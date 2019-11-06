Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2019

/EIN News/ -- November 6, 2019; Copenhagen, Denmark;

Interim Report for the First Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Highlights

Completion of public offering and listing of American Depository Shares (ADSs) on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “GMAB.” Total gross proceeds from the issuance of new shares amounted to USD 582 million (DKK 3,873 million) with a corresponding increase in share capital of 3,277,500 ordinary shares or 32,775,000 ADSs

Positive data reported by Novartis for the Phase III ASCLEPIOS I & II studies of subcutaneous ofatumumab in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS)

DARZALEX ® (daratumumab) approved in the U.S. in combination with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone (VTd) and in Japan in combination with bortezomib, melphalan and prednisone (VMP) in various multiple myeloma frontline settings

Positive topline results for daratumumab in both the Phase III CANDOR and Phase II GRIFFIN studies in various multiple myeloma settings

Biologics License Application (BLA) submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab; standard review received. An extension of marketing authorization for this formulation was also submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

DARZALEX net sales increased 50% compared to the first nine months of 2018 to USD 2,168 million, resulting in royalty income of DKK 2,033 million

Genmab is improving its 2019 financial guidance mainly due to positive foreign exchange movements between the USD and DKK resulting in increased milestone income and royalties on sales of DARZALEX

“Genmab made excellent progress across many areas of the business during the third quarter of 2019. Of key significance was the completion of our public offering of American Depositary Shares and listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the U.S. Genmab’s status as a dual listed company both increases our visibility as an innovation powerhouse and provides additional support for the development of our exciting pipeline of antibody product candidates,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “Over the past three months advances to this pipeline included positive data readouts for ofatumumab in relapsing multiple sclerosis and daratumumab in multiple myeloma, regulatory submissions for daratumumab and teprotumumab and additional approvals for daratumumab in the U.S. and Asia. In addition, we entered into new strategic collaborations with companies such as Tempus and BliNK Biomedical, which will allow us to expand our pipeline in new directions as Genmab continues to move towards our goal of transforming cancer treatment.”

Financial Performance First Nine Months of 2019

Revenue was DKK 2,405 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to DKK 1,789 million in the first nine months of 2018. The increase of DKK 616 million, or 34%, was mainly driven by higher DARZALEX royalties and reimbursement income from our collaborations with Seattle Genetics and BioNTech, partly offset by the one-time payment from Novartis of USD 50 million (DKK 304 million) during the first nine months of 2018 for lost potential milestones and royalties following announcement of Novartis’ intention to transition Arzerra ® (ofatumumab) to limited availability via compassionate use programs for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in non-U.S. markets.

(ofatumumab) to limited availability via compassionate use programs for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in non-U.S. markets. Net sales of DARZALEX by Janssen were USD 2,168 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to USD 1,441 million in the first nine months of 2018, an increase of USD 727 million, or 50%.

Operating expenses were DKK 1,943 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to DKK 1,130 million in the first nine months of 2018. The increase of DKK 813 million, or 72%, was driven by the advancement of tisotumab vedotin and enapotamab vedotin, additional investments in our product pipeline, and the increase in new employees to support the expansion of our product pipeline.

Operating income was DKK 462 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to DKK 659 million in the first nine months of 2018. As anticipated, the decrease of DKK 197 million, or 30%, was driven primarily by increased operating expenses and the one-time payment from Novartis in 2018.

Outlook

Genmab is improving its 2019 financial guidance published on August 14, 2019 mainly due to positive foreign exchange movements between the USD and DKK resulting in increased milestone income and royalties on sales of DARZALEX.





MDKK Revised Guidance Previous

Guidance Revenue 5,100 4,800 Operating expenses (2,750) (2,750) Operating income 2,350 2,050

Conference Call

Genmab will hold a conference call in English to discuss the results for the first nine months of 2019 today, Wednesday, November 6, at 6:00 pm CET, 5:00 pm GMT or 12:00 pm EST. To join the call dial

+1 631 510 7495 (U.S. participants) or +44 2071 928000 (international participants) and provide conference code 7996106.





A live and archived webcast of the call and relevant slides will be available at www.genmab.com .

Contact:

Marisol Peron, Corporate Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

For Investor Relations:

Andrew Carlsen, Senior Director, Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

The interim report contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology that may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s final prospectus for our U.S. public offering and listing and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at www.sec.gov.Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in the interim report nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.





Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody®; HexElect®; and UniBody®. Arzerra® is a trademark of Novartis AG or its affiliates. DARZALEX® is a trademark of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.

Download the full Interim Report for the First Nine Months of 2019 on attachment or at www.genmab.com .

CVR no. 2102 3884

LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122



Genmab A/S

Kalvebod Brygge 43

1560 Copenhagen V

Denmark

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.