Trexis Insurance, an Alfa Company, Goes Live with the Duck Creek Core Suite OnDemand and Duck Creek Insights in Just Six Months

Carrier lays groundwork for significant expansion in non-standard personal auto insurance market with Duck Creek SaaS solutions

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that Trexis Insurance, a Tennessee-based non-standard personal auto insurer with operations in nine U.S. states, is live with the core Duck Creek Suite just six months after beginning its implementation project. The carrier chose Duck Creek as part of an overall strategy to pursue growth, increase speed to market, and make better use of data; in addition to Policy, Rating, Billing, and Claims, Trexis is leveraging Duck Creek Insights for the latter. The carrier chose to implement its Duck Creek applications via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry, and partnered with NIIT and Duck Creek to bring the project to fruition.

Trexis’ core systems replacement initiative was driven by a number of critical factors. Its prior legacy systems were limiting the speed of the insurer’s growth, forcing Trexis to seek a modern suite of solutions built on a platform that can carry it well into the future. Eliminating maintenance costs associated with on-premises systems was also a significant motivator. In addition, the carrier’s legacy systems did not allow for meaningful data insights, making product enhancements and introductions difficult and time-consuming.

“Our ability to grow quickly and profitably was central to our decision to replace our core systems with the Duck Creek Suite OnDemand,” said Bubba Mullen, CIO, Trexis. “Leveraging Duck Creek OnDemand was key to accelerating the Trexis implementation. And putting our data assets to work in real time gives us critical advantages–activities we can focus on instead of maintaining on-premises IT systems. This is a huge step forward in our digital transformation, and one we know will serve us well into the future as we grow our business with greater speed to market and critical business intelligence.”

“This legacy systems replacement represents a real turning point for Trexis as it moves through its digital transformation,” said Andy Dey, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek OnDemand gives Trexis the flexibility and agility to make product changes and new product launches happen much faster, and leveraging our SaaS capabilities was the number one factor in the remarkable speed with which this implementation was completed. The BI and data analysis capabilities they will gain from Duck Creek Insights will be a huge advantage as they continue to scale and innovate, letting Trexis focus its resources on meeting and exceeding customer and agent expectations in ways its prior systems couldn’t.”

About Trexis:

Trexis Insurance offers quality auto insurance products at a competitive rate to meet the needs of its customers. The company partners with experienced professional insurance agents and provides them with solid programs along with the latest in technology to meet their clients' personal auto needs. Trexis provides a knowledgeable customer service staff and quick and fair claims service with 24/7 claims reporting. Trexis and Trexis One Insurance Corporations are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

About NIIT Technologies Ltd.:

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: Banking and financial services, Insurance, Travel and Transportation. This domain strength combined with leading-edge capabilities in Data & Analytics, Automation, Cloud, and Digital, is enabling its clients to drive business transformation.

With over 10,000 employees serving clients across Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, NIIT Technologies fosters a culture that promotes innovation and constantly seeks to find new yet simple ways to add value for its clients.

Learn more about NIIT Technologies at www.niit-tech.com

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change—allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

