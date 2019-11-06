Global Starter Culture Market Report 2019-2025 - High-Growth Potential in Asia-Pacific & South America Markets

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Starter Culture Market by Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeasts, Molds), Application (Dairy & Dairy-based Products, Meat & Seafood), Composition (Multi-strain Mix, Single Strain, Multi-strain), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global starter culture market is estimated at $964 million in 2019, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach $1,314 million by 2025.



The market is dominated by various players, depending on their core competencies. The key market players are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Biochem SRL (Italy), LB Bulgaricum (Bulgaria), Sacco SRL (Italy), and DuPont (US). These companies adopt strategies such as expansions & investments and agreements to strengthen their market positions.



The starter culture market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%

The key drivers include growth in the end-user industries such as dairy and dairy products, meat and sea food. Another key driver is the growing demand for dairy processing industries.



The growth of the starter culture market is driven by the rising demand for dairy and clean label products. The key driver for market growth is the increasing demand for natural preservative-free products and clean label products.



Microbial Food Cultures (MFC) are preparations or formulations consisting of concentrates of one or more microbial species and/or strains including unavoidable media components carried over from the fermentation and components, which are necessary for their survival, storage, standardization, and to facilitate their application in the food production process.

Dairy & dairy products segment led the market with the largest share in 2018



Based on the application, starter cultures are used predominantly in the dairy & dairy products segment. Companies have a significant presence in the dairy & dairy products segment with a wide array of protective cultures that cover all aspects of the dairy market.



The dairy & dairy products segment constitutes cheese, fermented milk products, butter, and spreads. The use of starter cultures in dairy primarily arises out of its compatibility with fermented products, in which it is commonly used. The first generation of protective cultures has had a profound impact on the dairy products industry by offering a multitude of solutions to different types of products used in the market.

Freeze-dried protective cultures accounted for a larger share in 2018

Based on the product form, the freeze-dried segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the starter culture market in 2018 as compared to others. Protective cultures are highly unstable during storage and need to be preserved well to extend their shelf-life. Freeze-dried cultures, also known as lyophilized cultures, are used to remove water for preserving perishable products. This involves freezing the culture first and then drying it (via sublimation) under vacuum at low temperatures.



Freeze-dried cultures remain increasingly preferred due to long-term storage and handling features. Freeze-drying conditions differ for different strains and species, and hence, the cultures will have to undergo multiple tests to determine their compatibility and target function before deployment.



Multi-strain mixed to be the fastest-growing refining method of starter cultures



Based on the composition, the multi-strain mixed segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period in the global starter culture market. The multi-strain mixed protective culture consists of more than two microbial strains from different species. All the species used in multi-strain mixed cultures have different functions and may target different microorganisms. These cultures are the most commonly used ones because of the benefits they offer over single and multi-strain cultures. Every individual strain in these cultures offers different functions and inhibits the growth of either a particular microorganism or different microorganisms.



High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific starter culture market



The Asia Pacific starter culture market is projected to be the fastest-growing for the period considered for this study due to the large dairy industry, along with the growing industrial base, leading to increased demand for protective cultures in the region. Also, the market is driven by the increasing demand for clean label products in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Starter Culture Market

4.2 Starter Culture Market, By Microorganism, 2018

4.3 Europe: Starter Culture Market, By Application and Key Country

4.4 Market, By Composition and Region, 2018

4.5 Market, By Key Country, 2019-2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Production of Dairy-Based Products and Meat and Seafood

5.3.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.3.1.3 Health Benefits Provided by Starter Cultures

5.3.1.4 Growing Consumption of Functional Drinks

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Stringent Regulations Concerning the use of Starter Cultures

5.3.2.2 Strict Conditions for the Growth of Starter Cultures

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growth Prospects for Untapped Industrial Applications

5.3.3.2 High-Growth Potential Markets of the Asia Pacific and South America

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Fluctuations in the Prices of Raw Materials

5.3.4.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding the Selection of Starter Cultures

