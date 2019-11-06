TSANet appoints new board member

Board of Director position filled by John Boggs, Sr Director of the Americas Technical Support Organization, NetApp

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry’s largest vendor neutral support alliance, has appointed John Boggs, Sr Director of the Americas Technical Support Organization at NetApp, to the TSANet Board of Directors.



“NetApp has been an early adopter of TSANet services as well as providing the organization much needed leadership for future services. John provides that perspective and skill sets for both operational and strategic viewpoints. I’m very much looking forward to his contribution,” said Dennis Smeltzer, TSANet president.

John is Sr Director of the Americas Technical Support Organization at NetApp. Throughout his 8-year tenure at NetApp he has served in various leadership roles within the Customer Support Delivery organization. In his current role he leads the Technical Support and Field Support teams for NetApp’s customer base in the US, Canada, and Latin America. With almost 20 years of experience supporting customers in the tech industry, John is passionate about enabling a culture of collaboration and promoting the impact that Support organizations can have on customer experience and brand loyalty. Starting as a front-line customer service rep, John moved his way up within the telecom and storage industries working across multiple facets of Support organizations.

John joins the existing board members: René Karel (VMware), Deepak Chawla (Nutanix), Jim West (Citrix Systems), Kenny Loo (Dell EMC), Richard Long (Actian Corporation), Jennifer Lowry (Cisco Systems), Uwe Schaefer (Hewlett-Packard Enterprise), F. Duane Watkins (IBM), Michelle Huenink (Microsoft Corporation) and Scott Froehlich (Red Hat).

About TSANet

Founded in 1993, TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network) is a worldwide, multivendor alliance that offers an industry-wide forum to facilitate servicing multivendor customers while providing an infrastructure for more efficient multivendor problem solving. Membership consists of more than five hundred software and hardware companies. TSANet can be reached at (913) 345-9311 or at www.tsanet.org.

