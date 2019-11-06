Bayen Group Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by Supplier Clearinghouse

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Bayen Group, LLC has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The Supplier Clearinghouse is a Commission-supervised entity that audits and verifies the status of firms that are majority-owned by minorities, women, and/or lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) individuals on behalf of the individual utility companies. They maintain a reliable database of these firms that is accessible to the CPUC and other participating utilities for procurement-related outreach and opportunities.

“Bayen Group is proud to have been certified by the Supplier Clearinghouse as a minority-owned business,” said Huy Nguyen, managing partner at Bayen Group. “As a leader in SharePoint solutions, we look forward to working with California utility companies to meet their emerging technology needs.”

Finding expert help with SharePoint and Office 365 continues to be a challenge for most public utility companies and government agencies. Bayen Group has a large, professional team with extensive experience partnering with both business units and IT departments to deliver intuitive SharePoint solutions. Bayen Group has helped large enterprises enhance collaboration across departments to improve productivity and efficiency and leverage their investment in Office 365. The team can help businesses migrate from legacy versions of SharePoint to SharePoint Online and optimize common forms and processes.

The CPUC’s Supplier Diversity Program promotes and monitors supplier diversity in procurement by utilities and oversees a certification clearinghouse. The CPUC encourages investor-owned utilities to voluntarily purchase more than 20 percent of its goods and services from diverse firms. This program encourages greater economic opportunity, promotes competition among regulated public utility suppliers to enhance economic efficiency in the procurement of utilities corporations’ contracts, and clarifies and expands the program for the utilities’ procurement of products and services from diverse enterprises.

There are approximately 34 California utilities and telecommunication companies participating in this program. It has developed into one of the most critical institutions for economic development and job creation in diverse communities across California and has served as a template for other states to implement across the nation. Visit the Supplier Clearinghouse website at www.thesupplierclearinghouse.com for more information.

About Bayen Group

Bayen Group is a highly experienced SharePoint and Office 365 services company. They team is experts in migration, process automation, system integration and provide tailor-made SharePoint solutions. They facilitate collaboration across departments by streamlining business processes and connecting Enterprise applications and databases with SharePoint. Their approach results in a seamless, intuitive SharePoint modern workplace experience that greatly increases productivity and efficiency while maintaining security. Bayen Group is a HUBZone certified small business, GSA Schedule 70 contract holder and California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) certified Minority Business Enterprise. Please visit www.bayengroup.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @BayenGroup.

Contact: Christina Thompson cthompson@bayengroup.com (424) 271-9317 @BayenGroup