5.4 YC & YCC Shift



6 Starter Culture Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dairy & Dairy-Based Products

6.2.1 Cheese Contributed the Maximum Share in 2018

6.3 Meat & Seafood

6.3.1 Starter Cultures Help in the Effective Preservation of Fermented Meat

6.4 Others (Bread and Fruit Juices)

6.4.1 Lactobacillus Sakei and Lactobacillus Acidophilus are Used as Starter Cultures in Sourdough Bread



7 Starter Culture Market, By Microorganism

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bacteria

7.2.1 Thermophilic Bacteria are the Most Preferred Starter Culture

7.3 Yeasts

7.3.1 Yeast is Mostly Used as a Starter Culture in Bread Dough

7.4 Molds

7.4.1 Molds are Mostly Used in Sausages and Other Meat Items



8 Starter Culture Market, By Composition

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Multi-Strain Mix

8.2.1 Multi-Strain Mix Helps Incorporate Adjunct Functions to the Final Product, Thereby Experiencing Massive Demand

8.3 Single Strain

8.3.1 Single Strain Starter Culture Majorly Helps Attain Uniform Flavor Profile Development

8.4 Multi-Strain

8.4.1 Multi-Strain Mesophilic Starter Cultures Have Been in High Demand Across Developing Economies



9 Starter Culture Market, By Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Freeze-Dried

9.2.1 Lyophilization Eases Transport and Storage Properties for Starter Culture

9.3 Frozen

9.3.1 Temperature Requirements are the Major Restraint for Storage/Transportation of Frozen Starter Culture



10 Starter Culture Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Dairy Industry is Expected to Drive the Starter Culture Market in the US

10.2.2 Mexico

10.2.2.1 Increasing Dairy Exports to Drive the Market Growth in Mexico

10.2.3 Canada

10.2.3.1 Local Manufacturers Dominate the Starter Culture Market in the Country

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 France

10.3.1.1 Meat Industry is Expected to Drive the Starter Culture Market in France

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Increasing Dairy Exports Drive the Market Growth in Germany

10.3.3 Netherlands

10.3.3.1 Local Manufacturers Dominate the Starter Culture Market in the Country

10.3.4 UK

10.3.4.1 Well-Established Dairy Industry is Expected to Drive the Demand for Starter Culture

10.3.5 Turkey

10.3.5.1 Growth in Meat Demand is Driving the Market for Starter Culture

10.3.6 Italy

10.3.6.1 Increasing Production and Export are Expected to Drive the Market for Starter Culture

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.3.7.1 Switzerland is a Leading Dairy-Based Product Market, Which Drives the Demand for Starter Culture

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Meat Industry is Expected to Drive the Starter Culture Market in China

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Large-Scale Production of Butter and Increasing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Starter Culture are Driving the Market

10.4.3 Australia & New Zealand

10.4.3.1 Well-Established Dairy and Meat Industries are Expected to Generate Future Demand for Starter Culture

10.4.4 Japan

10.4.4.1 Large-Scale Consumption of Yogurt and Fish is a Major Driver for Growth in Japan

10.4.5 Malaysia

10.4.5.1 Increasing Demand for Meat & Seafood is Expected to be a Major Driver for Starter Culture

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4.6.1 Growth in Meat & Seafood Demand Drives the Market for Starter Culture

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Brazil's Dairy Industry Positively Impacts the Starter Culture Market

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.2.1 Growing Demand for Cheese to Drive the Demand for Starter Culture

10.5.3 Rest of South America

10.5.3.1 High Demand for Meat & Seafood Products Acts as Major Growth Drivers for Starter Culture

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 Middle East

10.6.1.1 Increasing Penetration of Market Players Drives the Demand for Starter Culture to Have a Positive Impact

10.6.2 Africa

10.6.2.1 High Consumption of Cheese has Fueled the Demand for Starter Culture Among Manufacturers



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Global)

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio (15 Players)

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence (15 Players)

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups)

11.5.1 Emerging Leaders

11.5.2 Progressive Companies

11.5.3 Dynamic Capitalizers

11.5.4 Starting Blocks

11.6 Strength of Product Portfolio (10 Players)

11.7 Business Strategy Excellence (10 Players)

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 New Product Launches

11.8.2 Expansions

11.8.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.8.4 Investments and Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 CHR. Hansen Holding A/S

12.2 DuPont

12.3 Royal DSM N.V.

12.4 LB Bulgaricum

12.5 Biochem SRL

12.6 Gewurzmuller

12.7 Dalton Biotecnologie

12.8 Mediterranea Biotecnologie

12.9 IGEA Dairy Cultures

12.10 Absource Biologics

12.11 Biena

12.12 Kultured Wellness

12.13 Biolacter Inc.

12.14 Genesis Laboratories Ltd.

12.15 Bioprox

12.16 THT Probiotics and Starter Cultures

12.17 Codex-Ing Biotech Ingredients

12.18 CSK Food Enrichment

12.19 Sacco S.R.L

12.20 BDF Natural Ingredients



