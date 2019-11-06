Trendalytics Announces Release of Updated TrendPulse Platform

The upgraded solution includes new TopTrends Dashboard and TrendDiscovery tools which help retailers respond faster to increasing marketplace pressure

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trendalytics , a product intelligence engine delivering fashion-centric data solutions for creative organizations, today announced the release of its updated TrendPulse platform. The completely revamped platform introduces the TopTrends Dashboard and TrendDiscovery tools which help predict trend trajectories and highlight commercial opportunities. Advanced customization is also available for pro users. All of these features help retailers to respond more quickly in an increasingly challenging marketplace.

The upgraded TrendPulse platform is designed to drive immediate action by identifying trends, providing valuable data interpretation, and delivering predictive insights for creative businesses. The TopTrends Dashboard allows quick and easy access to search, market, and social data, all in one place. The new TrendDiscovery Home Page provides a single snapshot of the most important trends and where they are in their lifecycle. The platform also includes an updated TrendDiscovery Table, introducing new search and filter capabilities, as well as new trend indicators.



“When refining our TrendPulse platform, our aim is to provide greater utility to our customers so they can react faster and be more nimble—what the marketplace absolutely requires today,” said Kathy Leake, CEO of Trendalytics. “The newest update to TrendPulse accomplishes this goal in two ways: by streamlining the user experience with our TopTrends Dashboard and by offering deeper predictive insights into current trends. Our new platform will empower retailers to act with greater speed and precision, ultimately resulting in more profitable performance.”

Advanced customization, available for pro users of Trendalytics’ product intelligence platform, empowers users to focus specifically on the trends most relevant to their business. This targeted intelligence provides a magnifying glass for trend maturity, helping to spot missed opportunities and plan future product assortment.

About Trendalytics

Trendalytics is a product intelligence engine that decodes and enriches retail industry data to surface what consumers want today and tomorrow. As your personal data scientist, Trendalytics’ proprietary machine learning and image recognition technology superpowers clients with a 360° lens on consumer demand and market supply inflection points by classifying and translating data across social influencer buzz, online product searches, consumer shopping patterns, and SKU data into actionable merchandise insights. Our clients have increased sales, conversions, margins, and brand discoverability by incorporating Trendalytics insights into their workflows.

