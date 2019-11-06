Outlook on the Global ATP Assay Market 2019-2024; Projected to Grow from $190.8M in 2019 to $315M by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ATP Assay Market by Product (Consumables (Kit, Reagent, Microplate), Instrument (Luminometer, Spectrophotometer)), Application (Contamination Test, Disease Test), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, F&B), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ATP assays market is projected to reach USD 315 million by 2024 from USD 190.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.5%.



This report analyzes the ATP assays market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, end-user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The prominent players in the global ATP assays market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Promega Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Abcam plc. (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Hygiena, LLC. (US), BioThema AB (Sweden), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), AAT Bioquest (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), BioVision, Inc. (US), Geno Technology, Inc. (US), Biotium (US), Canvax Biotech S.L. (Spain), Creative Bioarray (US), Elabscience (US) and MBL International Corporation (US).



Rising demand for ATP assays in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies



Growth in this market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for ATP assays in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic and infectious diseases, and shift from culture-based tests to rapid tests.



The consumables & accessories segment will register the highest growth in the market, by product



Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables & accessories and instruments. The consumables & accessories segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the ATP assays market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high usage of ATP assays for microbial contamination testing and the growing applications of ATP assays in different industries like food & beverage and agriculture. Their high usage and the need for repeat purchases equate to a larger market share and higher growth rate.



Contamination testing is the largest application segment of the ATP assays industry



Based on application, the market is segmented into contamination testing, disease testing, and drug discovery & development. In 2018, the contamination testing segment accounted for the largest share of the ATP assays market. This is attributed to the high frequency of contamination testing protocols carried out by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the food & beverage industry, and hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, among other end users.



North America will continue to dominate the ATP assays market during the forecast period



By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the ATP assays market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising demand for cell-based assays in research, increasing focus on cell-based therapeutics, favorable government support for research, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for clinical & laboratory research in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 ATP Assays: Market Overview

4.2 ATP Assays Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Market

4.4 Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for ATP Assays in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.2.1.2 Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology R&D

5.2.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.4 Shift From Culture-Based Tests to Rapid Tests

5.2.1.5 Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic & Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technology Enhancements in ATP Assay Probes

5.2.3.2 Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets



6 ATP Assays Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables & Accessories

6.2.1 Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.1 Wide Applications of Reagents & Kits Account for the Large Share of This Segment

6.2.2 Microplates

6.2.2.1 As Miniaturization of Microplates Provides High Utility Over Gel-Based Well Systems, Their Adoption is High in the Analytical and Life Science Industry

6.2.3 Other Consumables & Accessories

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Luminometers

6.3.1.1 Luminometers are Comparatively Low-Priced and Therefore Widely Adopted

6.3.2 Spectrophotometers

6.3.2.1 Spectrophotometers are Costlier Than Luminometers And, Therefore, Less-Preferred By End Users in the Market



7 ATP Assays Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Contamination Testing

7.2.1 Need to Meet Regulatory Mandates for Contamination and Quality Testing is a Key Driver of Market Growth

7.3 Disease Testing

7.3.1 Growing Disease Incidence and Rising Awareness are Expected to Support Market Growth During the Forecast Period

7.4 Drug Discovery & Development

7.4.1 Increasing R&D Pipeline for Pharmaceutical Drugs Will Drive Market Growth



8 ATP Assays Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.2.1 Growth in Drug R&D Pipelines to Increase the Focus of Pharma & Biotech Companies on Quality Control Measures - Driving Growth in the Market

8.3 Food & Beverage Industry

8.3.1 Incidents of Food Contamination Have Led to the Introduction of New Legislations for Food Safety Testing, Thereby Driving the Growth of the Market

8.4 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

8.4.1 Growing Demand for Early Diagnosis of Diseases is a Major Factor Driving the Adoption of ATP Assays

8.5 Academic & Research Institutions

8.5.1 ATP Assays are Used for Research Activities Related to the Growth Rate & Viability of Microorganisms



9 ATP Assays Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US to Dominate the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Availability of a Broad Range of Government Funding Programs to Support Life Science Research to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Demand for ATP Assays Will be Driven By the Large-Scale Outsourcing of Clinical Diagnostic Testing By Hospitals to Commercial Service Providers

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Strong Agro-Food Sector and a Major Focus on Biotechnology R&D to Drive Market Growth in France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 UK has the Largest Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure in Europe

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 High Cancer Burden to Increase the Demand for ATP Assays in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Growth in the Personalized Medicine Sector and Clinical Diagnostics Market to Drive the Market in Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 High Incidence of Cancer to Increase the Demand for ATP Assays in Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments in the Country to Support Market Growth

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Adoption of ATP Assay Techniques in Research and Clinical Applications to Drive Market Growth in India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking for Key Players in the ATP Assays Market

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.5 Competitive Assessment of R&D Expenditure

10.6 Product Portfolio Analysis



11 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.2 Promega Corporation

11.3 Merck KGaA

11.4 PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.6 Abcam PLC.

11.7 Lonza Group

11.8 Neogen Corporation

11.9 3M Company

11.10 Danaher Corporation

11.11 PromoCell GmbH

11.12 Geno Technology, Inc.

11.13 Abnova Corporation

11.14 AAT Bioquest, Inc.

11.15 BioThema AB

11.16 BioVision, Inc.

11.17 Hygiena, LLC.

11.18 Biotium

11.19 Creative Bioarray

11.20 Canvax Biotech S.L.

11.21 Elabscience

11.22 MBL International Corporation (A Subsidiary of JSR Corporation)

11.23 Ruhof Corporation



