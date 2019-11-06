Onit and SimpleLegal Host Webinar with Guest Speaker from Leading Analyst Firm

Thought Leaders to Discuss Market Trends, Change Management, and Future of Legal Operations

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, and SimpleLegal, a modern legal operations platform offering e-billing, spend management and matter management, today announced that they will be hosting a webinar with a guest speaker from the premier analyst firm, IDC. The webinar entitled, The Future of Legal Operations: Market Trends, Change Management and Predictions, will be held November 20 at 12:00 p.m. CST. To register to participate, click here .

As a part of this webinar, legal industry leaders Eric M. Elfman, CEO of Onit, and Nathan Wenzel, CEO of SimpleLegal, as well as leading Legal, Risk and Compliance Analyst, Ryan O’Leary of IDC will present on the evolution and future of the legal operations and discuss how chief legal officers and legal operations professionals are digitally transforming the industry with process efficiencies, technology and change management. The webinar will highlight:

The rise of the legal operations industry and how legal operations professionals can be agents of change;

Market trends and the evolving legal technology landscape - and why it is critical for legal operations to be successful;

The essential tool kit for companies looking to invest in legal operations; and

Predictions for the future of legal operations.

“These are exciting times, as we are seeing much higher levels of operational excellence in the legal operations profession than in the past,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and founder of Onit. “Not only are these professionals embracing innovation more and more, but there is a higher demand for automation and a workflow-centric approach. This bodes well for everyone involved, and I foresee that advancements in technology, process-driven service delivery and evolving and segmented roles in operations will be leading the future of legal operations for many years to come.”

Nathan Wenzel, CEO of SimpleLegal added, “With the continued market trend for businesses to embrace new automation in order to be systematically more efficient, all the while being fiscally responsible, the entire legal operations within a company has also evolved and needs to adhere to the same guidelines as any other business department. Hence, the profession and inter-workings of the legal operations professional is expanding and will continue to have steady growth in the next several years; thus making this segment of a business a hot topic to discuss.”

About SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend, and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing and spend management, matter management, vendor management, and reporting and analytics into one comprehensive application to optimize legal operations and the management of the entire legal department. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com .



About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.



