Forty Seven, Inc. to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data on Magrolimab and FSI-174 at 61st ASH Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company focused on developing therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer, today announced that updated data from its ongoing Phase 1b study evaluating magrolimab in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), including additional efficacy and durability data from a larger number of patients, will be presented in an oral presentation at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which is taking place December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. In an additional poster presentation, the Company will present preclinical data demonstrating the potential utility of an all antibody approach utilizing FSI-174, its anti-cKIT antibody, and magrolimab for conditioning bone marrow for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.



The accepted abstracts are listed below and are now available online on the ASH website: http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts/ .

Oral Presentation:

Presentation Title: The First-in-Class Anti-CD47 Antibody Magrolimab (5F9) in Combination with Azacitidine Is Effective in MDS and AML Patients: Ongoing Phase 1b Results

Session Title: Myelodysplastic Syndromes – Clinical Studies: Combination Therapies

Session Date & Time: Monday, December 9, 2019, 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m.

Abstract Number: 569

Location: Orange County Convention Center, W311EFGH

Poster Presentation:

Presentation Title: An All Antibody Approach for Conditioning Bone Marrow for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation with Anti-cKIT and Anti-CD47 in Non-Human Primates

Session Title: Experimental Transplantation: Basic Biology, Pre-Clinical Models: Poster III

Session Date & Time: Monday, December 9, 2019, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 4428

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Investor Event and Webcast Information

Forty Seven will host an investor event on Monday, December 9, 2019 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET in Orlando to review the data presented at ASH. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Forty Seven website at www.fortyseveninc.com . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Magrolimab

Magrolimab is a monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRPα receptor on macrophages, thus blocking the "don't eat me" signal used by cancer cells to avoid being ingested by macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is initially developing magrolimab, an investigational medicine, for the treatment of patients with MDS, AML, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, ovarian cancer and colorectal carcinoma. Magrolimab has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of MDS and AML, and for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, two forms of B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Magrolimab has also been granted Orphan Drug designation by the FDA and European Medicines Agency for the treatment of AML.

About FSI-174

FSI-174 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting cKIT, which is a receptor that is highly expressed on hematopoietic stem cells. Forty Seven, Inc. is initially developing FSI-174 in combination with magrolimab as an all antibody-based, less toxic conditioning regimen for the transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells.

About Forty Seven, Inc.



Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways based on technology licensed from Stanford University. Forty Seven’s lead program, magrolimab, is a monoclonal antibody against the CD47 receptor, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells commandeer to avoid being ingested by macrophages. This antibody is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical studies in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, ovarian cancer and colorectal carcinoma.

Forward Looking Statements



Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," “potential,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the potential utility of an all antibody approach utilizing FSI-174 and magrolimab for conditioning bone marrow for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The product candidates that Forty Seven develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on Forty Seven's stock price. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Forty Seven's business can be found in Forty Seven's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Forty Seven disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

For more information please visit www.fortyseveninc.com or contact info@fortyseveninc.com .

For journalist enquiries please contact Sarah Plumridge at fortyseven@hdmz.com or phone (312) 506-5218.

For investor enquiries please contact Hannah Deresiewicz at Stern Investor Relations Inc. at hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com or phone (212) 362-1200.



