile Point-of-Sale Market.



The study looks at the opportunity for each of the mobile devices for the following segments:

Food

Drug

Superstore/Warehouse Club

Mass Merchandisers

Department Stores

Other Specialty

Category Killers

Convenience/Gas

Bar Restaurant

Fast Food

Lodging

Entertainment: Casino-Cruise

Entertainment: Theme, Theaters, Sports

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



Introduction



1. Background



2. Trends & Market Drivers

2.1 Trends Driving mPOS Adoption

2.2 Trends Slowing mPOS Adoption

2.3 Challenges When Deploying Mobile



3. Market Size & Forecasts

3.1 North American mPOS Shipments through 2022

3.2 Fixed vs True Mobile Shipments through 2022

3.3 mPOS North America Installed Base Forecast through 2022

3.4 Fixed vs True Mobile Installed Base Forecast through 2022



4. Retailer Purchase Plans

4.1 mPOS Purchase Timing and Intent by Segment

4.2 mPOS Purchase Timing and Intent by Size of Retailer



5. What We See Ahead



References and Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvrjzh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.