Konica Minolta Partners with The National Kidney Foundation for NYC Kidney Walk

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) continues its support of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) and the fight against kidney disease by again participating in the annual New York City Kidney Walk. Rick Taylor, President and Chief Executive officer of Konica Minolta, will serve as Co-chair with dealer partner Larry Weiss, President of Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office at the event on Sunday, November 10 in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan.

Taylor and Weiss have been working together with the NKF Serving Greater New York and Connecticut to help raise $1.2 million of crucial funds to provide a broad array of programs, resources, and services for patients, those at risk, healthcare professionals and the general public. The Kidney Walk program is the nation's largest fundraiser to fight kidney disease. Held in nearly 100 communities, more than 85,000 walkers join The NKF annually to help kidney patients and their families each year. More than 80 cents of every dollar donated directly supports NKF programs and services.

"I am proud to serve as Co-chair for the 2019 New York City Kidney Walk,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO of Konica Minolta. “With one in three American adults at risk for kidney disease, my goal as Co-chair is to raise awareness and continue the conversation surrounding kidney health. In this role, I am committed to making 2019 a record-breaking year, raising funds to support the NKF’s lifesaving outreach initiatives and innovative research."

Rick Taylor is well-known for his charitable work, helping to raise $6 million for charity in the first quarter of 2019. Encouraged by Taylor’s passion for philanthropy, the Konica Minolta NYC Kidney Walk team has grown to more than 70 walkers and fundraising efforts have the team near the top of the fundraising leaderboard. “As a company, we are committed to supporting this important cause that affects so many of our employees and customers on a personal level,” said Taylor. “I’d like to thank every employee who has shared their story, joined the team and raised funds. Your enthusiasm and efforts are inspiring and will have a lasting impact on our communities.”

Throughout the year, Konica Minolta, a long-time partner of the NFK, attains donations through employee activities, with full proceeds going toward the foundation. Most recently, the company used its large presence at the PRINTING United trade show in Dallas, TX to support its charity partner in its dedication to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. A special corporate citizenship initiative at Konica Minolta’s exhibit booth included a donation of $1 for every visitor badge scanned at the booth. The company also activated with an in-booth display and contest to win an all-expense paid trip for two to NYC to walk with the Konica Minolta team.

Larry Weiss has been supporting the NKF in various ways for 25 years, and also serves on its board of directors. His goal as co-chair is to raise awareness and continue the conversation surrounding kidney health.

“At Atlantic, giving back to the communities we serve is part of our corporate DNA,” said Larry Weiss, President of Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office. “We endeavor to make positive change and have established many community and philanthropic partnerships over the years supporting not-for-profit organizations that make a difference. The NKF is very important to us, and one we are personally involved with to help raise funds and promote the good work of the staff and volunteers. It is imperative that we lead our communities by including kidney health in the larger public health conversation.”

"Rick Taylor and Larry Weiss exemplify what it means to be philanthropic leaders and kidney health advocates in our community, and we are thrilled to have them serve as our 2019 New York City Kidney Walk Co-chairs.” said Meg Gilmartin, Executive Director of NKF Serving Greater New York and Connecticut.

NKF estimates that as many as 600,000 citizens of New York City are living with undiagnosed chronic kidney disease, which is the gradual loss of kidney function over time that can result in kidney failure. Once a patient reaches kidney failure, dialysis or a kidney transplant are required to maintain life. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), in New York State alone, 9,502 candidates are currently on the waitlist for organ transplants and of that 7,870 people are awaiting a kidney. NKF is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About The National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. For more information about NKF visit www.kidney.org.

Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States 30 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and most aren’t aware of it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3 times more likely than whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end stage renal disease (kidney failure).

