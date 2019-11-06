Outlier Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools

Market Guide by Gartner lists suppliers with offerings relevant to the market

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlier , a leading provider of augmented analytics tools and Automated Business Analysis (ABA) offerings, announced that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools" report. Outlier was listed in the Augmented ABI category within the Automated Descriptive Insights, Key Driver Analysis, Auto-generated and Analyzed Segment/Clustering, Automated Anomaly/Outlier Alerting and Contextualized/Relevant Insights categories.”1



“With the volume and complexity of data today, businesses need to augment their human efforts with intelligent technology without requiring a person to ask a specific question,” said Sean Byrnes , CEO and co-founder of Outlier. “Outlier works with customers across industry segments to apply machine learning to automatically serve up business critical insight exactly when those insights are needed. By automatically delivering these insights, it saves our customers millions of dollars in otherwise lost opportunities and hours of time every day by removing blind spots in their business. Those blind spots hide behind modern dashboards, but don’t hide from Outlier.”

“We believe Gartner’s "Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools" report indicates a growing importance of AI and automation in business, and the challenge companies face in trying to find the right resources to solve their challenges,” Byrnes added.

Gartner Market Guides can be used to understand how the status of an emerging market aligns to your future plans. And we believe interest in capabilities is increasing as companies understand the value of automated and augmented data insights.

According to the author of the guide, Gartner analyst Austin Kronz, “Augmented analytic capabilities are disrupting analytics and BI and data science and machine learning markets... Data and analytics leaders should plan to adopt augmented analytics as the capabilities mature.” Gartner also predicts that “by 2021, Augmented Analytics will be a dominant driver for the new purchase of analytics and BI as well as data science and machine learning (DSML) platforms, and of embedded analytics.”

To access a complimentary copy of the Gartner "Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools" report, follow this link .

About Outlier Automated Business Analysis

Outlier’s platform offers proactive, actionable insights based on large volumes of data that go beyond dashboard visualization, data aggregation, storage and reporting. Outlier discovers unexpected changes and patterns in data automatically, guiding teams toward the most relevant and critical changes across the organization daily, and offering correlation and root-cause analysis.

About Outlier

Outlier , based in sunny Oakland, California, helps global consumer, financial services and pharmaceutical organizations identify unexpected changes within their critical business data. The Outlier automated business analysis platform uncovers unexpected patterns and relationships using advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. Organizations can integrate Outlier with existing sources of data within minutes, allowing leaders to gather business insights quickly, identify potential opportunities and address any unexpected data behaviors.

