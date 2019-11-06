UPS Launches Flat Rate Shipping With UPS® Simple Rate

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Predictable nationwide flat rates that are simple, fast and transparent

Customers use their own packaging that fits their products and brand

Five rate options based on package size for greater convenience

Customers can ship UPS® Simple Rate packages by UPS 2nd Day Air®, UPS 3 Day Select® and UPS® Ground services

Small business owners manage many uncertainties, but now the final cost of shipping doesn’t have to be one of them. Just in time for the holiday shipping rush, UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced UPS Simple Rate , a predictable flat rate1 shipping option designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) streamline and simplify their outbound processes.

“UPS responds to our customers’ need for more convenience, choice and control,” said Kevin Warren, chief marketing officer at UPS. “Simple Rate helps small businesses take the guesswork out of shipping by providing simple, fast and transparent flat rates nationwide with guaranteed on-time delivery and no special packaging required.”

UPS Simple Rate enables SMBs to ship by UPS 2nd Day Air®, UPS 3 Day Select® and UPS® Ground services to anywhere in the U.S. for a flat rate. It offers larger size options than what is in the marketplace today and customers do not need to enter package weight and dimensions or look up shipping zones when using UPS Simple Rate. SMBs can accurately predict their shipping costs and bill their customers without incurring unexpected fees.

With UPS Simple Rate, SMBs and consumers can also use their own boxes and packaging sized to fit their products and enhance the brand experience. Shippers needing greater flexibility in box sizes and options can buy boxes at The UPS Store® locations or other retail outlets. UPS Customer Technology Program (CTP) customers can order UPS Simple Rate branded boxes2 through the CTP program site.

UPS customers will continue to enjoy fast transit times, guaranteed delivery, convenient pickup options and more than 50,000 drop-off locations offered by UPS. UPS Simple Rate is available in the U.S. 50 states, with separate rates for Alaska and Hawaii. The rates are backed by UPS’s service guarantee, reliability and tracking.



UPS Simple Rate is available to account and non-UPS account holders through UPS.com/simplerate . No registration or enrollment is required.

Customers can ship their UPS Simple Rate packages by scheduling a pickup, dropping it at one of UPS’s convenient drop off options such as The UPS Store, UPS Access Point locations, Customer Counter, Drop Box or handing it to a UPS Driver.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

1 Size and weight limitations apply. Additional charges may apply depending on package characteristics. See UPS Tariff/Terms and Conditions of Service and the UPS Rate and Service Guide for details.

2 Available to qualifying customers who participate in the UPS Customer Technology Program and meet applicable terms and conditions





Vikki Conwell 404-828-6091 vconwell@ups.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.