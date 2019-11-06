GBT Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition

/EIN News/ -- Abstracts Include Three Post-hoc Analyses of Phase 3 HOPE Study Clinical Data



Data Further Support the Safety and Efficacy of Voxelotor for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

Examination of Real-world Evidence Further Establishes Relationship Between Higher Levels of Hemoglobin and Decreased Risk of Stroke

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that eight abstracts related to its sickle cell disease (SCD) research programs, including multiple abstracts related to the safety and efficacy of voxelotor, have been accepted for presentation during the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place December 7-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

“Our data presentations at ASH 2019, including three post-hoc analyses of the HOPE Study, reinforce the safety and efficacy of voxelotor as a potential disease-modifying treatment for SCD. In addition, the analysis of real-world evidence demonstrating the relationship between increased hemoglobin and decreased risk of stroke, as measured by transcranial Doppler flow velocity, provides further confidence in achieving a favorable result from our planned post-approval confirmatory study, which is designed to demonstrate that an improvement in hemolytic anemia translates into important clinical benefit,” said Josh Lehrer, M.D., chief medical officer of GBT. “We look forward to continuing our exploration of the HOPE Study data to generate additional insights into the potential benefits of addressing anemia and hemolysis in SCD.”

The three post-hoc analyses of the Phase 3 HOPE Study provide greater insight into the safety and efficacy of voxelotor for targeting anemia and hemolysis:



An analysis of the association between absolute hemoglobin achieved with voxelotor treatment and the incidence of vaso-occlusive crises (VOC) showed that patients with hemoglobin values of ≥10 g/dL (n=46) and ≥12 g/dL (n=7) had the lowest observed rates of VOC. This inverse relationship suggests that voxelotor treatment can safely raise hemoglobin without causing a viscosity-related increased risk of VOC. The analysis also examined VOC rates within 28 days of treatment discontinuation and found no evidence of an increased risk of VOC with voxelotor withdrawal compared with placebo.

An analysis of the association between hemoglobin response and markers of hemolysis in voxelotor-treated patients found that those who achieved an increase in hemoglobin of >1 g/dL had the greatest reductions in markers of hemolysis. Additionally, patients with an increase in hemoglobin of >1 g/dL who received voxelotor 1500 mg had greater reductions in hemolysis than those who received voxelotor 900 mg, suggesting that exposure to a higher dose of voxelotor results in overall better efficacy in treating anemia and hemolysis.

An analysis of the effects of concomitant hydroxyurea use in the voxelotor treatment arms showed that hemoglobin increases for study participants on stable-dose hydroxyurea were equivalent to those observed in participants not taking hydroxyurea. The lack of observed changes in two red blood cell parameters, mean corpuscular volume and absolute neutrophil count, were consistent with stable hydroxyurea exposure throughout the treatment period, which provides reassurance that changes in voxelotor efficacy parameters were not confounded by changes in compliance with hydroxyurea.

In addition, a study quantifying the impact of raising hemoglobin on transcranial Doppler (TCD) flow velocity levels in a real-world setting provides increased confidence in the probability of success of GBT’s planned post-approval confirmatory study of voxelotor. The study analyzed data from children with SCD receiving treatment with hydroxyurea who participated in the Sickle Cell Clinical Research and Intervention Program (SCCRIP), a longitudinal lifetime cohort study. Over an observation period of up to four years, results showed that a therapeutic rise in hemoglobin was significantly associated with a reduction in TCD levels. Specifically, a 1 g/dL increase in hemoglobin was associated with a 14 cm/sec reduction in TCD level.

Additional abstracts accepted for presentation at ASH 2019 highlight:

Voxelotor administered to pediatric patients at the targeted therapeutic dose improved red blood cell functionality;

A voxelotor analog with comparable effects on hemoglobin oxygen affinity showed reduced brain hypoxic injury in an SCD mouse model;

An association between low hemoglobin and renal disease based on data from the Globin Research Network for Data and Discovery (GRNDaD) sickle cell registry; and

The economic burden of end organ damage among patients with SCD in the United States.

