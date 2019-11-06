Nauto Unveils AI-Powered Driver Behavior Learning Platform for Commercial Fleets

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif.,, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Industry’s first and only real-time, in-vehicle solution impacting driver behavior

In-vehicle artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-sensor fusion perform complete real-time risk assessment

Achieved on average over 35 percent1 reduction in reported claims with some customers reporting more than 80 percent2 reduction





NautoⓇ, a leading provider of AI-powered fleet safety products, today unveiled the first and only in-vehicle, real-time AI-powered Driver Behavior Learning Platform that maps directly to fleet customers’ end-to-end Safety Programs. Nauto’s platform is able to actively predict, prevent and decrease high-risk driving events to help fleets reduce reported claims on average over 35 percent1 with some customers reporting more than 80 percent2 reduction.

Available today, Nauto’s Driver Behavior Learning Platform is the only solution that deploys AI in the vehicle to continuously analyze sensor data from driver behaviors, exterior hazards and vehicle movement in real-time. Nauto’s platform consists of five core modules designed to complement each other with a number of new features that deepen Nauto’s ability to analyze driver behavior, vehicle triggers and exterior hazards:

In-Vehicle Alerts fuses data from an array of sensors in real-time and compares against insights derived from over 400 million AI-analyzed video miles and billions of telemetry data points. In-Vehicle Alerts notify drivers to take action and may prevent collisions before they happen. Existing in-vehicle solutions rely on sending data back to the cloud for analysis, creating delays and leaving no time to prevent potentially fatal collisions. In-Vehicle Alerts have automatically improved behavior in 80 percent3 of drivers.

Customer and Executive Quotes

Daytona Beverages

Daytona Beverages is principally an Anheuser-Busch distributor, delivering 4.5 million cases per year. “With Nauto, I have changed my drivers’ behavior for the better,” said John Ufheil, executive vice president of strategic planning and business advancement and co-owner, Daytona Beverage. “Nauto is the only solution that’s both proactive and provides the context needed to provide real-time and effective coaching. It is by far the best AI safety platform I’ve seen on the market.”





Fleetkor

South African technology and risk mitigation company Fleetkor, this year partnered with Nauto, to eliminate distracted driving and improve overall transport safety. “Fleetkor, like Nauto, is committed to ending distracted driving and to doing our part to protect our drivers from distractions and ensuing collisions. We use Nauto to help our customers mitigate risks,” said Sifiso Twala, managing director, Fleetkor. “Nauto’s AI-driver-centric safety solution was the clear choice to provide our fleets with a proven best-in-class, in-vehicle real-time alerts, and actionable safety insights that can significantly reduce distracted driving and saves lives.”





Loram

Loram, a leading supplier of track maintenance and friction management services and equipment, deployed Nauto across its fleet earlier this year. Loram fleet drivers average close to seven million miles per year and have an excellent safety record. However, Loram thought they could improve even more by reducing driver distractions in the vehicle. “When evaluating dozens of seemingly similar technologies, Nauto’s real-time In-Vehicle Alerts, and the ability to exonerate our drivers from false claims, were a clear differentiator,” said Kevin Burton, vice president, fleet operations, Loram Maintenance of Way, Inc. “From the moment we installed Nauto across our fleet, we saw a tremendous change in driver behavior. In addition to combating distracted driving, Nauto’s platform alone has cleared our drivers in 70 percent of our wrongful at-fault insurance investigations in the first 10 months.”





Nauto Executive Quote

“We designed the Nauto Driver Behavior Learning Platform to be the most important part of a commercial fleet’s driver safety program,” said Shweta Shrivastava, vice president of products, Nauto. “We help commercial fleets protect its most critical assets — its drivers. By alerting drivers to danger before it’s too late, or offering clear and actionable coaching in the moment, companies are quickly learning the power of Nauto’s platform to reinvent fleet economics and keep drivers safe.”

Nauto technology has already helped its customer base of over 400 fleets, such as Allegiant Logistics, Arrow Termite & Pest Control, Daytona Beverages, The Delivery Authority, Fleetkor, FlixBus, Herr’s Foods, LeasePlan, Liberty Cab, Loram, Lucky 5 Logistics, Orix, Select Energy Services, and Transportation Management Co, to name a few.

About Nauto

NautoⓇ is the only real-time AI-powered Driver Behavior Learning Platform able to predict, actively prevent, and reduce high-risk events in the mobility ecosystem. By analyzing billions of data points from over 400 million AI-analyzed video miles, Nauto’s machine learning algorithms continuously improve and help to impact driver behavior before events happen, not after. Nauto has enabled the largest commercial fleets in the world to avoid more than 25,000 collisions, resulting in nearly $100 million in savings.

Nauto is located in North America, Japan, and Europe. Learn more at nauto.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

1 Nauto Atlas Driver Safety Report

2 The Delivery Authority

3 Nauto Driver Safety Study: Reduce Distracted Driving with Real-Time In-Vehicle AI

4 Nauto analysis of average event media uploads over total driving hours

Nauto is a registered trademark of Nauto, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide. ###









