Kura Oncology Announces Upcoming Presentation at ASH Annual Meeting

Data from Phase 2 trial of tipifarnib in AITL accepted for oral presentation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that an abstract related to the Company’s lead drug candidate, tipifarnib, has been accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held from December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando. The following abstract was published today and is now available on the ASH website at www.hematology.org .



Proof of Concept for Tipifarnib in Relapsed or Refractory Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (AITL) and CXCL12+ Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL): Preliminary Results from an Open-Label, Phase 2 Study (Abstract # 468)

Session Name: 624. Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Novel Therapies in Peripheral T-cell Lymphomas

Session Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019

Session Time: 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET

Presentation Time: 1:15 pm ET

Room: Orange County Convention Center, Valencia D (W415D)

A copy of the presentation will be available on Kura's website at www.kuraoncology.com following presentation at the meeting.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s lead drug candidate is tipifarnib, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, for which the Company is conducting a registration-directed trial in recurrent or metastatic patients with HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinomas. In addition, tipifarnib is being evaluated in multiple other Phase 2 clinical trials in solid tumor and hematologic indications. Kura’s pipeline also includes KO-947, an ERK inhibitor, and KO-539, a menin-MLL inhibitor, both of which are currently in Phase 1 dose-escalation trials. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com .

Contacts

Company:

Pete De Spain

Vice President, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

(858) 500-8803

pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

Westwicke ICR

(858) 356-5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:

Jason Spark

Managing Director

Canale Communications

(619) 849-6005

jason@canalecomm.com



