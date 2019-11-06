Creed welcomes agreement between the EU and China on the protection of Geographical Indications Minister will lead a trade visit to China next week, building on momentum of new beef plant approvals

Minister will lead a trade visit to China next week, building on momentum of new beef plant approvals

The Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D., today welcomed the landmark agreement between the EU and China on the protection of Geographical Indications.

Minister Creed commented; “This agreement includes 2 Irish GIs – Irish Cream and Irish Whiskey, which will now have legal protection in China against unfair competition from fake, inferior products being presented as “Irish”. This is critical to supporting the future export growth of these quality Irish products. Credit is due to Commissioner Phil Hogan for finalising this complex negotiation.”

Following the conclusion of the negotiations, the agreement will now go through legal scrutiny. On the EU side, the European Parliament and the Council will then be asked to give their approval. The agreement is expected to enter into force before the end of 2020.

Minister Creed announced that he will visit China next week to promote Irish food and drinks in this key market, with the participation of the Irish Embassy in Beijing, his Department and Bord Bia. “In particular, this visit will build on the momentum of the recent approval of 14 additional beef plants to export to China, significantly increasing Ireland’s ability to supply a growing demand in China for premium quality, safe and sustainably produced beef” Minister Creed concluded.

Monday 11 November – arrive Shanghai

Tuesday 12 November – business meetings with key Chinese customers, Irish beef seminar and demo; depart for Beijing late evening

Wed 13 November – business meetings with key customers; press conference and promotion event for Chinese media in the Irish Embassy Beijing, depart late evening

