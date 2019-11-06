Parcel Pending Showcases Multifamily Locker Solutions at NMHC’s 2019 OPTECH Conference

Visit booth #255 to learn how Parcel Pending’s multifamily locker solutions help property owners & managers differentiate their properties & reduce operational costs

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the leader of package delivery solutions, will showcase its multifamily locker solutions at booth #255 at National Multifamily Housing Council’s 2019 OPTECH Conference taking place November 11-13 in Dallas. Parcel Pending’s customizable indoor, outdoor and refrigerated lockers help property owners and managers differentiate their properties and reduce operational costs by saving valuable staff time, increasing responsiveness to residents and providing better service to residents.



Parcel volume has nearly doubled (48 percent) over the past two years and there are no signs that this trend will slow down. Today’s property managers need a quick, easy and secure solution to effectively manage the growing number of resident packages and this is where Parcel Pending comes into play. Parcel Pending’s multifamily locker solutions help get property managers out of the business of package management and back to their real jobs of caring for residents.

“Battling a daily avalanche of resident deliveries has become the norm for many property managers. However, our multifamily locker solutions are specifically designed to address this growing issue by saving them valuable time and making it quick, convenient and safe for their residents to retrieve their packages,” stated Lori A. Torres, Parcel Pending CEO and Founder. “In fact, it is estimated that our lockers help property managers save up to 24 hours of staff time each week – time that was previously wasted on accepting, sorting, and distributing resident packages - and drive resident renewals by 40 percent.”

The Parcel Pending process is simple. Recipients are instantly notified by text, email or mobile app when they have a delivery. Once a notification is received, the recipient can pick up the package using the unique code provided in the notification or by using the convenient mobile app. Property managers do not need to sign for packages, sort them or distribute them to recipients.

“With deep-roots in the multifamily industry, Parcel Pending understands that great service is essential to attract and retain quality residents. Our goal has always been to alleviate the stress of package management by assuming all customer service responsibilities for package delivery, notification and retrieval,” continued Torres. “This is especially important as we approach the busy holiday gift-giving season when many residents receive multiple packages daily.”

Parcel Pending was founded by Lori A. Torres in 2013 to provide effective package management solutions to property managers, residents and couriers alike. Torres and a large percentage of her staff come from the multifamily industry and understand the diverse needs of property owners, property managers, couriers and residents. This experience has enabled Parcel Pending to design and deliver customizable indoor, outdoor and refrigerated electronic lockers providing seamless package management solutions for multifamily communities.

Today, Parcel Pending is the global leader of package delivery solutions for the multifamily, commercial, retail and university segments. Parcel Pending successfully delivers over 1.5 million packages monthly in 49 states and Canada.

Visit Parcel Pending booth #255 at the 2019 OPTECH Conference to learn more about their multifamily locker solutions. Alternatively, you can contact Melissa.Penn@parcelpending.com to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Parcel Pending at OPTECH.

About Parcel Pending

Parcel Pending is the world’s largest secure parcel locker provider with over 25 million packages safely and securely delivered. Parcel Pending combines 100% Always-On Customer Service, electronic lockers and mobile applications to improve the customer experience, while reducing operating costs. Parcel Pending markets to homebuilders, multifamily communities, commercial office buildings and retailers throughout North America and Canada. More information is available by calling 844-312-9101 or at www.parcelpending.com.