The ASH abstracts are now available at www.hematology.org . Details of the presentations are as follows:

Saturday, December 7

Poster Session: 114. Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia—Clinical: Poster I

Abstract #130767: Concomitant Hydroxyurea and Voxelotor: Results from the HOPE Study

Presenter: Russell Ware, M.D., Ph.D., Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hall B

Poster Session: 114. Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia—Clinical: Poster I

Abstract #130802: Correlation of Voxelotor Exposure with Hemoglobin Response and Measures of Hemolysis in Patients from the HOPE Study

Presenter: Jo Howard, MB BChir, MRCP, FRCPath, Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and King’s College London

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hall B

Poster Session: 114. Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia—Clinical: Poster I

Abstract #131177: Transcranial Doppler Velocities Conversion Rate Based on Increasing Hemoglobin Concentration: Analysis from the SCCRIP Cohort Study

Presenter: Jeremie Estepp, M.D., St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hall B

Sunday, December 8

Poster Session: 114. Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia—Clinical: Poster II

Abstract #124933: Chronic Kidney Disease is Under-Screened in SCD and Mild Albuminuria is Associated with a Drop in Hemoglobin: A Report from the GRNDaD Sickle Cell Registry

Presenter: Elizabeth Williams, B.A., Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Time: 6-8 p.m. ET

Location: Hall B

Poster Session: 114. Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia—Clinical: Poster II

Abstract #129026: Incidence of Vaso-occlusive Crisis Does Not Increase with Achieving Higher Hemoglobin Levels on Voxelotor Treatment or After Discontinuation: Analyses of the HOPE Study

Presenter: Elliott Vichinsky, M.D., UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland

Time: 6-8 p.m. ET

Location: Hall B

Poster Session: 114. Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia—Clinical: Poster II

Abstract #129351: Improvement in Red Blood Cell Physiology in Children with Sickle Cell Anemia Receiving Voxelotor

Presenter: Satheesh Chonat, M.D., Aflac Center & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Department of Pediatrics, Emory University

Time: 6-8 p.m. ET

Location: Hall B

Poster Session: 901. Health Services Research—Non-Malignant Conditions: Poster II

Abstract #127173: Economic Burden of End Organ Damage Among Patients with Sickle Cell Disease in the US

Presenter: Xue Song, IBM Watson Health

Time: 6-8 p.m. ET

Location: Hall B

Monday, December 9

Poster Session: 113. Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia—Basic and Translational Science: Poster III

Abstract #129282: Pharmacological Increase of Hb-O2 Affinity with a Voxelotor Analog Does Not Decrease Brain Tissue pO 2 or Limit O 2 Extraction in Brain Tissues of Sickle Cell Mice

Presenter: Kobina Dufu, Ph.D., GBT

Time: 6-8 p.m. ET

Location: Hall B

About Sickle Cell Disease

SCD is a lifelong inherited blood disorder caused by a genetic mutation in the beta-chain of hemoglobin, which leads to the formation of abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin (HbS). In its deoxygenated state, HbS has a propensity to polymerize, or bind together, forming long, rigid rods within a red blood cell (RBC). The polymer rods deform RBCs to assume a sickled shape and to become inflexible, which causes hemolytic anemia (the destruction of RBCs) that can lead to multi-organ damage and early death. This sickling process also causes blockage in capillaries and small blood vessels. Beginning in childhood, SCD patients typically suffer unpredictable and recurrent episodes or crises of severe pain due to blocked blood flow to organs, which often lead to psychosocial and physical disabilities.

About Voxelotor in Sickle Cell Disease

Voxelotor (previously called GBT440) is being developed as an oral, once-daily therapy for patients with SCD. Voxelotor works by increasing hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen. Since oxygenated sickle hemoglobin does not polymerize, GBT believes voxelotor blocks polymerization and the resultant sickling of red blood cells. With the potential to improve hemolytic anemia and oxygen delivery, GBT believes that voxelotor may potentially modify the course of SCD. In recognition of the critical need for new SCD treatments, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted voxelotor Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the treatment of patients with SCD. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has included voxelotor in its Priority Medicines (PRIME) program, and the European Commission (EC) has designated voxelotor as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of patients with SCD.

GBT is currently evaluating voxelotor in the HOPE (Hemoglobin Oxygen Affinity Modulation to Inhibit HbS PolymErization) Study, a Phase 3 clinical study in patients age 12 and older with SCD. Additionally, voxelotor is being studied in the ongoing Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study, an open-label, single- and multiple-dose study in pediatric patients (age 4 to 17) with SCD. HOPE-KIDS 1 is assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and exploratory treatment effect of voxelotor.

About GBT

GBT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. GBT is developing two therapies for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease, including its late-stage product candidate, voxelotor, as an oral, once-daily therapy. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news .

