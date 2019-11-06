Allogene Therapeutics Announces Pre-Clinical Data Presentations Supporting AlloCAR T™ Pipeline at 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Data Reinforce Scientific Foundation of ALLO-715 (anti-BCMA) in Multiple Myeloma and ALLO-819 (anti-FLT3) in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today announced that it will present data supporting its AlloCAR T pipeline during the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition taking place December 7 – 10 at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, FL.



“These pre-clinical studies further illustrate the potential of our AlloCAR T pipeline across multiple antigen targets and types of blood cancer and will support the expansion of our pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ CAR T cell therapies,” said Rafael Amado, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Allogene.

The ASH abstracts are now available at www.hematology.org. The presentations will include additional data not available in the abstracts. Details are as follows.

Allogene Poster Presentations

Session: 653. Myeloma: Therapy, Excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Abstract #1834

Title: Allogeneic Anti-BCMA CAR-T Cells Show Tumour Specific Killing Against Primary Multiple Myeloma Cells from Different Genomic Sub-Groups

Presenter: Ana Martins Metelo, Ph.D., King’s College Hospital, London

Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 7, 2019; 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

ALLO-715 is currently in Phase 1 development. The investigational therapy utilizes TALEN® gene-editing technology pioneered and owned by Cellectis. Allogene has an exclusive license to the Cellectis technology for allogeneic products directed at the BCMA target. Allogene holds global development and commercial rights for this investigational candidate.

Session: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, Excluding Transplantation: Poster III

Abstract #3921

Title: Preclinical Evaluation of ALLO-819, an Allogeneic CAR T Cell Therapy Targeting FLT3 for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Presenter: Cesar Sommer, Ph.D., Allogene Therapeutics

Session Date & Time: Monday, December 9, 2019; 6 – 8 p.m.

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

ALLO-819 utilizes TALEN® gene-editing technology pioneered and owned by Cellectis, and Allogene has an exclusive license to the Cellectis technology for allogeneic products directed at the FLT3 target. Allogene holds global development and commercial rights to the FLT3 AlloCAR T program candidate.

Poster Presentation in Collaboration with Development Partner

UCART19, sponsored by Servier, is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Session: 703. Adoptive Immunotherapy: Mechanisms and New Approaches: Poster II

Abstract #3228

Title: Allogeneic Anti-CD19 CAR T Cells Manufactured from Healthy Donors Provide a Unique Cellular Product with Distinct Phenotypic Characteristics Compared to CAR T Cells Generated from Patients with Mature B Cell Malignancies

Presenter: Charlotte Graham, MRCP, FRCPath, King’s College Hospital, London

Session Date & Time: Sunday, December 8, 2019; 6 – 8 p.m.

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

UCART19 is being jointly developed under a clinical development collaboration between Servier and Allogene based on an exclusive license granted by Cellectis to Servier. UCART19 utilizes TALEN® gene-editing technology pioneered and owned by Cellectis. Servier grants to Allogene exclusive rights to UCART19 in the U.S. while Servier retains exclusive rights for all other countries.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a world-class management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com , and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the ability to progress the research and development of ALLO-715 and ALLO-819, and the ability of Servier and Allogene to progress the research and development of UCART19, and the potential benefits of AlloCAR T therapy. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

