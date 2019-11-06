Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Announces Multiple Clinical Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the ASH 2019 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:CYCC, Nasdaq:CYCCP) ("Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer biology, announced that data from Cyclacel’s CYC065 and sapacitabine ongoing clinical studies have been selected for presentation at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (December 7-11) in Orlando, Florida. The poster presentations will provide details and updates for three clinical studies: CYC065 in combination with venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL, CYC065 in combination with venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or MDS and sapacitabine in combination with venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or MDS. All three trials are being conducted as part of Cyclacel’s collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center.



Presentation details are as follows:

Title: A Phase I Study Combining CDK2/9 Inhibitor CYC065 with Venetoclax, a BCL2 Inhibitor, to Treat Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Presenter: Dr. William G. Wierda

Session Name: 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Publication Number: 1761

Title: Combining CDK2/9 Inhibitor CYC065 with Venetoclax, a BCL2 Inhibitor, to Treat Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML or MDS

Presenter: Dr. Gautam Borthakur

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Publication Number: 1379

Title: An Oral Combination Study of Novel Nucleoside Analogue Sapacitabine and BCL2 Inhibitor Venetoclax to Treat Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML or MDS

Presenter: Dr. Tapan Kadia

Session Name: Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 9, 2019

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Publication Number: 3926

In addition researchers from Paul O'Gorman Leukaemia Research Centre, Institute of Cancer Sciences, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom led by Professor Mhairi Copeland will present preclinical data on the combination of CY065 and venetoclax.

Title: Combination of CYC065, a Second Generation CDK2/9 Inhibitor, with Venetoclax or Standard Chemotherapies – a Novel Therapeutic Approach for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML)

Presenter: Dr. Wittawat Chantkran

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 9, 2019

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Publication Number: 3938

Abstracts for the 2019 ASH Annual Meeting can be accessed at: https://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/ .

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating CYC065 as a single agent in solid tumors and in combination with venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL and AML/MDS. The DNA damage response program is evaluating an oral combination regimen of sapacitabine and venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory AML/MDS. An IST is evaluating an oral combination regimen of sapacitabine and olaparib in patients with BRCA mutant breast cancer. The anti-mitotic program is evaluating CYC140, a PLK1 inhibitor, in AML/MDS patients. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com .

