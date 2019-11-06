2019 Mobile POS Software Vendor Market Shares in North America: Installs & Shipments

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile POS Software Vendor Market Share in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mobile POS Software is one of the fastest-growing areas in retail technology, but it is not growing at the same speed in all retail segments or even by the size of retailers.



This research tracks the installs and shipments of software licenses in Mobile POS instances. It reviews the smaller retailers mom and pop's that began the mobile POS trend and that is seeing tremendous technology disruption for traditional POS terminals. It also covers the forecast for the fast rise in the adoption of mPOS in enterprise retailers.



You would use this research to answer the following questions? How big is this market? How fast is it growing? Which vendors are winning? How much share does Square, Level Up, Shopkeep have? Are these vendors doing better than Enterprise vendors like Oracle, Toshiba, and Starmount? How does the market growth differ for Enterprise versus SMB? This research will tell you.



This research provides shipments and installed base on a quarterly and annual basis for vendors such as Square, Intuit, Shopify, Level Up, First Data, Paypal, Revel, NCR and Pay Anywhere at the SMB level, then Oracle, Infor, NCR, Aptos, Toshiba, and many others for use of mobile devices for POS. We look at shipments and installed base by segment and tier.



This data is meant to be used in conjunction with the Mobile POS Study which provides the qualitative background of the trends. It is in this study where we discuss trends, barriers to entry, and growth assumptions. The data here is purely quantitative in nature.

The data is customized for each segment or if SMB or Enterprise.

Key Topics Covered



Initially, this Mobile POS Software Share is focused only on the North American market.



The data is provided with Shipments and installed base with the following roll-ups:

Total Market

Share in retailers with fewer than 50 stores

Share in retailers with more than 50 stores

The analyst provides this delineation on the market share as we realize the market at the smaller retailer level is quite a bit different than that at the enterprise level. The systems are different, the vendors are different, and the load on various systems is different.



In addition, the data is broken out by each of the following segments:



Food/Grocery (Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe's, Wakerfern, Tesco)

(Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe's, Wakerfern, Tesco) Drug Stores (Walgreens, CVS)

(Walgreens, CVS) Superstore/Warehouse Clubs/Hypermarkets (Walmart, BJ's Wholesale, Costco, Auchan)

(Walmart, BJ's Wholesale, Costco, Auchan) Mass Merchants (Target, Meijer Stores)

(Target, Meijer Stores) Department Stores (JC Penney, Sears, Kohls, Kaufaf, Marks, and Spencer)

(JC Penney, Sears, Kohls, Kaufaf, Marks, and Spencer) Specialty Hard Goods (Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, Rooms to Go, Canadian Tire)

(Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, Rooms to Go, Canadian Tire) Specialty Soft Goods (H&M, Limited Stores, Wet Seal)

(H&M, Limited Stores, Wet Seal) Convenience/Gas/Forecourt (Chevron, Exxon)

(Chevron, Exxon) Fast Food (McDonald's, Subway, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell)

(McDonald's, Subway, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) Bar/Restaurant (Applebees, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle)

(Applebees, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle) Lodging (Marriott, Sheraton, Hilton)

(Marriott, Sheraton, Hilton) Entertainment: Casinos and Cruises (Carnival, Harrah's, Wynn, Caesar's Palace)

Casinos and Cruises (Carnival, Harrah's, Wynn, Caesar's Palace) Entertainment: Museums, Theme Parks, Theaters, Others (Disney, Universal, AMC, Carmike)

